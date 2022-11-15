Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Restores Speed Limits on Interstates in Erie County
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions which were previously in place on Interstates 79, 86 and 90 in Erie County. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways in the area until they are clear.
Travel ban in place for parts of Erie County, some bans lifted
Erie County has issued a state of emergency and travel ban for the county, due to the incoming winter storm.
Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban
Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
Cheektowaga, West Seneca police receiving reports of furnaces unable to turn on
Both the Cheektowaga and West Seneca Police Departments have received emergency calls from residents with furnaces that are unable to turn on.
Wick Street fire causes $200K in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday. Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting […]
Three Major Highways Are Now Closed in Erie County
The Lake Effect Snowstorm Warning is currently in effect for Erie County, as over two feet of snow has already fallen in areas south of Buffalo, including South Buffalo, Lackawanna, Hamburg and Orchard Park. There is still a travel ban for areas south of Buffalo, as the intense snowfall is...
erienewsnow.com
Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
erienewsnow.com
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
erienewsnow.com
Interstate 90 Eastbound Closed Near New York State Line
Interstate 90 eastbound is closed from the Interstate 86 interchange to the New York state line, according to PennDOT Friday evening. It is connected to the closure of the highway in New York. The closure is expected to remain in place overnight. Several accidents closed roads in eastern Erie County...
erienewsnow.com
Vehicle Restrictions Planned for Interstates 90, 86 Saturday Night
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to temporarily restricting certain vehicles on entire length of Interstates 86 and 90 in Erie County starting Saturday night due to the expected winter storm. Tier 3 vehicle restrictions are expected to be put into place starting at 8 p.m. On roadways with...
City of Jamestown weighing next steps after fire at former furniture facility
The City of Jamestown, New York is determining the next steps for a former furniture manufacturing facility after a fiery blaze. According to the post-journal, Mayor Eddie Sundquist of Jamestown said Wednesday’s fire put fire crews, volunteer crews, and county responders at risk while preventing the fire from spreading. The mayor said the fire presents […]
Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area. The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
erienewsnow.com
A Look At Lake Effect Snow Conditions In Sunset Bay, Northern Chautauqua County
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – What could be the biggest snowstorm in more than 20 years is underway in Western New York. Jackson Hickey and Mitch Bellinger provide an update on conditions Friday in Sunset Bay, Chautauqua County.
Six months after Tops mass shooting: NYS plan assists people with home repairs, many still waiting for help
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Six months ago, Western New York was in shock after 10 lives were taken and three others injured in the Tops mass shooting. This week, we’re looking into what’s changed since the tragedy on major issues that have impacted the East Side for generations. Earlier this week, News 4 reported on […]
erienewsnow.com
Interstate 90 Reopens in Ashtabula County
Interstate 90 has reopened in Ashtabula County following a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes between State Routes 7 and 11 were shut down for more than seven hours starting Thursday morning. A multi-vehicle crash also closed Interstate 90 eastbound in western...
cnycentral.com
Over 6 feet of lake effect snow in parts of Western & Northern NY with more to come!
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While CNY has been a spectator to this latest major lake effect snow event, Western & Northern NY have already received several feet of snow. Over 6 feet in some areas!. Here's a look at the latest snowfall totals. The highest total for Western NY (Erie County) was...
Lake Effect Snow Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Erie County
ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie County and a Winter Weather Advisory for interior Erie County, mainly south of I-90. Both the warning and advisory are through midnight. The highest snow amounts will be focused on northern Erie County, mainly north of […]
erienewsnow.com
No Unnecessary Travel Ordered In Dunkirk Friday
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in the City of Dunkirk are asking the public to avoid all unnecessary travel, as a major lake effect snowstorm impacts the region. The Dunkirk Police Department issued a Travel Advisory just before 7 a.m. Friday until further notice. “Due to the...
wnynewsnow.com
Extensive Cleanup Process Underway Following Former Furniture Factory Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Following the massive fire at a former furniture factory in Jamestown on Wednesday, city officials are looking ahead to what will likely be an extensive cleanup process. “When they first arrived, they found the building heavily involved with fire on multiple floors. It...
Comments / 3