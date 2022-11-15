ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-shot to death while walking to gas station in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspects accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old who was walking to the gas station in southwest Houston. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting outside an after-hours night club located at 9780 Country Creek Drive around 2:15 a.m. and found that a man had been shot.
Man fatally shot in SW Houston parking lot, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed overnight in a parking lot in southwest Houston, police said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 9400 block of County Creek Drive. The man and a friend were confronted by two males. After “some kind of interaction” in the...
Second arrest in Veronique Allen homicide

Christian Myers was recently extradited from Scarborough, Maine to Bogalusa according to Maj. Wendell O’Berry of the Bogalusa Police Department. O’Berry said that Myers was arrested by Bogalusa Detectives on Nov. 8 for his participation in the Aug. 23 murder of Veronique Allen. O’Berry said that as the...
Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole

HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
