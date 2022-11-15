ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Timbers left-back Claudio Bravo signs new contract

The Portland Timbers have signed defender Claudio Bravo to a new contract extension. Bravo's new deal will keep him at Providence Park through the 2026 MLS season, with the Timbers holding an option to extend through 2027. “Claudio has become an essential player for the team during his time with...
FC Dallas sign defender Nolan Norris to homegrown contract

FC Dallas have signed academy defender Nolan Norris to a first-team homegrown contract. Norris' deal will keep him at the Texas club through the 2025 MLS season with further options on 2026 and 2027. Alongside Tarik Scott, Norris is the second academy product to sign a professional contract with Dallas...
Nashville SC sign Jacob Shaffelburg from Toronto FC on permanent deal following loan

Nashville SC have permanently signed winger Jacob Shaffelburg from Toronto FC following his loan spell in the second half of the 2022 MLS season. Shaffelburg joined Nashville in August and went on to score two goals and assist another in 10 appearances across all competitions - helping the club qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs for the third year running.
MLS players eligible for the 2022 Re-Entry Draft

As Major League Soccer sides announce the 2022 roster decisions, the lists of players available for the Re-Entry Draft begins to take shape. The draft will occur in two stages, continuing offseason roster-building events ahead of the 2023 MLS season. The first stage kicks off on Thursday, November 17, and...
The top 10 players available in 2022 MLS free agency

MLS free agency opened for business on Wednesday, giving qualifying players the chance to bounce back into the league with a new club. Per league rules, a player must be 24 years old and have at least five seasons in MLS. This means not every out-of-contract player qualifies. However, there...
Argentina boss says Atlanta United's Thiago Almada has 'enormous future'

The timing of Thiago Almada's World Cup call-up was a shock but based on his talent, there were no surprises at all. Almada was called in as one of two injury replacements to Argentina's roster, replacing Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina) and Joaquin Correa (Inter) alongside Atletico Madrid winger Angel Correa, having initially been left out of Lionel Scaloni's 26-man group.
NYCFC unveil plans for brand new soccer-specific stadium in Queens

At long last, New York City FC are getting their very own soccer-specific stadium. On Wednesday, the 2021 MLS Cup champions revealed a partnership with Mayor Eric Adams, Council Member Francisco Moya, labor unions, and the Queens Development Group that will spearhead a brand new, mixed-use, mixed-income neighborhood in the Willets Point community in Queens.
