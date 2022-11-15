With approximately 2.5 million electric vehicles (EVs) on U.S. roads and U.S. sales doubling from 2020 to 2021, EVs have evolved past being only a purchase for highly eco-conscious early adopters. A similar dynamic can be seen off-highway, which is expected to experience a substantial 21.5% compound annual growth rate between 2021 and 2030. With EVs quickly transitioning from the vehicle of the future to the vehicle for today, new trends are emerging to support manufacturer and regulatory goals of making EVs increasingly acceptable, accessible and attractive for a growing number of individuals and industries. High on the list is thermal management, specifically improving cabin comfort without contributing to “range anxiety.” At the heart of this solution, we find R-1234yf—the zero ozone depletion potential (ODP), low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant that’s dominating the EV space as the preferred refrigerant for heat pumps.

