TODAY Family Sends Love to Al Roker After He Shared He's in the Hospital

For those who've wondered why they haven't seen Al Roker's smiling face on TODAY recently, the weatherman-and-more has just revealed the reason for his absence. On Friday, Nov. 18, he shared on Instagram that he's currently in the hospital. "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,"...
Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have just welcomed their second child, a baby boy, to the world. Montag delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Nov. 17, weighing 7 lb. and 9 oz., the couple's rep confirms to E! News. Per the rep, Montag and her newborn are happy and healthy.
Lenny Kravitz, Jason Momoa Send Birthday Love to Ex Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet was showered with love for her birthday. The "Ray Donovan" alum celebrated turning 55 years old on Wednesday and in honor of her special day, Lisa's ex-husband Lenny Kravitz shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. Sharing a snap of Bonet getting a kiss on the cheeks from himself and their daughter Zoë Kravitz, the "Fly Away" musician captioned the post, "Happy Birthday mama…."
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

