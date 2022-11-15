Read full article on original website
FIFA president blasts ‘hypocrisy’ of Western critics of World Cup host Qatar
FIFA president Gianni Infantino blasted the "hypocrisy" of Western critics of Qatar's human rights record on Saturday, making a passionate defence of the World Cup in the Gulf state on the eve of the kick-off. The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by concerns over Qatar's treatment of migrant...
Why Nepalese migrant workers continue to flock to the Gulf
As the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar, we take a look at the fate of thousands of migrant workers, mostly from South Asia, who helped build infrastructure but went home in coffins. We also speak to Swedish investigative journalist Martin Schibbye, who spoke to their families and created alternative football cards with their stories. Finally, we look at how millions of people in India still have no access to clean sanitary facilities, despite a years-long government drive to eradicate open defecation.
From refugee camps to the World Cup: Africa-born Aussies relish France clash
Australia’s Awer Mabil, Thomas Deng and Garang Kuol were each born to refugee parents from war-torn South Sudan. On Tuesday, the trio of Socceroos will step onto a World Cup pitch for the first time to take on defending champions France, a nation that has built much of its recent football success on players of African descent.
Qatar World Cup defeat proves there are some things in sport you can’t pay for
The 22nd World Cup’s opening game really was not a football match, and not just because it was such an easy Ecuador win. What we actually watched was a political summit, a genuine geopolitical event.You only had to look at the most lucrative seats of all, rather than the swathes of empty ones as the hosts were beaten 2-0.There, Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan having shaken hands with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the first time earlier on.If they were...
Six star players to watch at the World Cup
AFP Sport takes a look at six of the world's best players who will be competing in the tournament:. -- Arguably the greatest player of all time, Messi has yet to emulate past legends Pele and Diego Maradona by winning football's biggest prize. He did finally win a major international tournament with Argentina when he was the driving force behind their Copa America triumph last year. The 35-year-old has said this will "very likely" be his last World Cup and will be desperate to go one better than 2014, when Argentina lost the final to Germany in extra time. Lionel Scaloni's side have high hopes of winning a third world title, heading into the tournament on a 36-match unbeaten run. Messi scored his 91st international goal in a 5-0 friendly win over the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
UN climate talks go into overtime in bid to break deadlock
UN climate talks that were supposed to end Friday were extended by a day in an effort to break a deadlock over creating a fund for developing countries devastated by the fallout from global warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the COP27 in Egypt for two weeks...
Special edition: 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup opens Sunday with a match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, with some 1.2 million fans expected to descend on the Middle East nation. Watch FRANCE 24’s special coverage of the opening festivities as they happened. The opening match between Qatar and Ecuador kicked off...
World Cup poised for kick-off as Benzema blow rocks France
Foreign government officials, VIPs and celebrities will be in the crowd as the first World Cup staged in the Arab world opens at the Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, 50 kilometres (31 miles) outside of Doha. The venue is one of an array of brand new stadiums...
Kenya, Rwanda request M23 ceasefire, withdrawal from east Congo
In today's show we cross to Kenya, as former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame have agreed on the need for M23 rebels to cease fire and withdraw from captured territories in east Congo.M23 rebels have waged several offensives in east Congo this year, their first major come-back since 2012, prompting clashes with the army that have displaced thousands of civilians since March.
World Cup begins in high-stakes event for host Qatar
The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday in a high-stakes event for the tiny nation which has faced a barrage of criticism and staked its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament, the first held in the Middle East and most expensive in history. In a show of Gulf...
A history of World Cup flops: Past upsets haunt defending champions France
Defending champions France enter the World Cup in Qatar hoping to break the curse that has plagued recent title holders – a jinx the French inaugurated in 2002 when their formidable armada of strikers famously failed to score a single goal. The 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar...
Angry funerals spark new protests in Iran
Iran's clerical leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is facing its biggest challenge since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 in the now two months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. The authorities have responded with a crackdown that according to a rights group has left 342 dead, half...
Australia wary of 'dangerous' Samoa in Rugby League World Cup final
Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Australia coach Mal Meninga has vowed that his Kangaroos side, bidding for a third consecutive title, will not take surprise finalists Samoa lightly when the two teams meet at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Kangaroos booked a place in their 10th World Cup final...
Why India is still struggling to provide access to toilets
November 19 is World Toilet Day, a crucial health issue in India. According to the World Bank, nearly 15 percent of the country's population does not have access to a toilet and the consequences are severe: water pollution, waterborne diseases and sexual violence. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that open defecation would be eradicated in India. Eight years after the government's promise, India still lacks toilets and the country's sanitary problems are not getting any better. Our correspondents report.
Beer sales banned around Qatar World Cup stadiums
FIFA and Qatar on Friday banned beer sales around the eight World Cup stadiums in a stunning policy u-turn just two days before the start of the tournament. Football's world body said the decision was taken following "discussions" with World Cup hosts Qatar, an Islamic state which severely restricts alcohol consumption.
COP27: Negotiators in Egypt say they remain far from a deal
Cop27 is almost over and concerns about global warming remain. Among the major issues, there is agriculture. Food self-sufficiency is one of the major debates, especially since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the breadbasket... Agriculture is one of the most polluting sectors and at the same time one of the most affected by global warming. Barbra Kangwana, Community trainer and climate educator, gives her opinion to FRANCE 24.
Senegal star Sadio Mané ruled out of World Cup
Senegal star Sadio Mane has lost his race to be fit for the 2022 World Cup and has been withdrawn from their squad, the country's football federation announced on Thursday. His club Bayern Munich added later that the 30-year-old, who was voted second in the Ballon d'Or last month behind Karim Benzema, had undergone "successful surgery" in Innsbruck where "a tendon was reattached to the head of his right fibula".
Last minute objections threaten historic UN climate deal in COP27
Negotiators at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt neared a breakthrough deal on Saturday for a fund to help poor countries being ravaged by the impacts of global warming, but remained locked over how to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions driving them. With a final climate accord already more than...
US basketball star Griner begins serving sentence in Russian penal colony
US basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a remote Russian penal colony and begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession, her lawyers and agent said Thursday. Griner has been relocated to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometres (210 miles) east of Moscow. "Brittney began serving...
The World Cup in numbers: A tournament to outspend them all
The 2022 World Cup will be the most compact in history, staged in the smallest-ever host country. But by most other measures, Qatar’s football extravaganza will outstrip all previous World Cups. FRANCE 24 takes a look at a tournament unlike any other, in 10 key figures. At 220 billion...
