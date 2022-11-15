Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Winter weather in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
Tennessee Skybridge Lighting Up In The Most Beautiful Way For Christmas
WHERE IS AMERICA'S LONGEST SUSPENDED WALKING BRIDGE?. Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park is where you will find the SkyBridge. The bridge is 680 feet in length and allows guests to walk across it all throughout the year. Here's the amazing description from Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park FB;. Located in the heart of downtown...
Make Warm Memories at Dollywood Smoky Mountain Christmas
My grandma was a huge fan of country music legend Dolly Parton and even fashioned her big, blonde hair and sparkly outfits after her. I have always wanted to go to her theme park, Dollywood, the #1 theme park in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
Dollywood unveils Big Bear Mountain ride vehicles
The ride vehicles for Dollywood's Big Bear Mountain rollercoaster that is coming in Spring 2023 were unveiled on Tuesday.
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
How to save money on your energy bill during winter
Temperatures have dropped drastically across East Tennessee over the last week.
Christmas stores in Pigeon Forge, 5 shops that will deck your halls
It’s that time of year. The nip of winter is in the air. Thanksgiving is approaching quickly. Colorful holiday decorations are beginning to illuminate the nighttime sky. It’s the holiday season and you know what that means?. Christmas shopping! And we don’t necessarily mean shopping for Christmas gifts...
10About Town: Ho-ho-ho! Holiday activities in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Believe it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner, which means it's time to start decking the halls and getting ready for Santa Claus to visit once again. Get those gloves ready and make yourself some hot chocolate while you're at it. Whether...
10Explores: Hootin Hollow Trail in Norris Dam State Park
ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — Norris Dam State Park covers more than 4,000 acres in Anderson County with its dozens of campsites, over 21 miles of hiking trails and its location on Norris Lake drawing in outdoor adventurers during all seasons. While the area is popular for boating and fishing,...
Why Businesses are Moving to Blount County, TN
More businesses, and their employees, are calling Blount County home. Blount County offers the calmness of the country while still providing access to nearby, more prominent cities. It is the best of both worlds, and many large businesses, like Arconic, Company Distilling and Cirrus Aircraft, have noticed. Arconic is a...
What happened to Puckers in Gatlinburg? How its spirit lives on
It may not seem that way. You see the old staples like the Pancake Pantry and it feels familiar and comfortable. But within that comfort is an unending cycle driven by the nuances of commerce, the changing demands of the tourist trade. The change can be gradual. To illustrate, one...
Shelter in Blount County opens earlier than usual, helping people escape the cold
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Winter temperatures arrived earlier than usual this year in East Tennessee, and many warming shelters opened earlier than they usually do. Volunteers in Blount County usually run a warming shelter during December and January, but this year they opened a little earlier to help unsheltered people stay warm.
Blount County has a new glass pulverizer, making it one of the few places in Tennessee where you can recycle glass
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Blount County now have a place to recycle glass. The county will formally cut the ribbon on a new glass recycling facility on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blount County Operations Center at 1227 McArthur Road in Maryville. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
‘Insane!’ North Carolina family captures bear encounter during Tennessee vacation
The encounter happened Saturday morning in a cabin outside the city limits of Gatlinburg during the family’s vacation.
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
Blount County using glass recycling to help with road projects
Blount County is now one of the few places Tennesseans can recycle glass in the state.
15 Best Restaurants in Pigeon Forge, TN
Snuggled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Pigeon Forge has been a vacation destination since Dolly Parton put it on the map with Dollywood. However, that is not the only entertainment to experience when visiting this gem of a city in Tennessee. The best restaurants in Pigeon Forge...
Pigeon Forge celebrates Winterfest across the city
Winterfest features millions of lights. This year, there is a new nature-themed outdoor lights display.
