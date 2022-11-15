Read full article on original website
Jimmy Hindman – November 17 2022
Funeral service, Monday, November 28, 2022, 1:00 p.m., Mitchell Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment, Huntington City Cemetery, Huntington, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of...
Huntington City update with Mayor Leonard Norton
It’s time for another Huntington City update with Mayor Leonard Norton who took time to speak over the telephone with Castle Country Radio to discuss water conservation, winter weather clean-up, Christmas city party and Holiday wishes. Water conservation efforts paid off this year as many citizens were very water...
Utah’s Christmas Town Christmas Craft Fair on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19
The annual Utah’s Christmas Town Christmas Craft Fair will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 inside the Helper Civic Auditorium. Castle Country Radio was able to speak over the telephone with Event Representative, Kari Richardson to get all the details for radio listeners. This is...
Beverly Andrews Dunn – November 15 2022
Our loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, Beverly Andrews Dunn, age 46, passed away November 15, 2022 at her home in Price. She was born April 9, 1976 in Benton, Illinois to Gayland and Leila Aaron Andrews. Beverly was a fierce little firecracker. She did not shy away from...
Carbon boys basketball opened the season with a victory in Delta
The Carbon Dino boys basketball team returned to the court for the first time since February’s loss to Judge Memorial in the state championships. It’s a brand new year, and with one starter returning from last years squad the Dinos are re-loaded and ready to go and showed that with a 61-44 road win over Delta.
Carbon School District weekly update shines the spotlight on Helper Middle School
Helper Middle School is being highlighted on this week’s Carbon School District weekly update and Castle Country Radio was able to speak with Student Government Advisor, Mrs. Alisa Black and Principal Robert Bradley about what is taking place at the school. Student Government Elections always take place at the...
