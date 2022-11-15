Read full article on original website
Related
Three Prototype Batteries Are Part of the Caterpillar Advanced Power Portfolio
According to Ajay Prasher, product marketing manager, for Caterpillar, it’s an interesting time in the industry, with decarbonization becoming more important. For this and many other reasons, Caterpillar developed the prototype batteries and announced the plan to exhibit them during bauma 2022. Allister Dennis, product manager, said that the...
bauma Day One: Technology, Electrification, Connectivity and Collaboration
Day 1 loomed gloomy and rainy as bauma 2022 opened for attendees. However, the moods of attendees and exhibitors were high. For many, this was their first trade show since the pandemic. Being back with their colleagues, clients and industry families was energizing. Caterpillar. Our team’s first stop was with...
Remanufacturing and Rebuilding Engines Contribute to Sustainability Goals
Remanufacturing and rebuilding are part of Caterpillar’s initiative of powering today, extending lifecycles and driving tomorrow. Among the important factors is sustainability. By choosing a remanufactured product or rebuild, materials are saved, engine efficiency is improved, and connectivity can be added with telematics and sensors. End users receive a like-new engine at the end of the Cat Reman process.
How R-1234yf Solves EV Comfort and Range Challenges
With approximately 2.5 million electric vehicles (EVs) on U.S. roads and U.S. sales doubling from 2020 to 2021, EVs have evolved past being only a purchase for highly eco-conscious early adopters. A similar dynamic can be seen off-highway, which is expected to experience a substantial 21.5% compound annual growth rate between 2021 and 2030. With EVs quickly transitioning from the vehicle of the future to the vehicle for today, new trends are emerging to support manufacturer and regulatory goals of making EVs increasingly acceptable, accessible and attractive for a growing number of individuals and industries. High on the list is thermal management, specifically improving cabin comfort without contributing to “range anxiety.” At the heart of this solution, we find R-1234yf—the zero ozone depletion potential (ODP), low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant that’s dominating the EV space as the preferred refrigerant for heat pumps.
Bobcat to Debut New Skid Steer, CTL, Excavator and More at Bauma 2022
One of the must-see booths at Bauma 2022 will be Bobcat's. The equipment manufacturer is using the show to debut its latest loaders and a couple of innovative machine solutions. The booth will also host the company's electric compact track loader prototype. Bobcat's booth will be located at FN.817 and...
OEM Off-Highway
Fort Atkinson, WI
1K+
Followers
978
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.https://www.oemoffhighway.com/
Comments / 0