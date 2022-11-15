Read full article on original website
‘Crass’ and an ‘insult’. FIFA president criticized for speech on Qatar’s human rights ahead of World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s near hour-long speech on the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been described as “crass” and an “insult” to migrant workers by human rights groups. In an explosive monologue at the start of a news conference in Doha,...
The World Cup Is Here, but Qatar Has an Older Pastime: Camel Racing
The soccer world has descended on Qatar, but there’s a sport that long predates FIFA’s spectacle—and it comes with its own set of history, complexity and rights issues.
Cristiano Ronaldo gambles on World Cup to restore reputation
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is trusting himself to deliver on the big stage once again. A man of seemingly boundless self-belief is struggling to accept the effects of age and banking on the World Cup to launch a glorious final act to his remarkable career. His explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week has set the stage for a make-or-break few weeks for the 37-year-old Portugal forward and left him with little room to maneuver if it goes wrong. It’s quite the gamble. But it’s unlikely failure has even been considered.
‘Profoundly unjust.’ FIFA boss launches explosive tirade against Western critics on eve of World Cup
On the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA President Gianni Infantino launched a tirade against Western critics of the controversial tournament in an explosive hour-long monologue. Infantino, the boss of world soccer’s governing body, looked on glumly as he addressed hundreds of journalists in Doha, Qatar, Saturday....
FIFA head says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has downplayed Qatar’s last minute ban on the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums as nothing more than a brief inconvenience to spectators. Infantino says the beer ban at stadiums was made jointly by Qatar officials and FIFA. He says that fans should be able to go without alcohol for the duration of matches and noted alcohol is not sold in some European countries in stadiums.
Canada enters 1st World Cup in 36 years plagued by injuries
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada is battling injuries to several key players as it goes into the World Cup in Qatar. It’s Canada’s first World Cup in 36 years. Alphonso Davies is arguably Canada’s top player and is doubtful for the opening match in Group F against Belgium. Having the Bayern Munich player out injured is bad enough. But two other top Canadian players are also questionable with injuries. They are playmaking midfielder Stephen Eustaquio and No. 1 goalkeeper Milan Borjan. Canada also faces Morocco and Croatia in Group F.
‘It’s not safe and it’s not right.’ Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
“I’m a man and I love men. I do — please don’t be shocked — have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football.”. Dario Minden was a relatively unknown German football fan before a video of a powerful speech he made was widely shared on social media in September.
US decathlon champ out for Paris after missed doping tests
U.S. decathlon champion Garrett Scantling will miss the Paris Olympics due to a ban imposed after he falsified an email in trying to cover up a missed doping test. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency says the 29-year-old, who won national championships earlier this year, had accepted a three-year ban retroactive to June 27.
Russia says it hopes for “positive outcome” on Viktor Bout prisoner exchange talks
Hopes rose on Friday for a potential prisoner exchange between the US and Russia that could free two detained Americans, after a top Russian official said he foresaw the swap talks one day becoming “a concrete agreement.”. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia hoped for a...
Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year
Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday. “In the assessment of the Finnish Border Guard, the...
One brother at World Cup, another on Welsh rugby club
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ben Cabango is a 22-year-old defender preparing for Wales’ first World Cup game in 64 years against the United States on Monday. His brother Theo is a 20-year-old winger getting ready to head to South Africa for Cardiff’s match against the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship. Ben played rugby and soccer until he was about 13. His brother played soccer for awhile and now hopes for a Wales national rugby team callup. Wales plays Iran on Friday and then closes the group stage against England on Nov. 29.
U.N. climate talks poised to create disaster fund for compensating poor nations
Negotiators say they have struck a deal in U.N. climate talks in Egypt: the creation of a fund for compensating poor nations hit by extreme weather.
English speakers, here’s how to pronounce ‘Qatar’
The beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will also kick off another intense international sport: Pronouncing “Qatar.”. To Arabic speakers and speakers of similar languages, the name of this year’s World Cup host is a no-brainer. However, to English speakers, it is literally one tricky letter after another. That’s because even the word Qatar is a Romanized version of the original Arabic قطر , which means each letter isn’t exactly as it seems. Let’s try our best to figure it out.
Russian dissident Alexey Navalny says he was moved into solitary cell to ‘shut me up’
Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, according to tweets from himself and his staff, in what he described as a move designed to “shut me up.”. Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, explained what happened in a Thursday Twitter...
Children’s deaths ‘must stop’ in Iran, says UNICEF, as protests continue
The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, said it remains deeply concerned by reports of children being killed, injured, and detained in Iran, it said in a statement on Friday, adding that the reported deaths of children at anti-government protests “must stop.”. An “estimated 50 children have reportedly lost...
