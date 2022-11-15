Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Click2Houston.com
Several T.H. Rogers students in the special needs program will now be moved to different campuses; Here’s how some parents responded
HOUSTON – Every day is a challenge for Julie Beeson and her 15-year-old son Beau. Born prematurely with bleeding on the brain, Beau is battling Cerebral Palsy, blindness, scoliosis and he suffers from seizures. Luckily for the past several years, Beau has attended T.H. Rogers School and was able...
Click2Houston.com
Students arrested following multiple threats at Houston-area schools
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Three students have been arrested after Lamar CISD says they received fake calls about a “potential threat” at one of their campuses Thursday afternoon, according to the district. Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an active...
Click2Houston.com
Former ParkHouston employee charged after directing parking violators to pay her personal account, officials say
HOUSTON – A former employee from the City of Houston has been arrested and charged after she allegedly directed violators to send payments to her personal bank account, officials say. According to a spokesperson for the city, the employee, who officials identified as Aisha Mercer, was instructing vehicle owners...
Click2Houston.com
Parents claim bus driver repeatedly assaulted 17-year-old student with Autism at Manvel High School
MANVEL, Texas – The parents of a teenage son have demanded Alvin Independent School District remove a school bus driver they’ve accused of physically and verbally assaulting their child on multiple occasions. “Multiple times, [he] had grabbed my son as he was getting on the bus. Reprimanding him...
Click2Houston.com
Man mistaken for inmate files lawsuit after attack by K9 officer
It’s been six months since Jeremie Cummins says he was wrongfully identified as an escaped inmate and arrested by University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston (UTMB) police. Cummins is now looking for some accountability from the officers that he says made a life-changing mistake and his attorney hopes this incident sparks some real change.
Click2Houston.com
HISD exhibition showcases relationship between dance and photography
HOUSTON – Thirteen visual art photography students and 26 dance students from 24 HISD campuses collaborated to produce an exhibition showcasing the artistic relationship between dance and photography. “Power of Collaboration: Through the Artists’ Lens” is on display in the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center lobby through Dec....
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks about top policy priorities as 2nd term in office begins
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke about her top policy priorities following the start of her second term. The news conference was held Thursday at 9 a.m. This stream has ended. Video will be added after it finishes processing.
Click2Houston.com
Home invasion leads to deputy involved shooting in NW Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a home invasion led to a shooting involving suspects and deputies on Friday night. According to HCSO Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 5400 block of Melody Park Lane about a reported home invasion. When...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Chef Pedro Garcia with El Meson Restaurant shares menu highlights
HOUSTON – Chef Pedro Garcia of El Meson appeared on KPRC to share some of the restaurant’s delectable dishes. The Spanish eatery has operated in Houston since 1981. It’s located in Rice Village at 2425 University Boulevard. View the full menu here.
Click2Houston.com
Special needs man will likely need walker for rest of life after caretaker at group home allegedly shot him over piece of chicken
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway at a southwest Houston group home after a man with special needs said he was shot by someone who was supposed to be his caretaker -- apparently over barbecue chicken. Police said it happened in September on Landsbury Drive near Stancliff Road. Derrick...
Click2Houston.com
Woman accused of being serial fraudster arrested again; Here’s how fraud directly impacts consumers
Houston, TX. – “Fraud is on the rise here in Houston,” and one particular woman is part of the reason why, according to Sergeant Darren Schlosser with the Houston Police Department’s Auto Theft Division Vehicle Fraud Unit. KPRC 2 first told you about Diamond Jones back...
Click2Houston.com
Salvation Army NW burglarized; Suspects take offs with $45,000 worth of items, staff says
The Salvation Army Houston Northwest is hoping to give 1,700 kids Christmas presents this year, but staff says a real life grinch broke through the glass door and burglarized the place. Now, the organization that’s built on the gift of giving is in dire need of help itself. “I...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-shot to death while walking to gas station in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspects accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old who was walking to the gas station in southwest Houston. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting outside an after-hours night club located at 9780 Country Creek Drive around 2:15 a.m. and found that a man had been shot.
Click2Houston.com
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
Click2Houston.com
Deadly crash prompts lane closures on IH-610 East Loop at Clinton Drive
HOUSTON – A fatal crash has prompted northbound lane closures on IH-610 East Loop at Clinton Drive. Drivers are urged to find alternative routes. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 8 a.m. Saturday. This is a developing story.
Click2Houston.com
Woman suspected of DWI crashes car into H&R Block storefront in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman suspected of driving while intoxicated was taken into custody after crashing into an H&B Block store in northwest Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to reports that a vehicle crashed into a store located at 9474 Hammerly around 11 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect armed with rifle shot multiple times during shootout with officers following chase in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is in the hospital after he was shot several times during a shootout with Houston police officers following a pursuit in northwest Houston early Thursday, police said. According to HPD Assistant Chief W. Martin, at around 1 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a 34-year-old...
Click2Houston.com
Food insecure? Here’s how to get help in Houston
With inflation a continuing concern for everyone, putting food on the table is a growing challenge for some in our community. At KPRC 2, we want to help you where you are. Find nutritious food for yourself and your family using these resources:. USDA National Hunger Clearinghouse. The clearinghouse aids...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead after vehicle lodges under parked mobile home on US-90 near Sheldon Road, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash where a passenger vehicle was found lodged underneath a parked mobile home in east Harris County. The crash happened Thursday morning in the 19300 block of US-90 near Sheldon Road at around 9:30 a.m. One...
Comments / 0