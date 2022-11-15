Related
Granddaughter drowns 93-year-old grandma in sink, then walks to jail, Ohio cops say
The grandmother was doing the dishes at the kitchen sink when her granddaughter came up behind her, police said.
Dear white people: UK senior Sophia Rosing has shown us we need to wake up and do better.
I can’t say I’m shocked to see the kind of behavior we all witnessed last week coming from a University of Kentucky student who was born and raised in Kentucky. The amount of racism I witnessed as a white person on the UK campus in the 2.5 years I lived there — and as a resident of this state all my life — is insane. No region of the state that I have lived in was free from blatant or passive aggressive racism, as much as we all would like to think. I can remember many fraternity parties in someone’s basement where people sang along loudly to rap music no pauses for the N-word, Many white men who would say the N-word followed by, “It means friend,” or “My friend gave me the pass,” in my presence.
With all he’s accomplished, why is President Joe Biden so unpopular?
Letters to the Editor: All Republicans have for ideas is cutting Social Security and lower taxes for rich people.
Gonzaga’s roster features a former Kentucky basketball signee. How’s he doing so far?
Nolan Hickman was once seen as Kentucky’s point guard of the future. He ended up at Gonzaga instead. How’s he doing for the Zags?
Calipari’s pre-Gonzaga message to his Kentucky team: ‘We beat Michigan State.’ Now what?
With Oscar Tshiebwe back and No. 2 Gonzaga up next, the Kentucky basketball team is still finding itself amid a winning mentality.
In Ky. Supreme Court abortion argument, justices seemed unimpressed by AG arguments
Linda Blackford: The best part was when Solicitor General Matt Kuhn said abortion wasn’t part of 1891 Ky Constitution and Justice Hughes said “women did not have the right to vote.”
‘My purpose in life is these kids.’ Shooting victim was focused on helping Lexington youth
Community members say Brandon Walker, who was shot and killed Tuesday, wanted to help children and others in need.
Human remains recovered from Paris Pike at I-75 ramp in Lexington
Police said the death investigation is ongoing.
Cats taken from disheveled Kentucky house but state didn’t remove children, officials say
State social workers did not initially ask a judge to remove the children but a school social worker signed a removal petition.
Where is weed legal? How Kentucky compares to 37 states that allow medical marijuana
Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing marijuana for medicinal use, but state lawmakers haven’t budged.
The legend of Oscar Tshiebwe gets another stirring chapter — with an unhappy ending
The Kentucky star makes a memorable season debut, but the Wildcats fall to Michigan State in double overtime.
Shooter who killed 20-year-old outside a Lexington convenience store sentenced to 40 years
Caelan Gills pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Ja’quis Ray.
Ex-UK student accused of attacking Black student waives court hearing. What happens next
Sophia Rosing, the former UK student who has been charged with a assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, appeared in court Tuesday with her attorney and her parents.
Updated: Coroner, police investigating a deadly shooting in Lexington
Updated story: Lexington police confirm one person has died in a shooting Tuesday morning.
Lexington murder victim tried to intervene in argument before being shot, detective says
51-year-old Raymond Brooks was shot and killed on Jennifer Road in September. On Friday a Lexington detective provided more details on what led up to the shooting.
‘Potential to be great.’ Calipari loves his five-star recruiting haul, dons T-shirt to prove it.
Earlier this week, Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari made his first public comments about UK’s top-ranked 2023 recruiting class.
Ex-UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay. ‘Don’t want to hide who I am’
In a video, Isaac Humphries sat down with his current teammates and made the announcement.
Police officers use pepper spray to break up fight at a Lexington high school
The school district reported that several students and officers suffered side effects from the pepper spray.
Lexington shooting suspect gets probation after judge finds he was set up to be robbed
“I watched a man walk up to my office who was eligible for the death penalty, but who could now walk free today,” the suspect’s attorney said during Thursday’s sentencing.
