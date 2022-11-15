ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Jonathan Edwards joins Kevin Sinfield on day three of ultra marathon challenge

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpUS1_0jBd6fCK00

World triple jump record holder Jonathan Edwards turned out to support Kevin Sinfield on day three of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge in aid of motor neurone disease.

Former Olympic champion Edwards, who set his world-best leap in 1995, said he was “in awe” of Sinfield, who is bidding to run around 40 miles for seven consecutive days to raise £777,777 for five MND charities.

Edwards told the BBC’s Breakfast programme: “I asked (Kevin) if this is what he does naturally in terms of running long distances and he said ‘no because it was all stop-start as a rugby league player’.

“And certainly for me as a triple jumper, just a hop, step and a jump, running marathons, let alone ultra-marathons, is definitely not it, so I’m in awe of this guy.”

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Sinfield’s close friend and ex-team-mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in late 2019.

The 42-year-old has also been inspired by former Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir and ex-Bradford City skipper Stephen Darby, who live with the disease.

Edwards added: “The big thing for me is that it’s what you do when you love a mate. It’s fantastic and it’s just been a pleasure to have been here to support you.”

On Tuesday morning (day three), Sinfield and his team departed Otterburn Castle in Northumberland at 7am and arrived at Durham County Cricket Club in Chester-le-Street – a distance of just over 41 miles – shortly before 4pm.

Sinfield, who set out on his latest fundraising challenge from Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday, was accompanied again for part of the third leg by former world champion middle-distance runner Steve Cram.

Shortly after he had completed day one on Sunday, Sinfield’s Ultra 7 in 7 had raised £246,181.85, according to his ‘Give as you Live’ donation website, and by 4.15pm on Tuesday that had risen to £389,863.39 – halfway towards his target.

On Wednesday (day four), Sinfield will set off from Durham CCC and run over 40.5 miles to North Riding County Football Association’s headquarters in Stokesley, near Middlesbrough.

He is scheduled to finish his challenge at Old Trafford on Saturday at half-time during the men’s Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa.

His latest fundraising challenge will mainly benefit the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

There will also be donations to MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation and the 4ED campaign, in support of former Gloucester and Leicester rugby player Ed Slater, who was recently diagnosed with the disease.

In late 2020, Sinfield raised £2.7million for MND charities after running seven marathons in seven days and a further sum in excess of £1m was generated in November 2021 after he completed a run of 101 miles in 24 hours.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kevin Sinfield ends ultra marathon challenge to raucous reception

Kevin Sinfield smashed through the £1.4million barrier as he completed his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge at Old Trafford at half-time in the men’s Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa. Sinfield received the raucous acclaim of the near-capacity crowd in the stadium, having exceeded his...
newschain

Wales embarrassed as unfancied Georgia grab famous win

Wales suffered an embarrassing defeat as unfancied Georgia claimed a famous 13-12 Autumn Nations Series victory at the Principality Stadium. Substitute Luka Matkava’s penalty two minutes from time inflicted immeasurable pain on Wales. Flanker Jac Morgan scored two first-half tries, but Wales huffed and puffed during a miserable second...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Skipper James Tedesco helps Australia to World Cup glory against Samoa

Captain James Tedesco scored a try in each half to help Australia maintain their global domination with a 30-10 victory over Samoa in the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford. Samoa had made history by becoming the first tier-two nation to reach the final, courtesy of their dramatic...
newschain

Padraig Amond grabs point for Woking with late goal to frustrate Altrincham

Padraig Amond struck a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Woking a point from a 1-1 draw at home to Altrincham. The fourth-placed Cards, beaten by Oxford in the FA Cup in midweek, were breached for the first time in five Vanarama National League matches when Elliot Newby put Altrincham ahead three minutes into the second half.
newschain

Darcy Graham scores hat-trick of tries as Scotland see off 14-man Argentina

Darcy Graham scored a hat-trick of tries as Scotland capitalised on Argentina’s indiscipline to round off their autumn series with a 52-29 victory at BT Murrayfield. The Pumas had Marcos Kremer red-carded in the first half and then received three yellow cards after the break, leaving them with 12 men at one point, while Scotland also had two players sin-binned in the closing quarter.
newschain

Talking points as Ireland bid to sign off in style against Australia

Ireland complete their autumn appointments with a Dublin clash against an Australia side reeling from a first defeat to Italy. Andy Farrell’s in-form hosts will bid to cement their place as the world’s top-ranked side following victories over South Africa and Fiji. Here, the PA news agency picks...
newschain

Northampton make promotion statement with comfortable win at Bradford

Northampton underlined their promotion credentials with an emphatic 3-1 win at fellow challengers Bradford. The absence of Sky Bet League Two’s leading scorer Sam Hoskins did not hamper the Cobblers, who produced a commanding display. Northampton took control with a double either side of the half-hour mark. Bradford captain...
newschain

Greenock Morton secure impressive win

Greenock Morton closed the gap at the top of the Scottish Championship to a point after a 2-1 win at Cove Rangers. Robbie Crawford’s strike from the edge of the box with three minutes left won it for the visitors. Jaze Kabia’s opener put Morton ahead in the first-half...
newschain

James Vince believes end of his stand with Sam Billings dashed England’s hopes

James Vince ruefully reflected on his dismissal as the turning point in England’s 72-run defeat against Australia, who moved into an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series. Chasing 281, England lost Jason Roy and Dawid Malan in the first over to a fired up Mitchell Starc while they fell to 34 for three before Vince and Sam Billings steadied the ship with a 122-run stand.
newschain

Priestley Farquharson scores first goals of career as Newport defeat Gillingham

Priestley Farquharson was Newport’s unlikely match-winner after scoring both goals in County’s 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Gillingham at Rodney Parade. The 25-year-old centre-back had never previously netted in his professional career but he headed home from Aaron Lewis’ corner to break the deadlock two minutes before half-time.
newschain

Reece Smith strike helps Maidenhead beat Eastleigh

Reece Smith’s winning goal ensured Maidenhead secured back-to-back wins with a 2-1 home victory against Eastleigh. The visitors had a chance in the opening stages when Charlie Carter’s shot was blocked and the midfielder had a header saved by goalkeeper Dan Gyollai. The Magpies took the lead in...
newschain

Darren Moore admits Wednesday had to dig deep to beat battling Shrewsbury

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted his side had to dig deep to beat Shrewsbury 1-0 at Hillsborough. A first-half goal from Mark McGuinness, the on-loan defender’s first for the Owls, was enough to give Wednesday the victory over a battling Shrews side who could have snatched an equaliser late on.
newschain

Ben Garner insists Charlton are not good enough after ‘horrible performance’

Charlton manager Ben Garner insisted his side are not “strong enough to compete at the top end” of League One following their 1-0 defeat at Port Vale. A second-half goal from Dan Butterworth was enough to see Port Vale win, and Garner’s side failed to show the attacking quality needed to end their four-match winless league run.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy