Who was the mole Kasie was finding in NCIS?
Kasie looked like the suspect in NCIS Season 20, Episode 6 at first. It turned out she was actually on a special assignment to find a mole. After an NCIS agent turns up dead and Kasie is missing, Jimmy initially fears the worse. Then she turns up and she’s somehow connected to the crime scene. Naturally, everyone starts to worry she is the suspect. Yet, when Parker and McGee take her in for questioning, she turns the table on them. She has questions of her own, and she wants to get to the bottom of her own investigation.
The Good Doctor: Brandon Larracuente Promoted to Series Regular
At least one of St. Bonaventure’s first-year interns will be putting down roots in San Jose. The Good Doctor has elevated Brandon Larracuente to series-regular status, TVLine has learned. The promotion comes just four episodes after he was introduced as surgical resident Dr. Danny Perez, and ahead of the ABC medical drama’s landmark 100th episode (airing Monday, Nov. 14 at 10/9c). As of press time, Savannah Welch, who plays fellow first year Danica Powell, remains a recurring player. First introduced in the Oct. 10 episode “Change of Perspective,” Perez is described as “strikingly handsome with a natural, easy charm.” He is someone...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed
After four seasons on CBS, 'Magnum P.I.' moves to NBC for its upcoming fifth season, which premieres Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Popculture
'Magnum P.I.' Stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Details on Series Revival
Magnum P.I. was rescued by NBC, but production on the show did not resume until recently. Stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks have finally returned to the Hawaii set to solve more crimes as Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins. The show's first four seasons aired on CBS, which originally canceled the show in May. The new season will debut next year.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
90 Day: The Single Life Dropped A Wild Bombshell About Mike And Natalie, And I Need To See The Next Episode ASAP
Natalie dropped a big bombshell at the preview for 90 Day: The Single Life, and I need more answers immediately.
Is Wendy Seager coming back for Chicago Fire season 11?
Wendy Seager (Andy Allo) was a deceptively big part of Chicago Fire season 10. She gave Severide (Taylor Kinney) someone to bounce ideas off of, and she presented something of a reminder that Severide’s relationship with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was on the rocks. Things have gotten better for...
Toni Tennille Shares Her Last Moments With The Late Daryl Dragon
In recent years, Toni Tennille has stayed out of the spotlight and lived a quiet life in Arizona. Now, she has decided to say yes to a new opportunity to lead the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center production of Hello, Dolly! She’s talking about the show and her late ex-husband and music partner Daryl Dragon.
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Will Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey Get Back Together?
Sylvie Brett still has feelings for Matt Casey after their breakup in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11. Could the couple get back together?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?
Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
‘NCIS’ Fans Fear Another Fan-Favorite May Be On His Way Out
Just a few episodes in to season 20 of ‘NCIS,’ fans think the series is setting up for the exit of another fan-favorite character.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation
Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares major announcement about co-host Michael Strahan live on air
GOOD Morning America’s Robin Roberts has shared a major announcement about her co-host Michael Strahan during Wednesday’s live show. The former NFL star’s colleagues, as well as fans, are sending him their congratulations in response to the big career acknowledgment he’s set to receive. During GMA...
Who Plays Carter on 'Yellowstone'? Was Actor Finn Little Replaced for Season 5?
In season 4 of Yellowstone, Beth (Kelly Reilly) befriends a young orphan named Carter (Finn Little) as the two await news of their respective fathers, both clinging to life. The chubby-cheeked boy found his way into Beth and Rip's (Cole Hauser) life after sadly childless Beth took him in. As Carter began learning the ropes around the ranch, he also learned not to get on Beth's bad side.
Blue Bloods' Will Estes Originally Hated The Idea Of Jamie And Eddie Together
As "Blue Bloods" charges ahead with what has, so far, been a thrilling 13th season of primetime, procedural drama, longtime fans appear to be as invested in the action as ever. So too are series creatives, who conjure compelling ways to torment Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his extended crime-fighting family. That's been especially true for the Reagan family's "golden boy," Jamie (Will Estes), who took a bullet while on the job early in the season and was nearly left paralyzed.
Fall 2022 TV Ratings: CBS Has Ups and Downs While NBC Remains Top-Rated and Most-Viewed
Start spreading the news: Viewers want to be a part of “East New York.” But audiences won’t come aboard “The Real Love Boat,” which last week became the first broadcast casualty of the fall season. That’s the topsy-turvy fall at CBS, which can boast both the most-watched new shows and the first cancellation. The Eye network’s cop drama “East New York” has been booked as the top-rated freshman series among adults 18-49, according to early Nielsen returns. Of course, it leads with a 0.6 rating, a minuscule number that illustrates the cold, hard truth about primetime viewership in the streaming age. Among...
‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Derek Haas to Exit Series After 10 Years With Wolf Entertainment
Saying goodbye. Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas announced he is exiting the NBC series and Wolf Entertainment after ten years. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” the […]
realitytitbit.com
Yara's before and after pics show how 90 Day Fiance star's look has evolved over the years
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s Yara Zaya is a star in her own right today but her before and after pictures show how much her looks have evolved over the years. She has also spoken up about getting plastic surgery procedures,. Yara and Jovi are one of Happily...
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Law And Order: SVU Is Giving Rollins A New Opportunity, But Where Was Carisi?
Time is running out before Kelli Giddish leaves Law & Order: SVU, and Rollins may have an exciting opportunity on the way... even if Carisi is off-screen.
