Jenna Ortega and Guillermo Del Toro were honored at the Latino Cinema & Television event

The Critics Choice Association gathered Latino excellence in the entertainment industry in its 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Latinos and Latinas in film and television reunited on Sunday, Nov. 13, in Los Angeles to celebrate their impact and contributions to the industry.

GettyImages Guillermo del Toro speaks onstage during The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Jenna Ortega, Guillermo del Toro, Ismael Córdova , and many more were recognized in different categories. “I think this is the beginning,” Córdova told Variety . “I think we would be remiss to not do that — to stop there.”

Justina Machado hosted this year’s ceremony, which also included Ana de Armas, Cristo Fernández, Alejandro González Iñárritu , and a posthumous award to Desi Arnaz , which was accepted by his and Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucille Arnaz .

RELATED:

On the red carpet, all the stars showed their best looks and caught up with each other. “If you look at this red carpet, we all look completely different,” said Laz Alonso . “We’re all from different races, different countries of origin. But we have one thing in common, and that’s that we’re all under this umbrella called ‘Latinidad.’ And that’s where we can bring these diverse voices and these diverse stories to life and really add to this industry.”