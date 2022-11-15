ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Man mistaken for inmate files lawsuit after attack by K9 officer

It’s been six months since Jeremie Cummins says he was wrongfully identified as an escaped inmate and arrested by University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston (UTMB) police. Cummins is now looking for some accountability from the officers that he says made a life-changing mistake and his attorney hopes this incident sparks some real change.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HISD exhibition showcases relationship between dance and photography

HOUSTON – Thirteen visual art photography students and 26 dance students from 24 HISD campuses collaborated to produce an exhibition showcasing the artistic relationship between dance and photography. “Power of Collaboration: Through the Artists’ Lens” is on display in the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center lobby through Dec....
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

18-year-shot to death while walking to gas station in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspects accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old who was walking to the gas station in southwest Houston. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting outside an after-hours night club located at 9780 Country Creek Drive around 2:15 a.m. and found that a man had been shot.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Food insecure? Here’s how to get help in Houston

With inflation a continuing concern for everyone, putting food on the table is a growing challenge for some in our community. At KPRC 2, we want to help you where you are. Find nutritious food for yourself and your family using these resources:. USDA National Hunger Clearinghouse. The clearinghouse aids...
HOUSTON, TX

