Gatlinburg, TN

wvlt.tv

Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Christmas stores in Pigeon Forge, 5 shops that will deck your halls

It’s that time of year. The nip of winter is in the air. Thanksgiving is approaching quickly. Colorful holiday decorations are beginning to illuminate the nighttime sky. It’s the holiday season and you know what that means?. Christmas shopping! And we don’t necessarily mean shopping for Christmas gifts...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
livability.com

Why Businesses are Moving to Blount County, TN

More businesses, and their employees, are calling Blount County home. Blount County offers the calmness of the country while still providing access to nearby, more prominent cities. It is the best of both worlds, and many large businesses, like Arconic, Company Distilling and Cirrus Aircraft, have noticed. Arconic is a...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
thesmokies.com

What happened to Puckers in Gatlinburg? How its spirit lives on

It may not seem that way. You see the old staples like the Pancake Pantry and it feels familiar and comfortable. But within that comfort is an unending cycle driven by the nuances of commerce, the changing demands of the tourist trade. The change can be gradual. To illustrate, one...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
KNOXVILLE, TN
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Pigeon Forge, TN

Snuggled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Pigeon Forge has been a vacation destination since Dolly Parton put it on the map with Dollywood. However, that is not the only entertainment to experience when visiting this gem of a city in Tennessee. The best restaurants in Pigeon Forge...
PIGEON FORGE, TN

