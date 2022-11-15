Majority of voters say Trump should do this ahead of Mar-a-Lago 2024 speech

​A majority of Americans ​believe Donald Trump should not run for president again, a new poll reveals, just hours ahead of Trump’s expected announcement of a third presidential campaign. ​

The Morning Consult/Politico poll , taken after last week’s highly anticipated midterm elections in which Republicans underperformed, shows that 65% of voters say Trump should “probably” or “definitely” not run, with 53% saying he “definitely” should not. ​

But the poll also found that he tops his main rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 47% to 33% among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents if the 2024 GOP primary election were held today. ​

Only former Vice President Mike Pence even comes close to Trump and DeSantis, 44, with 5%.​

Former President Donald Trump, seen at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 8, is expected to announce another run for the White House Tuesday evening. AP

DeSantis, coming off a 20-point win in last Tuesday’s elections, has gained ground while Trump, 76, has not.

He was the selection of 26% of voters in a pre-election poll, while Trump lost a point.

Another 65% also say President Biden ​shouldn’t run for re-election in 2024, with 45% saying “definitely” not.

A poster at a ” Dump Trump” rally in Boston on Oct. 17. Boston Globe via Getty Images

T​rump, who had touted the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida while campaigning for Republican candidates leading up to Election Day, hyped the significance of it in a posting Tuesday on his Truth Social media network.

“Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” he wrote.

Some Republicans have been urging the former president to pause the announcement until after the Georgia runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker on Dec. 6.

While Democrats retained control of the Senate, hitting 50 seats with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win over Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada on Saturday, Republicans are hoping to ​stop them from gaining 51.

Republicans are predicted to ​win a majority in the House .

​But Republican lawmakers appeared ready to move beyond Trump. ​​

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) compared the former president to a baseball pitcher past his prime, referring to Republican losses in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

“He’s been on the mound and lost three straight games. If we want to start winning, we need someone else on the mound. And we’ve got a very strong bench that can come out,” Romney said.

“I know, there’s some fans that love him. Just like, you know, an aging pitcher, they’re always fans that want to keep them there forever. But if you keep losing games, try to put some new players on the field,” ​he said.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), asked if she would back Trump in 2024, ​said that was the wrong question.

“I think the question is, who is the current leader of the Republican Party?” she said.

Asked who, she responded: “Ron DeSantis.”

The poll surveyed 1,983 registered voters. It has a plus/minus 2 percentage-point margin of error.

With Post wires ​