Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After About 2 Years of Dating
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance is no longer the same as it was. The couple and "Don't Worry Darling" co-stars are taking a break after about two years of dating, E! News confirms. "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her...
Adele Says She's ‘Highly Emotional, Incredibly Nervous' Ahead of Las Vegas Debut
Adele shared a personal message on Instagram describing her emotions ahead of her postponed Las Vegas residency. "I'm feeling all sorts as I write this," the "Hello" singer said in a Nov. 17 post. "I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited." Adele continued, "I...
TODAY Family Sends Love to Al Roker After He Shared He's in the Hospital
For those who've wondered why they haven't seen Al Roker's smiling face on TODAY recently, the weatherman-and-more has just revealed the reason for his absence. On Friday, Nov. 18, he shared on Instagram that he's currently in the hospital. "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,"...
Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have just welcomed their second child, a baby boy, to the world. Montag delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Nov. 17, weighing 7 lb. and 9 oz., the couple's rep confirms to E! News. Per the rep, Montag and her newborn are happy and healthy.
Lenny Kravitz, Jason Momoa Send Birthday Love to Ex Lisa Bonet
Lisa Bonet was showered with love for her birthday. The "Ray Donovan" alum celebrated turning 55 years old on Wednesday and in honor of her special day, Lisa's ex-husband Lenny Kravitz shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. Sharing a snap of Bonet getting a kiss on the cheeks from himself and their daughter Zoë Kravitz, the "Fly Away" musician captioned the post, "Happy Birthday mama…."
