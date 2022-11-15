ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brown Gets Scorched for Sharing Tom Brady Text Message

By Dustin Schutte
 4 days ago
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Once again, Antonio Brown is catching some serious heat. This time, social media is putting the former NFL star on blast for sharing a text message from Tom Brady on his SnapChat account.

OutKick recently captured a screenshot of Brown’s post, which showed a private message from Brady to the receiver. It appeared that, while frustrated, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed genuine concern for his former teammate.

“When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things,” the alleged text reads. ‘And very much on the path to success long term. Unfortunately, you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible. I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months.”

Many fans took Brady’s side after seeing Brown post the message to social media.

“Was there ever really a question who was the good guy between Antonio and Brady?” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another user chimed in by saying, “I was never grappling with who was the good guy here.”

A third NFL fan added, “The fact he shared this and thought it makes Brady look bad just demonstrates how little self awareness AB has, if not outright delusion.”

Brown has continually trolled Brady since the quarterback un-retired from the NFL. The further he goes, the more fans turn on AB.

Why Troll Tom Brady? Antonio Brown Breaks Silence

Antonio Brown’s trolling of Tom Brady has lasted months now. He’s thrown shade at the quarterback amid his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, firing off multiple controversial tweets and even selling a T-shirt that features the wide receiver hugging Brady’s ex-wife after Super Bowl LV.

Until late October, Brown provided absolutely no reason behind his beef with Brady. And, honestly, he still hasn’t really given one. But he did break his silence on the matter … though it didn’t exactly answer any questions.

“It is what it is,” Brown said on The BPD Podcast.

Brown and Brady played together in Tampa Bay from 2020-21. the pair won a Super Bowl together. Somewhere down the road, though, things took a sour turn.

Hero Miles
1d ago

What's the word for 'complete absolute waste of talent'? Whatever that word is, put it in the dictionary with a picture of AB next to it.

