Susan Furlong
4d ago
I can not wait until she is replaced. Perhaps she and husband need to work on their lying stories to court. Hopefully the Feds will ail both of them. Just as she condoned the rioting an burning the the city. They were acting out their frustrations. WHAT A PIECE OF WORK!
Reply
3
Angela Callari
3d ago
This state needs to prosecute criminals. It’s not safe anywhere anymore that’s to our state prosecutors not prosecuting criminals
Reply
3
Zen Rules
4d ago
Criminal DA Mosby protecting the criminals of Baltimore City.
Reply
6
