ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Restores Speed Limits on Interstates in Erie County

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions which were previously in place on Interstates 79, 86 and 90 in Erie County. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways in the area until they are clear.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban

Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wick Street fire causes $200K in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday. Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
FREDONIA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Interstate 90 Eastbound Closed Near New York State Line

Interstate 90 eastbound is closed from the Interstate 86 interchange to the New York state line, according to PennDOT Friday evening. It is connected to the closure of the highway in New York. The closure is expected to remain in place overnight. Several accidents closed roads in eastern Erie County...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Vehicle Restrictions Planned for Interstates 90, 86 Saturday Night

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to temporarily restricting certain vehicles on entire length of Interstates 86 and 90 in Erie County starting Saturday night due to the expected winter storm. Tier 3 vehicle restrictions are expected to be put into place starting at 8 p.m. On roadways with...
2 On Your Side

Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area. The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Interstate 90 Reopens in Ashtabula County

Interstate 90 has reopened in Ashtabula County following a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes between State Routes 7 and 11 were shut down for more than seven hours starting Thursday morning. A multi-vehicle crash also closed Interstate 90 eastbound in western...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

No Unnecessary Travel Ordered In Dunkirk Friday

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in the City of Dunkirk are asking the public to avoid all unnecessary travel, as a major lake effect snowstorm impacts the region. The Dunkirk Police Department issued a Travel Advisory just before 7 a.m. Friday until further notice. “Due to the...
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Extensive Cleanup Process Underway Following Former Furniture Factory Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Following the massive fire at a former furniture factory in Jamestown on Wednesday, city officials are looking ahead to what will likely be an extensive cleanup process. “When they first arrived, they found the building heavily involved with fire on multiple floors. It...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy