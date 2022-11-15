Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
IGN
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Gizmodo
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'
This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Emily Blunt Felt Like She Was Being Cooked From The Inside Out Filming The English In A Corset
No one in history has ever felt comfortable in a corset. If they said they were, they were lying. Corsets are tight, restrictive, even suffocating — and their thin waste illusion doesn't seem worth the sacrifice they require. Now imagine wearing one while shooting an action scene. For her role in the upcoming Western drama series "The English," Emily Blunt did just that.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Burt Reynolds Quit ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of Milburn Stone
'Gunsmoke' actor Milburn Stone once convinced Burt Reynolds to quit the Western television show for a reason that the actor would never forget.
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win
As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
AOL Corp
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
Move Over Die Hard, Bruce Willis Has A New Christmas Action Movie Coming, And Here's The Trailer
If you are going to take over a prison at Christmastime, make sure Bruce Willis isn't an inmate.
Comments / 0