Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland Timbers left-back Claudio Bravo signs new contract
The Portland Timbers have signed defender Claudio Bravo to a new contract extension. Bravo's new deal will keep him at Providence Park through the 2026 MLS season, with the Timbers holding an option to extend through 2027. “Claudio has become an essential player for the team during his time with...
FC Dallas sign defender Nolan Norris to homegrown contract
FC Dallas have signed academy defender Nolan Norris to a first-team homegrown contract. Norris' deal will keep him at the Texas club through the 2025 MLS season with further options on 2026 and 2027. Alongside Tarik Scott, Norris is the second academy product to sign a professional contract with Dallas...
AJ DeLaGarza signs one-day contract to retire as LA Galaxy player
Veteran defender AJ DeLaGarza will officially end his career as an LA Galaxy player. The 35-year-old signed a one-day contract on Thursday with the Galaxy, the club that gave him his professional breakthrough in 2009 and where he played 250 times across all competitions until 2016. While in LA, DeLaGarza...
Nashville SC sign Jacob Shaffelburg from Toronto FC on permanent deal following loan
Nashville SC have permanently signed winger Jacob Shaffelburg from Toronto FC following his loan spell in the second half of the 2022 MLS season. Shaffelburg joined Nashville in August and went on to score two goals and assist another in 10 appearances across all competitions - helping the club qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs for the third year running.
MLS players eligible for the 2022 Re-Entry Draft
As Major League Soccer sides announce the 2022 roster decisions, the lists of players available for the Re-Entry Draft begins to take shape. The draft will occur in two stages, continuing offseason roster-building events ahead of the 2023 MLS season. The first stage kicks off on Thursday, November 17, and...
Brian Lozano returns to Liga MX to join Atlas FC
Uruguayan midfielder Brian Lozano has returned to Liga MX.
Ryan Hollingshead signs new LAFC contract through 2025 MLS season
LAFC defender Ryan Hollingshead has secured his future at the club with a new long-term contract through 2025.
The top 10 players available in 2022 MLS free agency
MLS free agency opened for business on Wednesday, giving qualifying players the chance to bounce back into the league with a new club. Per league rules, a player must be 24 years old and have at least five seasons in MLS. This means not every out-of-contract player qualifies. However, there...
Colorado Rapids recall Cole Bassett following unsuccessful Feyenoord, Fortuna Sittard loans
The Colorado Rapids have announced the recall of midfielder Cole Bassett from his loan to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard. Bassett originally moved to the Netherlands with Feyenoord back in January but after struggling for regular appearances, was instead switched to Fortuna in August. For the two clubs combined, Bassett made...
Atlanta United star Thiago Almada joins Argentina World Cup squad as injury replacement
It's official: Thiago Almada is going to the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. The Atlanta United playmaker was initially left out of Lionel Scaloni's final 26-man squad, despite having recently broken into the setup to earn his first senior cap in a friendly against Honduras in September. However, Almada was...
Charlotte FC sign 14-year-old Nimfasha Berchimas to homegrown contract
Charlotte FC have signed academy product Nimfasha Berchimas to a professional homegrown contract, the club announced Thursday.
Argentina boss says Atlanta United's Thiago Almada has 'enormous future'
The timing of Thiago Almada's World Cup call-up was a shock but based on his talent, there were no surprises at all. Almada was called in as one of two injury replacements to Argentina's roster, replacing Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina) and Joaquin Correa (Inter) alongside Atletico Madrid winger Angel Correa, having initially been left out of Lionel Scaloni's 26-man group.
Gregg Berhalter warns USMNT not to underestimate 'formidable' Wales
United States Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has fired a warning at his players not to underestimate Wales in their World Cup opener.
NYCFC unveil plans for brand new soccer-specific stadium in Queens
At long last, New York City FC are getting their very own soccer-specific stadium. On Wednesday, the 2021 MLS Cup champions revealed a partnership with Mayor Eric Adams, Council Member Francisco Moya, labor unions, and the Queens Development Group that will spearhead a brand new, mixed-use, mixed-income neighborhood in the Willets Point community in Queens.
Barcelona's major concession if they want January signings
If they want to sign players in January, Barcelona will have to sell first.
The 10 fastest players in Football Manager 2023
Ranking the 10 fastest players in Football Manager 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains how Erik ten Hag 'provoked him' to leave Tottenham game early
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his reason for leaving the Tottenham game early.
Jonas Eidevall provides injury update on key Arsenal personnel
Jonas Eidevall has provided an injury and availability update on Arsenal's key players ahead of their WSL clash with Man Utd.
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news vs Arsenal, bouncing back after Chelsea, Vilde Boe Risa
Everything that Marc Skinner said in his pre-match press conference ahead of WSL clash between Man Utd & Arsenal.
