Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Related
Fox17
Classes at WMU canceled Friday due to snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — All campuses at Western Michigan University (WMU) will close Friday at 4 p.m. as snow continues to blanket West Michigan. The university says all classes that were scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. or later will be canceled as a result. We’re told the hockey game...
Fox17
Roof Sit 2022 Check-in Day 4: Snow is pouring down, $36K raised so far
Roof Sit 2022 continues at Exodus Place in Grand Rapids. A Michigan man named Chip is camping out on top of the Exodus Place building, and he is not leaving until he raises $50,000 for the organization. Chip has been on the roof since November 1, and since that date,...
Fox17
Maple Hill Holiday Parade returns to downtown Kalamazoo for 60th anniversary
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo was hit with a lot of snow, but Maple Hill Holiday Parade organizers are optimistic for Saturday's celebration. The organizers met with emergency weather services and public safety and were given the O.K. to continue with the parade. The event will kick off in downtown...
Fox17
Meijer offers free delivery to SNAP recipients through Dec. 31
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer says it will offer free delivery for SNAP recipients through the end of the year. The Midwestern grocery retailer tells us it has offered discounts on select produce to SNAP customers since October thanks to a one-year federal waiver. We’re told fresh fruits and...
Fox17
Connecting children with families
GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Legacy Adoption Services through Samaritas is celebrating a big milestone during this National Adoption Month. In its 45 years of service, the organization has matched 10,000 children with families. It is one of the largest agencies of its kind in the state - supporting children and families through the foster and adoption process, so they have plenty of success stories.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 18
1. Donating blood saves lives, and it's a free, easy way to give back. The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is holding a blood drive Saturday at Brown Hutcherson Ministries in Grand Rapids. The goal is to increase the supply and improve the health and well-being of the black...
Fox17
Dedication held for 1929 train car with new accessibility modifications
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Passengers with disabilities are now able to board a historic passenger train and enjoy the scenic countryside between Marne and Coopersville!. The Friends of the Coopersville & Marne Railway has provided train rides to 500,000 people on “La Reine,” its vintage 1929 Pullman passenger car, for 34 years, according to Operations Manager Dennis Hart. However, its design had made it difficult to board for those with disabilities.
Fox17
2022 Holidays in the City underway in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A holiday tradition returns to downtown Muskegon this week!. Holidays in the City will be held every week from now through New Year’s Eve, city officials say. We’re told the annual event series begins Friday with the first performance of Inspecting Carol by the Muskegon...
Fox17
Kent District Library revamps WonderKnook Playspaces to enhance learning & play for younger children
Libraries are so much more than a building with books, it's also a place for the community. The Kent District Library is making changes to its WonderKnook Playspaces to improve the experiences for the children that visit the library. WonderKnook Playspaces have many activities and toys for children who are...
Fox17
Water supply emergency declared in Grant, residents asked to conserve water
GRANT, Mich. — Community members were advised to conserve water for several hours Friday morning following an electrical problem in Grant. Newaygo County Emergency Services says the problem arose at the city’s well house, precluding the city from pumping water. We’re told the water supply inside the water...
Fox17
Battle Creek issues snow emergency, Christmas parade canceled
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has declared a snow emergency for Saturday, Nov. 19. We’re told the snow emergency goes into effect at noon. Furthermore, the city’s Christmas parade has been canceled. The city says organizers are exploring opportunities to reschedule the parade.
Fox17
Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
Fox17
4 indicted by grand jury, accused of stealing $1M in COVID-19 insurance fraud
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people, including a former state employee, were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $1 million in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan claims the following defendants conspired to obtain insurance payments by filing false unemployment claims:
Fox17
Watch artists go head-to-head to create masterpieces during Art Battle GR
Art Battle is a showcase of the finest artists and live art talent in the area, and it's making its way to Grand Rapids this weekend. The event is described as an evening of creativity and community, where a live painting tournament showcases local artists going head-to-head to create their own masterpieces within a limited time frame.
Comments / 0