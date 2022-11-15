ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Athletics director John Cohen talks Auburn coaching search

At his introductory press conference, new Auburn athletics director John Cohen held up a sheet of paper, which he said included 58 items of note for his interviews with various candidates in the football program’s ongoing coaching search. To say that list is meticulous would be an understatement. One...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

The latest: Coaching search update, an honor for Hall, shooters go cold

Auburn has and has had interest in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. He has and has had interest in Auburn. What Kiffin does not have, at this point, is a firm offer from Auburn. According to reports, Ole Miss has offered Kiffin a contract that would pay him $9.5 million per year to stay. Is Auburn willing to offer a long-term deal that Ole Miss can’t match?
OXFORD, MS
The Associated Press

Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

GOING TO STATE: Auburn High tops Central, advances to Jordan-Hare Stadium

Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and Auburn High is headed to the title game. Auburn High beat Central-Phenix City 14-13 on Friday night on Pittman’s late touchdown, and the Tigers advance to meet Thompson in the Class 7A state championship game Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cadillac Williams shares coaching messages to Auburn players to close season

The Auburn Tigers are in the midst of a lost season with an overall record of 4-6 and a conference record of 2-5. But despite being in a state of transition after the program parted ways with former head coach Bryan Harsin, the Tigers have shown a lot of passion and a lot of fight in their recent game play.
AUBURN, AL
auburnvillager.com

Fans make statement with Jordan-Hare Stadium sellout

The fact that Jordan-Hare Stadium was sold out last Saturday night and highly energized to see a late-season match-up of the football Tigers and another team that was also on a five-game losing streak was quite a statement by fans. Going into the match-up, Auburn and Texas A&M had not won since September 24th.
AUBURN, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Second Auburn High School to be Built

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade:

On Nov. 5, 2005, I married Mike Wallace, the best man I have ever known. At the time, Mike was 46, and I was almost 43. So long before our wedding day arrived, most of our family and friends had probably given up on ever seeing either of us get married.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

4 missing Alabama girls found safe; father arrested

UPDATE: The four missing Buchanan girls have been found safe and alive, according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. They were located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is en route to pick them up. Stick with WAAY for updates. From earlier:. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Marigold and Cadillac

Times are tough. There’s no denying it. Suffering isn’t hard to find, and if you dwell on it for more than a minute or two it can be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But I have come to lean on these words more and more lately:
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. WTVM reached out...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a commercial vehicle has caused a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Alabama. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened on Nov. 16. Troopers say the inside southbound lane of Interstate 85 near marker in Macon County is blocked...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
MONTGOMERY, AL
auburnvillager.com

Longtime AuburnBank CEO, president announces retirement

Lifelong Auburn native Bob Dumas will soon turn over the reins to the next generation as he has announced his decision to retire as president and CEO of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. and AuburnBank at the end of the year. The retirement of Dumas, who has served as president and...
AUBURN, AL

