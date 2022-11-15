Read full article on original website
Lola J. Powell
Lola J. Powell, 84, of Galion passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Lola was born in Springfield, Illinois on August 6, 1938, to the late Thomas Yoakum Sr. and Gladys (Thompson) Yoakum. On February 9, 1960, Lola married Harold Powell, and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2011.
Beulah Bernice Strong
Beulah Bernice Strong, 87, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland. To plant a tree in memory of Beulah Strong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Martha Rocks
Martha “Marti” Barker Shollenberger Rocks, 79, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 peacefully at her home after a battle with cancer. Born in the South Shore of Chicago, IL and raised in the Greater Chicago area. She went on to live in Boston, Massachusetts, New York, New York, Plainfield, NJ, Mansfield, Ohio, Marshall, Michigan, Marion, Ohio and settled the remainder of her days in Delaware, Ohio. Finding something or someone to love in all those places!
Ruth A Etzinger
Ruth Ann Etzinger, 57, of Galion passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born on June 6, 1965, in Galion to the late Glen and Loretta (Skums) Sheets Sr. On, March 30, 1984, Ruth married Dean Etzinger. They were together for 40 years and married for 38, he survives in Galion.
Mildred L. Gaul
Mildred Lucille (Smith) Gaul, 78, of Galion passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Galion Avita Hospital. Mildred was born in on January 11,1944, to the late Lester and Francis (Rinehart) Smith. On November 10, 1959, Mildred married David H. Gaul, and he preceded her in death on March 15, 1995.
Needlepoint: Gahanna Lincoln sews up New Albany in slim triumph
Gahanna Lincoln showed its poise to outlast a game New Albany squad for a 25-17 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gahanna Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 6-3 margin over New Albany after the first quarter.
Lloyd Eugene Mullet
Lloyd Eugene Mullet of Mansfield passed away Monday evening, November 14, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community at the age of 88. To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Mullet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
JoAnn Peppers
MANSFIELD: JoAnn (Germann) Peppers, age 92, of Mansfield went to meet Jesus early Thursday morning, November 17, 2022 in Ashland University Hospital. She was born October 29, 1930 in Mansfield to Nathan and Grace (Howell) Germann. On January 29, 1955 she married Donald Peppers and together raised their three children. She worked at Mansfield General Hospital in labor and delivery and housekeeping, retiring after 17 years. She also worked at Therm-O-Disc and M&M Coin Operated Laundry on Lexington Avenue for 12 years.
4-H recognizes achievements at honor program
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County 4-H program held its annual 4-H Honor Program on Sunday, Nov. 13. Recognition was given to 4-H members, adult volunteers and "friends" of the Richland County 4-H program. The top 4-H member honors were given to Member-of-the- Year recipients: Carson Abbott, Hailey Eldridge, Cadence Fairchild and Micah Miller (Shelby).
Bucyrus students recognized for their kindness
BUCYRUS -- A group of students from Bucyrus Elementary School and Bucyrus Secondary School were recognized for their kindness towards fellow classmates, teachers, and staff members during the district’s monthly regular Board of Education meeting on November 17. Bucyrus Elementary School students Mecca DelVeechio and Timmy Evans, along with...
6th Annual ThanksGIVEaway
For the sixth year running, Rinehardt Injury Attorneys are putting turkeys on tables for those families in our community who are facing adversity or hardship and need a helping hand. Thanksgiving is a time to gather around the table, share a special meal, and give thanks. The team at Rinehardt Injury Attorneys wants every family in our community to have the opportunity to enjoy the holiday without financial stress. With the cost of groceries skyrocketing, there are sure to be more families that need an extra hand this year.
Lex's Depperschmidt, Ontario's Weaver selected to All-Ohio first team
MANSFIELD — Lexington’s Alex Depperschmidt and Ontario’s Gage Weaver reinforced what north central Ohio soccer fans already knew. They are two of the best in the state.
Uniontown Lake can't hang with Massillon
Massillon dumped Uniontown Lake 24-6 at Massillon on November 18 in Ohio football action. In recent action on November 4, Massillon faced off against Canal Winchester and Uniontown Lake took on Columbus St Francis DeSales on November 4 at Uniontown Lake High School. Click here for a recap.
Stuff the Sleigh toy drive set for Nov. 26 to Dec. 4 at Kingwood Center Gardens
MANSFIELD -- The 4th annual Stuff the Sleigh toy drive at Kingwood Center Gardens is November 26 through December 4. Community members are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to area children. Toys will be distributed to the Domestic Violence Shelter, Wayfinders Ohio (formerly Harmony House), New Mercy...
Back-To-Back: Mansfield Senior's Mekhi Bradley repeats as NW district Defensive Player of Year
MANSFIELD — He was the heartbeat of north central Ohio’s best defense and for the second year in a row, Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley is the Northwest District’s Division III Defensive Player of the Year. A physical 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker, Bradley was one of three Tygers...
Help Richland County law enforcement agencies Cram the Cruiser
MANSFIELD – Local law enforcement agencies are partnering this weekend to help support the community and fill local food banks. Agencies will be at several locations throughout Richland County for a “Cram the Cruiser” event. Law enforcement officers will be set up outside nearby grocery stores to...
Turkey Trot provides Thanksgiving dinner to seniors in need
LEXINGTON – The fifth annual Mansfield & Lexington Turkey Trot has a $1,000 fundraising goal to assist the community. Heartland Church will partner with the Lexington Senior Civic Center to provide full Thanksgiving meals for 125 seniors in need in the Lexington area.
Loudonville men involved in fatal Holmes County crash Friday morning
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Lakeville woman was killed and two Loudonville men injured in a Friday morning crash in Holmes County, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Elaine Mikus, 77, of Lakeville, was killed in the crash, the Patrol stated.
Mansfield native releases Christian hip-hop album ‘Vessel’
MANSFIELD — Though his first nationally-released album hit digital platforms Friday, Charles Williams Jr. isn’t hoping for fame. He said he wants to inspire and encourage whoever listens to his album.
CF's Riddle, Galion's Kurtzman headline Division IV All-Northwest District team
BELLVILLE — Clear Fork and Galion were both big winners when the All-Northwest District football team was announced Wednesday evening. Galion’s Landon Kurtzman was selected the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year, while Clear Fork’s Kaden Riddle was chosen the Lineman of the Year. Clear Fork’s Dave Carroll was the Coach of the Year.
