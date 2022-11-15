Cop27 is almost over and concerns about global warming remain. Among the major issues, there is agriculture. Food self-sufficiency is one of the major debates, especially since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the breadbasket... Agriculture is one of the most polluting sectors and at the same time one of the most affected by global warming. Barbra Kangwana, Community trainer and climate educator, gives her opinion to FRANCE 24.

2 DAYS AGO