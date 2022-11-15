ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s the House Dem. Whip? Rep. Katherine Clark to run for No. 2 post

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark may soon be the second most powerful Democrat in the House of Representatives. After decisions from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats to step away from leadership roles in the House Democratic Caucus, Clark is one of multiple younger representatives poised to enter new roles. Clark said Friday that she would run for Democratic Whip, which will be the party’s second-ranked post in the House come January.
State Championship Headquarters: Previews, schedules & more

Several Western Massachusetts teams will compete Saturday, Nov. 19, with the goal of earning the title state champion. Field hockey, girls volleyball, soccer and cross country state championships will take place across the state Saturday. The region is guaranteed at least one state champion as Frontier and Mount Greylock face off for the Division V girls volleyball title.
