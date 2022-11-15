ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

kenosha.com

Kenoshan of the Week: Dorothy Jansen

Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. When Dorothy Jansen retired from the Kenosha Unified School District in...
KENOSHA, WI
1440 WROK

This WI Home Alone Case Stars Horrible Parents Of Year Nominees

In this Wisconsin home-alone scenario, there isn't a happy ending because the dumb parents go to jail. I'm not embarrassed to admit that I enjoyed the movie, "Home Alone." It was fun and cute. Of course, it was completely unrealistic. I was a latchkey kid growing up because both my parents worked. It was for only a couple of hours after school and I was usually hanging out with my friends in the neighborhood anyway. It was no big deal and pretty common back in those days. Nothing like the fictional movie.
WISCONSIN STATE
kenosha.com

Let Tenuta’s help make your Thanksgiving extra special

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County

November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

15-year-old serves as CEO of downtown boutique

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their “Kenoshan of the Week.”. This week, we introduce to you Jasiya Gaines. Not only is she 15 years old, but she is the CEO of a Kenosha business.
KENOSHA, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list

The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
MEQUON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Mother and sons convicted in Kenosha County THC vape ring avoid prison time

WEATHER NEAR YOUR LOCATION. THE THREE PEOPLE WHO RAN A MASSIVE BLACK MARKET VAPE RING IN KENOSHA COUNTY WILL NOT GO TO PRISON. KENOSHA COUNTY CIRCUIT JUDGE BRUCE SCHRADER ORDERED FINES FOR BROTHERS JACOB AND TYLER HUFFINES, AS WELL AS THEIR MOTHER, COURTNEY, ALONG WITH FINES OF AT LEAST $10,000. JACOB AND TYLER ALSO GOT TWO YEARS PROBATION, BUT NONE OF THEM WILL SPEND TIME IN PRISON. THE BROTHERS PLEADED GUILTY TO POSSESSION OF THC WITH INTENT TO SELL. PROSECUTORS SAY THE BROTHERS RAN A THC VA.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Amtrak train hits car on tracks in Brookfield, one man dead

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — An Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to Seattle hit a car on the tracks at Brookfield Road just south of River Road. Brookfield police said a man in his 60s who was in the vehicle died. No other information about the man has been released. There...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

