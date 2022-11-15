Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Related
Suspects in Martha’s Vineyard robbery remain at large; FBI urges vigilance
It was like a scene straight out of the movie “The Town”: Three individuals, all in the same Halloween-like mask, storm a bank, rob the employees at gunpoint and make a quick getaway. But what made the robbery all the more stunning was that it didn’t take place...
Man hit by truck suffers life-threatening injuries as truck flees to NH, police say
A Lawrence man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning in a highway hit-and-run near the New Hampshire border, with the other driver believed to have possibly fled across state lines after the collision, police said. The injured man, 26, had exited his car onto Route 3 after being involved in an...
Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross becomes Maine’s first Black female House speaker
Democratic Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross was nominated on Thursday by her party in the Maine House of Representatives as speaker, becoming the first Black woman to hold the position in the state’s history. “Should I receive the support of the full Legislature, I will continue to push for progress...
Surveillance camera use in Springfield at center of ACLU Supreme Court petition
The ACLU and its Massachusetts chapter asked the U.S. Supreme Court Friday morning to decide if long-term use by police of a surveillance camera targeted at a person’s home is a violation of constitutional rights. In paperwork filed with the nation’s highest court, the ACLU and the ACLU of...
California breaks ground on Native American monument
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Long before California got its name, the Miwok Indians hunted and fished along the banks of what would become known as the Sacramento River — including a spot where the state Capitol now stands surrounded by dozens of monuments to the state’s history.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket sold at Stop & Shop
There was a $100,000 lottery winner on Thursday, and the winning ticket was bought at a Stop & Shop. The prize was won in New Bedford playing the scratch ticket game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.”. Overall, there were 470 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold in Massachusetts on...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to buy car for mom
A $1 million lottery winner isn’t planning on spending it all on herself. Zetta Eastman from Florence won her $1 million prize when she bought a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket from Valley Farms in Easthampton. She claimed her winnings on Nov. 7 and chose to receive her prize in a one-time payment valued at $650,000 before taxes.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Fall River landscaper wins $1 million
A man from Fall River has been identified as the $1 million winner from the new scratch ticket game “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus.” This is the highest prize amount attainable for the game. Mariano Raposo claimed his prize on November 7, and was the first individual to win on...
Mass. restaurants have igloos for outdoor dining; here’s where to find them
As the months get colder Massachusetts restaurants are bringing back a customer favorite: igloos, large plastic bubbles that you and a couple of your friends can eat inside of while dining outdoors. The igloo trend rose to popularity during the early months of the pandemic as a way for people...
Eversource asks state for a 21% electricity rate increase
SPRINGFIELD — Eversource has asked the Department of Public Utilities for a 21% increase in electricity supply rates for its Western Massachusetts customers that could go into effect Jan. 1. If approved, the proposed Basic Service Rate for residential customers who receive their energy supply from Eversource would change...
What’s the House Dem. Whip? Rep. Katherine Clark to run for No. 2 post
Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark may soon be the second most powerful Democrat in the House of Representatives. After decisions from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats to step away from leadership roles in the House Democratic Caucus, Clark is one of multiple younger representatives poised to enter new roles. Clark said Friday that she would run for Democratic Whip, which will be the party’s second-ranked post in the House come January.
Live Coverage: Western Mass. teams compete in state championships
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Between the field, the court and the course, Western Massachusetts has hundreds of athletes competing for state championships Saturday throughout the central part of the commonwealth.
Who is representing Western Mass. in the Division I cross country state championship meet?
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Four local runners will represent Western Massachusetts in the Division I state championship race at Fort Devens. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo: get $100 in free bets ahead of launch
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online sports betting will launch in Maryland on November 23, 2022, and you can still get a sizable bonus with the latest Caesars...
State Championship Headquarters: Previews, schedules & more
Several Western Massachusetts teams will compete Saturday, Nov. 19, with the goal of earning the title state champion. Field hockey, girls volleyball, soccer and cross country state championships will take place across the state Saturday. The region is guaranteed at least one state champion as Frontier and Mount Greylock face off for the Division V girls volleyball title.
What should I do if I haven’t received my Mass. tax refund yet?
Scores of Massachusetts taxpayers told MassLive they are increasingly anxious about not yet receiving their tax refunds from the state government, with some readers even fretting that their money will not arrive altogether. But there’s no need to worry for now, a state official told MassLive. The Baker administration...
Caesars Maryland promo code: $100 early sportsbook sign up offer
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Caesars Maryland promo code offer is unleashing a bonus for new players who sign up early in the Old Line State....
Corey Davis injury: Jets coach declares whether star WR will play vs. Patriots
The New York Jets will be without one of their top weapons once again in their rematch against the New England Patriots. On Friday, Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed that wide receiver Corey Davis will not play in Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium. Davis has missed New York’s last two games with a knee injury.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0