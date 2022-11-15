ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Here's the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkcnW_0jBd7poZ00

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has missed the past two games with a hip injury

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals.

Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field.

"No update yet on him," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "Everything has been good."

The team believes he will return for the Bengals' stretch run, but he isn't ready yet.

Chase stayed in Cincinnati during the bye week to get treatment from team doctors. He's still using crutches, but it's for precautionary purposes to help with the healing. He was walking around the locker room on Monday without any assistance.

"Mind's good, [he] feels good," Joe Burrow said after the Bengals' Week 9 win over Carolina. "We're gonna take it slow. I know it feels good. And he wants to get back out there, but it's a long process. So we'll see when he comes back ... maybe after the bye, we'll see physically."

It doesn't sound like Chase will be ready this week, but he is improving, which is a good sign that he'll be able to help the Bengals again this season.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Joe Mixon's Success Could Be Key to Second Half of the Season

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Surprises Family With Free Birthday Meal

Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Reveals Bengals, Joe Burrow Fandom

Joe Burrow Offers Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Status

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Bengals' Win Over Panthers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Panthers 42-21 in Week 9

Watch: Joe Mixon Sets Bengals Record Five Touchdowns in Win Over Panthers

Three Thoughts on Bengals Following Monday Night Loss to Browns

Chidobe Awuzie Makes First Public Comments Since Tearing ACL

Steelers Trade for Former Bengals First Round Pick

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury

Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture

Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta

Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Furious With NFL Owner's 'Dumb' Comment

Stephen A. Smith is fed up with Mark Davis and his recent comments about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. After the Raiders' loss to first-time NFL head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Davis expressed his continued confidence in McDaniels. "People in today's world want...
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Ringer

Week 11 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Let me steal a line from Mark McGwire to get this column started: I’m not here to talk about the past. Yes, last week was a bloodbath. It happens. But we’ve got 14 new games on the Week 11 schedule, and it’s time to bounce back. Let’s just get to the picks. My confidence is fragile right now.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Former Packers Wide Receiver Claimed On Wednesday

The Houston Texans are retooling their offense with discarded skill-position players. A day after claiming running back Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, the Texans made another move. Per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, Houston plucked wide receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday. The Green Bay Packers waived the 23-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
EAGLE, PA
Yardbarker

Fans React To Location Change For Browns Vs. Bills Game

Given the daunting weather forecast for the Buffalo area, it was a wise decision on the part of the NFL to make the location change to Detriot for the Week 11 Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game. Fans had hilarious reactions to the change that are guaranteed to give anyone...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Ringer

Week 11 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

We kick off our NFL Week 11 preview by discussing the Browns-Bills game moving to Detroit, whether Allen Robinson II or anyone else on the post–Cooper Kupp Rams offense is fantasy-relevant, which teams are secretly frauds, Amari Cooper’s bizarre home and road splits, Vegas’s curiously small line against the Colts, and more.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022

Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent

The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy