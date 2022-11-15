ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

wpde.com

South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
GREENVILLE, SC
live5news.com

SC governor asks court to step in faith-based foster care lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - In a new filing, Gov. Henry McMaster asked the U.S. District Court of South Carolina to protect the state’s ability to partner with faith-based foster care agencies. McMaster issued an executive order in 2018 that allows foster cares to have a religious affiliation and participate...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Are you being watched? Lawsuit says SLED is tracking SC drivers

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville man and the South Carolina Public Interest Foundation are suing South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, saying a surveillance system and database they operate is unconstitutional. According to the lawsuit, SLED uses automatic license plate readers, capturing hundreds of thousands of images of vehicles and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Government Technology

Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal

(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Report finds vacant teaching jobs in SC now at unprecedented high

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that found the state’s educator shortage continues to worsen. The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement (CERRA) released its 2022 South Carolina Educator Supply and Demand Report on...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

New data shows SC educators leaving profession behind, mass shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the the 2022 South Carolina Educator Supply and Demand Report shows South Carolina’s teacher shortage is getting worse. The report found over 1,400 unfilled educator jobs at the start of the 2022 school year, a 39% increase. This is up from 1,000 from the same time last year and more than double from two years ago.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Will SC tax rebates be taxable at federal level?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the announcement that the South Carolina Department of Revenue will be issuing rebates to taxpayers, there’s a big question: Will the rebate be considered taxable income at the federal level?. FOX Carolina reached out to the SCDOR for answers. They issued the following...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Scam involving SNAP benefits in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in South Carolina you need to know about a scam making the rounds. The South Carolina Department of Social Services says the phishing campaign involves texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. DSS says it will never send...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

New scam targets SNAP recipients in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants to alert the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. The agency will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a phone...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTV

S.C. begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers

Schools in northwestern NC close, go remote due to winter weather threat. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Tuesday. U.S. Marshals offering up to $10k reward for info on Conover murder suspect. Updated: 3 hours ago. Donald Hodges, 49, is wanted...
americanhistorycentral.com

The South Carolina Ordinance of Nullification, 1832

The South Carolina Ordinance of Nullification was a proclamation issued by South Carolina that said certain legislation passed by the federal government was unconstitutional. As a result, South Carolina “nullified” the Tariff of 1828 and the Tariff of 1832. Tariffs raised prices on imported goods and products by...
