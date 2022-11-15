Here's the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has missed the past two games with a hip injury

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals.

Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field.

"No update yet on him," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "Everything has been good."

The team believes he will return for the Bengals' stretch run, but he isn't ready yet.

Chase stayed in Cincinnati during the bye week to get treatment from team doctors. He's still using crutches, but it's for precautionary purposes to help with the healing. He was walking around the locker room on Monday without any assistance.

"Mind's good, [he] feels good," Joe Burrow said after the Bengals' Week 9 win over Carolina. "We're gonna take it slow. I know it feels good. And he wants to get back out there, but it's a long process. So we'll see when he comes back ... maybe after the bye, we'll see physically."

It doesn't sound like Chase will be ready this week, but he is improving, which is a good sign that he'll be able to help the Bengals again this season.

