Hawaii State

FanSided

Who was the mole Kasie was finding in NCIS?

Kasie looked like the suspect in NCIS Season 20, Episode 6 at first. It turned out she was actually on a special assignment to find a mole. After an NCIS agent turns up dead and Kasie is missing, Jimmy initially fears the worse. Then she turns up and she’s somehow connected to the crime scene. Naturally, everyone starts to worry she is the suspect. Yet, when Parker and McGee take her in for questioning, she turns the table on them. She has questions of her own, and she wants to get to the bottom of her own investigation.
TVLine

The Good Doctor: Brandon Larracuente Promoted to Series Regular

At least one of St. Bonaventure’s first-year interns will be putting down roots in San Jose. The Good Doctor has elevated Brandon Larracuente to series-regular status, TVLine has learned. The promotion comes just four episodes after he was introduced as surgical resident Dr. Danny Perez, and ahead of the ABC medical drama’s landmark 100th episode (airing Monday, Nov. 14 at 10/9c). As of press time, Savannah Welch, who plays fellow first year Danica Powell, remains a recurring player. First introduced in the Oct. 10 episode “Change of Perspective,” Perez is described as “strikingly handsome with a natural, easy charm.” He is someone...
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
FanSided

Is Wendy Seager coming back for Chicago Fire season 11?

Wendy Seager (Andy Allo) was a deceptively big part of Chicago Fire season 10. She gave Severide (Taylor Kinney) someone to bounce ideas off of, and she presented something of a reminder that Severide’s relationship with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was on the rocks. Things have gotten better for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
Parade

Who Plays Carter on 'Yellowstone'? Was Actor Finn Little Replaced for Season 5?

In season 4 of Yellowstone, Beth (Kelly Reilly) befriends a young orphan named Carter (Finn Little) as the two await news of their respective fathers, both clinging to life. The chubby-cheeked boy found his way into Beth and Rip's (Cole Hauser) life after sadly childless Beth took him in. As Carter began learning the ropes around the ranch, he also learned not to get on Beth's bad side.
Looper

Blue Bloods' Will Estes Originally Hated The Idea Of Jamie And Eddie Together

As "Blue Bloods" charges ahead with what has, so far, been a thrilling 13th season of primetime, procedural drama, longtime fans appear to be as invested in the action as ever. So too are series creatives, who conjure compelling ways to torment Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his extended crime-fighting family. That's been especially true for the Reagan family's "golden boy," Jamie (Will Estes), who took a bullet while on the job early in the season and was nearly left paralyzed.
Variety

Fall 2022 TV Ratings: CBS Has Ups and Downs While NBC Remains Top-Rated and Most-Viewed

Start spreading the news: Viewers want to be a part of “East New York.” But audiences won’t come aboard “The Real Love Boat,” which last week became the first broadcast casualty of the fall season. That’s the topsy-turvy fall at CBS, which can boast both the most-watched new shows and the first cancellation. The Eye network’s cop drama “East New York” has been booked as the top-rated freshman series among adults 18-49, according to early Nielsen returns. Of course, it leads with a 0.6 rating, a minuscule number that illustrates the cold, hard truth about primetime viewership in the streaming age. Among...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
FanSided

FanSided

