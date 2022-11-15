Read full article on original website
Francophone countries meet in Tunisia summit amid democracy, economy concerns
The world's French-speaking countries gathered in Tunisia on Saturday for talks focused on economic cooperation, but faced calls to do more to resolve international crises. The head of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (IOF) urged the organisation to use its clout in a world "fractured" by multiple crises. "The IOF must remain a link that can be used to prevent tensions from degenerating into conflicts," said Louise Mishikiwabo, a former Rwandan chief diplomat.
Qatar opens the World Cup with a message of inclusion
The World Cup began in Qatar 12 years after the tiny gulf nation secured the rights
Biden administration says Saudi Arabia's MBS has immunity in Khashoggi civil case
The White House denied Friday it was seeking to smooth over frayed bilateral ties with Riyadh when a recent US government court filing granted immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's 2018 murder. "This legal determination has absolutely nothing to do with the merits of...
Cartooning for Peace: Human rights and environmental concerns plague World Cup
As the FIFA World Cup is set to begin Sunday in Qatar, observers worldwide have criticised the nation’s human rights and environmental record. In particular, international outrage has brewed over poor working conditions on construction sites for the competition as well as the environmental damage caused by new infrastructure.
COP27: Negotiators in Egypt say they remain far from a deal
Cop27 is almost over and concerns about global warming remain. Among the major issues, there is agriculture. Food self-sufficiency is one of the major debates, especially since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the breadbasket... Agriculture is one of the most polluting sectors and at the same time one of the most affected by global warming. Barbra Kangwana, Community trainer and climate educator, gives her opinion to FRANCE 24.
Nayib Bukele, El Salvador's autocratic president, takes on criminal gangs
In El Salvador, a state of emergency declared in March over widespread gang violence is still in place. The country's president, Nayib Bukele, has declared total war on ultra-violent criminal gangs, suspending constitutional rights in the process. Almost 60,000 people have been arrested since March, some as a result of arbitrary detentions. Thousands are now in prison. Although this crackdown is supported by most of the population, it has been strongly criticised by human rights groups. FRANCE 24's Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report.
Seven West African states look to strengthen anti-jihadist cooperation
West African coastal states on Thursday held talks on boosting cooperation against jihadist violence spilling over from the Sahel after more countries announced they would pull their peacekeepers out of Mali. Gulf of Guinea neighbours Benin, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Togo are confronting increased risks from Islamic State group-allied and...
Kherson residents describe torture at the hands of Russians
As Kherson residents return home in Ukraine, mounting evidence points to torture committed by Russian forces during the spring invasion. FRANCE 24's Luke Shrago reports from Ukraine.
