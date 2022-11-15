ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cristiano Ronaldo gambles on World Cup to restore reputation

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is trusting himself to deliver on the big stage once again. A man of seemingly boundless self-belief is struggling to accept the effects of age and banking on the World Cup to launch a glorious final act to his remarkable career. His explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week has set the stage for a make-or-break few weeks for the 37-year-old Portugal forward and left him with little room to maneuver if it goes wrong. It’s quite the gamble. But it’s unlikely failure has even been considered.
FIFA head says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has downplayed Qatar’s last minute ban on the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums as nothing more than a brief inconvenience to spectators. Infantino says the beer ban at stadiums was made jointly by Qatar officials and FIFA. He says that fans should be able to go without alcohol for the duration of matches and noted alcohol is not sold in some European countries in stadiums.
Canada enters 1st World Cup in 36 years plagued by injuries

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada is battling injuries to several key players as it goes into the World Cup in Qatar. It’s Canada’s first World Cup in 36 years. Alphonso Davies is arguably Canada’s top player and is doubtful for the opening match in Group F against Belgium. Having the Bayern Munich player out injured is bad enough. But two other top Canadian players are also questionable with injuries. They are playmaking midfielder Stephen Eustaquio and No. 1 goalkeeper Milan Borjan. Canada also faces Morocco and Croatia in Group F.
US decathlon champ out for Paris after missed doping tests

U.S. decathlon champion Garrett Scantling will miss the Paris Olympics due to a ban imposed after he falsified an email in trying to cover up a missed doping test. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency says the 29-year-old, who won national championships earlier this year, had accepted a three-year ban retroactive to June 27.
Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year

Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday. “In the assessment of the Finnish Border Guard, the...
One brother at World Cup, another on Welsh rugby club

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ben Cabango is a 22-year-old defender preparing for Wales’ first World Cup game in 64 years against the United States on Monday. His brother Theo is a 20-year-old winger getting ready to head to South Africa for Cardiff’s match against the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship. Ben played rugby and soccer until he was about 13. His brother played soccer for awhile and now hopes for a Wales national rugby team callup. Wales plays Iran on Friday and then closes the group stage against England on Nov. 29.
English speakers, here’s how to pronounce ‘Qatar’

The beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will also kick off another intense international sport: Pronouncing “Qatar.”. To Arabic speakers and speakers of similar languages, the name of this year’s World Cup host is a no-brainer. However, to English speakers, it is literally one tricky letter after another. That’s because even the word Qatar is a Romanized version of the original Arabic قطر , which means each letter isn’t exactly as it seems. Let’s try our best to figure it out.
Children’s deaths ‘must stop’ in Iran, says UNICEF, as protests continue

The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, said it remains deeply concerned by reports of children being killed, injured, and detained in Iran, it said in a statement on Friday, adding that the reported deaths of children at anti-government protests “must stop.”. An “estimated 50 children have reportedly lost...

