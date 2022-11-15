Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
New York Pays $90 Per Quick Call. What Agency Do You Need To Contact?C. HeslopNew York City, NY
US cities most beloved baby namesInna DNew York City, NY
Related
RED BANK: SPARED HOUSE TO GET SPRUCE-UP
The new owners of 26 Wallace Street plan to refurbish it as a single-family home. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Philip Cardelfe at the HPC meeting Wednesday, above, and the front porch as seen in February. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) He also intends...
RED BANK: MEN’S CLOTHING, EATERIES IN CHURN
Evan Piscitelli is now owner of two downtown shops: a jeweler and a men’s shop. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) We’ve also got updates on four restaurants – three opening, and one closed. A Mexican restaurant called El Gavilan plans to open at 51...
RED BANK: HOSPITAL LOT GETS GREENERY
Some readers have noticed earthmoving activity at the corner of Spring and East Front streets in Red Bank lately and wondered:. The lot as it appeared last week, above, and in December, 2020, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Riverview Medical Center owns the vacant half-acre lot,...
RED BANK: AUTO STOLEN FROM CAR WASH
In yet another brazen auto theft, a thief stole a freshly cleaned luxury vehicle from a Red Bank car wash Monday, police confirmed. On Wednesday, police Chief Darren McConnell said a 2019 BMW 740 was taken from Butch’s Lube ‘n Wash on Newman Springs Road. As described in...
RED BANK: DETOURS, FOUR-WAY STOP COMING
Motorists who travel Spring Street in Red Bank will need to adjust for some temporary changes resulting from road work this week and next. And there will be a permanent change in place once the work is done: a new four-way stop intersection. The borough council recently approved a four-way...
RED BANK: ARREST MADE IN BURGLARY SPREE
Onajii Campbell, 32 years old, faces multiple counts of burglary, attempted burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools, police Chief Darren McConnell said Thursday. Campbell is in custody and currently incarcerated at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township, McConnell said. The arrest resulted from an investigation that began...
RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS
The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for October, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Theft: On 10/01/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. In the area of Mechanic St., the owner reported items stolen from a vehicle. The reported stolen items were one pair of Fendi sunglasses valued at $500.00, one pair of Versace sunglasses valued at $400.00, US Currency in the amount of $100.00, and a NJ Driver’s License. Ptl. Frank Metta.
RED BANK: NEWCOMER TO LEAD MAJOR CHANGE
Mayor-elect Billy Portman, left, with Mayor Pasquale Menna at a campaign celebration at the Dublin House Pub Tuesday night. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank’s 114-year run under the “borough” form of government is now officially slated to end next summer. And the...
SHREWSBURY: YMCA HOSTS ESSAY CONTEST
Press release from the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County. Red Bank Regional High School students and their peers across Monmouth County are invited to participate in YMCA of Greater Monmouth County’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King essay contest. Two essays will be selected as grand prize winners and the...
RED BANK: BROAD STREET ‘VAULT’ SOLD
After a long-overdue sprucing-up and revival as office space, a prominent building in downtown Red Bank changed hands late last month,. redbankgreen has learned. Though designed for the First National Bank, the building was occupied by Red Bank Trust Company, which absorbed First National in May 1914, just as construction was completed. (Article from Red Bank Register archive via Red Bank Public Library.)
RED BANK: TREE PLANTING UNDERWAY
A fall planting of 75 young trees in Red Bank began with a gingko finding a home on Leonard Street Monday morning. With Lisa Simms watching, Shade Tree Committee members Boris Kofman and Remedios Quiroz install a slow-release watering bag around the tree’s base. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
RED BANK: APARTMENTS WIN BOARD OK
The vacant onetime home of Big Man’s West and the office building at left would be razed to make way for the development, shown in the illustration below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Rendering by SOME Architects. Click to enlarge.) Developer Michael Salerno told redbankgreen he’s planning to call...
RED BANK: GOP ATTACKS AT RACE’S END
The council candidates, clockwise from top center, are Mark Taylor, John Jackson, Jonathan Maciel Penney and Angela Mirandi. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Republicans went on the offensive in the closing days of the race for two seats on the Red Bank council, to be decided in Tuesday’s election.
RED BANK: VOTERS FAVOR DEMS… AND CHANGE
Democrats Angela Mirandi and John Jackson at Jackson’s home Tuesday night. (Photo from John Jackson. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank voters appeared to have stuck with Democrats in Tuesday’s election – while also clamoring for both a new form of governance and a wider field of future candidates.
RED BANK: STATION RAZED FOR APARTMENTS
A onetime gas station-turned-gym in downtown Red Bank was razed Tuesday. The property as it appeared in May, 2021, above, and a depiction of the proposed building from the same viewpoint, below. (Photos by Allan Bass and John T. Ward; rendering by S.O.M.E. Architects. Click to enlarge.) The plan calls...
RED BANK: SALERNO PLAN TO GET VOTE?
After three years of revisions and hearings, Michael Salerno’s proposal for 46 apartments in downtown Red Bank appears set for a vote by zoning board Thursday night. The plan calls for a four-story building encompassing the sites of an existing office building at 121 Monmouth Street, as well as the former Big Man’s West, a concert venue owned by late saxophonist Clarence Clemons, both of which would be demolished.
RED BANK: CATALYTIC CONVERTERS STOLEN
Catalytic converters, which contain precious metals that reduce harmful exhaust emissions, McConnell told redbankgreen. Both vehicles were Honda Accords, one made in 2005 and the other in 2006, that were parked on Riverside Avenue, he said. Because of the metals inside, catalytic converters for Hondas can fetch prices of $200...
RED BANK: HALLOWEEN PARADE SHINES
Kissed by sunshine and warm weather, the 74th annual Red Bank Halloween Parade drew hundreds of costumed celebrants for a joyful march down Broad Street Sunday. redbankgreen‘s photos from the parade below. If you value redbankgreen‘s photo coverage of community events, please become a financial supporter for as little...
RED BANK: PARKER LAUNCHES ADDITION
A planned addition to the Parker Family Health Center. Below, founder Dr. Eugene Cheslock. (Rendering by SOME Architects; photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) It will also provide the “summation” of a vision long held by center’s founder, he told a gathering at a groundbreaking ceremony.
RED BANK: VNA PLANS HEALTH CENTER MOVE
What’s Going On Here at the space formerly occupied by the Lambs & Wolves hair salon on Bridge Avenue in Red Bank?. The Visiting Nurse Association of Central New Jersey plans to relocate its Red Bank Primary Care Center, now at 188 East Bergen Place, to the building at 64-66 Bridge Avenue, opposite the train station.
redbankgreen
Red Bank, NJ
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver, New Jersey.http://www.redbankgreen.com
Comments / 0