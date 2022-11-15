ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
ComicBook

John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Gizmodo

Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine

We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
Hypebae

The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases

With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
IndieWire

Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win

As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
AOL Corp

Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'

Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...

