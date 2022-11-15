ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jenna Ortega and Guillermo Del Toro were honored at the Latino Cinema & Television event

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39lyzE_0jBdCay000

The Critics Choice Association gathered Latino excellence in the entertainment industry in its 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Latinos and Latinas in film and television reunited on Sunday, Nov. 13, in Los Angeles to celebrate their impact and contributions to the industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XE0pC_0jBdCay000 GettyImages
Guillermo del Toro speaks onstage during The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Jenna Ortega, Guillermo del Toro, Ismael Córdova , and many more were recognized in different categories. “I think this is the beginning,” Córdova told Variety . “I think we would be remiss to not do that — to stop there.”

Justina Machado hosted this year’s ceremony, which also included Ana de Armas, Cristo Fernández, Alejandro González Iñárritu , and a posthumous award to Desi Arnaz , which was accepted by his and Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucille Arnaz .

RELATED:

Christina Ricci says fans will ‘freak out’ with Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams

Christina Ricci praises Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams

8 new shows starring powerful leading Latinas

On the red carpet, all the stars showed their best looks and caught up with each other. “If you look at this red carpet, we all look completely different,” said Laz Alonso . “We’re all from different races, different countries of origin. But we have one thing in common, and that’s that we’re all under this umbrella called ‘Latinidad.’ And that’s where we can bring these diverse voices and these diverse stories to life and really add to this industry.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
HOLAUSA

Marc Anthony calls out Nadia Ferreira on Latin Grammys stage

Marc Anthony was one of last night’s Latin Grammy winners. As he took the stage, he took a moment to thank his fiancee, Nadia Ferreira. He shared a sweet message and thanked her for all the support and for making him happy. RELATED: Jorge Drexler...
HOLAUSA

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ secures three GRAMMY nominations: Find here in which category

Let’s celebrate! Disney’s beloved animation film Encanto has secured three GRAMMY nominations. The record-breaking movie is competing in the categories “Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media Album,” “Score Soundtrack for Visual Media,” and “Song Written for Visual Media - ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.’“ The movie’s official Instagram account echoed...
HOLAUSA

Could Karol G and Britney Spears be collaborating on a song?

Karol G and Britney Spears have fans digging for clues that they could be working on music. A collaboration between the singers would be epic, considering how much of a fan Karol G is of the pop singer. The speculation has been going on for a few...
HOLAUSA

Eva Mendes’ tattoo hints she & Ryan Gosling could be married

Eva Mendes shared a photo that got her fans speculating. The photo is a portrait and it shows her looking straight at the camera, with her arm crossed over her face clearly displaying a new tattoo that has fans wondering if she married her longtime partner Ryan Gosling. The tattoo...
HOLAUSA

How to watch the Latin GRAMMY 2022

Mark your calendar, set the alarm, and begin the countdown because the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards ceremony is around the corner. Latin Music’s biggest night is taking place on Thursday, November 17, live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy