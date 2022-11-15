Read full article on original website
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Dorothy Jansen
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. When Dorothy Jansen retired from the Kenosha Unified School District in...
wuwm.com
Some officials—and shoppers—want Northridge Mall to be next in line for demolition
The long fight over whether to tear down the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side may approach a turning point as early as Friday afternoon. A Milwaukee County judge wants to see the owner submit a demolition plan for the property. And if that doesn't happen, the city of Milwaukee is being asked for a tear-down plan.
WISN
Video: Milwaukee woman warns of neighbor starting large fires in backyard
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman tells 12 News she fears for her children's safety as her neighbor sets large bonfires in a nearby backyard. "There's been embers coming over my fence, embers almost hitting my house. Then the smoke is just terrible, unbearable," Sherri Sledge told 12 News. Sledge's...
WATCH: Kenosha middle schooler surprised by deployed father during class
Mahone Middle School student Evelyn Christensen was surprised by her father during class. Lieutenant Commander Bryce Christensen was deployed for more than three months of a two-year deployment.
3 Wisconsin Speakeasies That Will Have You Living Your Best Roaring 20s Life
Living in Illinois we all think we know a lot about our neighbors to the North, but did you know that Wisconsin was a hotspot for speakeasies during the Prohibition era? Me neither, and now I need to know more!. What is a Speakeasy?. For those that may have slept...
This WI Home Alone Case Stars Horrible Parents Of Year Nominees
In this Wisconsin home-alone scenario, there isn't a happy ending because the dumb parents go to jail. I'm not embarrassed to admit that I enjoyed the movie, "Home Alone." It was fun and cute. Of course, it was completely unrealistic. I was a latchkey kid growing up because both my parents worked. It was for only a couple of hours after school and I was usually hanging out with my friends in the neighborhood anyway. It was no big deal and pretty common back in those days. Nothing like the fictional movie.
kenosha.com
Let Tenuta’s help make your Thanksgiving extra special
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County
November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
15-year-old serves as CEO of downtown boutique
KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their “Kenoshan of the Week.”. This week, we introduce to you Jasiya Gaines. Not only is she 15 years old, but she is the CEO of a Kenosha business.
ozaukeepress.com
Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list
The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Big Christmas Saturday in South Milwaukee
For a full list of holiday and other events, check out the Events page. Am I missing your holiday event? Please email me at erikbrooks32@gmail.com.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at Isaac Coggs Health Center
We're at Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center on West Silver Spring Drive and starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Milwaukee Health Services is kicking off its 11th annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mother and sons convicted in Kenosha County THC vape ring avoid prison time
WEATHER NEAR YOUR LOCATION. THE THREE PEOPLE WHO RAN A MASSIVE BLACK MARKET VAPE RING IN KENOSHA COUNTY WILL NOT GO TO PRISON. KENOSHA COUNTY CIRCUIT JUDGE BRUCE SCHRADER ORDERED FINES FOR BROTHERS JACOB AND TYLER HUFFINES, AS WELL AS THEIR MOTHER, COURTNEY, ALONG WITH FINES OF AT LEAST $10,000. JACOB AND TYLER ALSO GOT TWO YEARS PROBATION, BUT NONE OF THEM WILL SPEND TIME IN PRISON. THE BROTHERS PLEADED GUILTY TO POSSESSION OF THC WITH INTENT TO SELL. PROSECUTORS SAY THE BROTHERS RAN A THC VA.
Rock Bottom Brewery has permanently closed
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Milwaukee has permanently closed, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee. An employee confirmed the news by telephone to OnMilwaukee on Thursday.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
WISN
Amtrak train hits car on tracks in Brookfield, one man dead
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — An Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to Seattle hit a car on the tracks at Brookfield Road just south of River Road. Brookfield police said a man in his 60s who was in the vehicle died. No other information about the man has been released. There...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
