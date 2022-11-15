Read full article on original website
BBC
Man dies and two seriously hurt in Bracknell two-car collision
A man has died and an elderly couple have been seriously injured in a car crash. A BMW 320d and a Nissan Qashqai collided on the A3095 Mill Lane in Bracknell about 16:20 GMT on Friday, Thames Valley Police said. The BMW driver, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at...
BBC
Woman, 94, killed in two-vehicle crash
A 94-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Monmouthshire. Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the scene on the A4136 near Staunton Road, Monmouth, at about 16:50 GMT on Wednesday, 16 November. The collision was between a silver Hyundai i10 and a white Nissan van. Paramedics...
BBC
Murder-accused stepmother filmed autistic stepson dying in lounge
A woman filmed her three-year-old autistic stepson on her phone as he lay dying from a brain injury she inflicted by hitting him "multiple times", a court heard. Harvey was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries. Leila Borrington, 23, said he became...
BBC
A46 murder trial: TikTok star says crash victim drove erratically
A TikTok star accused of murdering her mother's young lover has said the death of two men was down to their own "erratic" driving. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and seven others deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. The prosecution say they rammed the men off the A46...
BBC
Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident
An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
BBC
Whitland: Escaped cow attack leaves man seriously hurt
A man has been seriously injured after being "attacked and trampled" by an escaped cow. The animal escaped from Whitland Mart, Carmarthenshire, at about 10:15 GMT before injuring the man in nearby North Road, Dyfed-Powys Police said. Trains had to be stopped after the cow strayed onto rail lines and...
Drunken head teacher arrested three times for drink-driving who tried to hide her convictions from school bosses is banned from the classroom
A drunken primary school head teacher who dodged jail after being arrested three times for drink driving has been banned from the classroom. Sally Stafford, 46, tried desperately to cover up her shocking criminal record but was caught out when the former Chair of the Governors googled her convictions. In...
Dozens Of Shelter Dogs Survived A Plane Crash And Are Seeking New Homes
An airplane carrying 53 dogs went down over a Wisconsin golf course this week, but all canine and human passengers are now safe.
BBC
Two arrested as Amesbury cannabis factory raided by police
Two people have been arrested after 500 cannabis plants were found at an industrial estate. Police carried out a drugs warrant at a unit at the Beacon Centre, in Amesbury, following a tip-off by members of the public. A man in his 30s and a teenage boy have been arrested...
BBC
Kyron Lee: Further murder charges over street stabbing
A man and a boy have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Slough. Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court on the night of 2 October. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group.
BBC
Hull death: Three arrested in murder probe after man's body found
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Hull. Police said the man's body was found at a house on Spring Bank in the early hours of Saturday. The three people who were arrested are currently in custody being...
BBC
West Yorkshire Police: Woman calls 999 to report crying baby on bus
A woman sitting near a crying baby on a bus and a man frustrated with his flight being cancelled are among recent 999 calls to West Yorkshire Police. The force's team of contact officers, which handles 999 calls, 101 enquiries and online services, deals with about 1,300 emergency calls a day.
BBC
Police issue burglary warning after 22 South Lakeland break-ins
Police have issued a warning to homeowners after a spate of break-ins across the south Lakeland area, many of which are believed to have been committed by the same people. Cumbria Police said there had been 22 break-ins over the "last few months" in places including Dent, Sedbergh, Allithwaite and Grange.
BBC
Lima airport: Two firefighters dead as plane crashes during take-off
Two firefighters have died after a plane crashed into a fire truck while taking off at Peru's busiest airport. The Latam Airlines plane collided with the truck just before 15:30 (20:30 GMT) on Friday at Jorge Chávez International Airport in the capital, Lima. Video posted on social media shows...
