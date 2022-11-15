ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
Bridget Mulroy

Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey

Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
New Jersey 101.5

Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions

And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
NJ.com

N.J. weather: How long will this unusual November cold snap last? Here’s what experts say.

Keep those heavy winter coats handy. This big blast of cold Arctic air isn’t leaving the New Jersey region anytime soon. That’s the word from local weather experts, who say temperatures will likely remain below normal at least through early next week — making it feel more like late December or early January than mid-November. The good news is temperatures should start to return close to normal by Thanksgiving Day, according to Steven DiMartino, a meteorologist from Monmouth County who heads the NY NJ PA Weather forecasting company.
ALASKA STATE
NJ.com

4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J. borough, officials say

Four black bears were killed in Ringwood over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
RINGWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Cheesesteak Chain all over New Jersey that you never heard of

The other night while spending time on an app on my phone an ad popped up for Charley's Cheesesteaks. The ad said they could deliver it to my house real soon. I thought maybe it was a new place that opened up on the other side of my town or the next town over. I looked them up and it turns out that they have 18 locations all over New Jersey. So, why have I never heard of them? Because I generally don't go to the mall.
