WSAZ

Hometown Hero | Nila Beckett

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One woman in Cabell County has dedicated more than a year of her life to honoring veterans. 85 year-old Nila Beckett from Barbousville crochets prayer shawls for veterans in the Hospice House in Huntington. “It’s good to have someone in our community that has a servant’s...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Swing Sing 2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is a musical tradition in Kanawha County that dates back to the 1970. The middle weekend of November brings together all eight high school music students. Swing Sing is a celebration of youth in song and dance and again this year Tony had a front row seat on the floor and in the balcony for the musical theatrics.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Cycle for the Children with BDY Studios

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A good sweat can heat things up, and a local yoga studio plans to keep kids warm this winter. Jodi Estep, an instructor with BDY Studios, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Cycle for the Children.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Great American Smokeout with Saint Mary’s Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. We all know smoking and vaping increases your risk for cancer, but quitting is never easy. Rhonda Sheridan, Pulmonary Rehabilitation Coordinator at St. Mary’s Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Great American Smokeout.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Swing Sing in Charleston

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school show choir season is ramping up with local groups busy fine tuning their routines in the classroom. There is a lot of hard work to be put forth before the entertainers can hit the road this winter. In Kanawha County, the season begins with...
CHARLESTON, WV
Times Gazette

A tale of two bells

From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell’s Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
HILLSBORO, OH
WSAZ

Thanksgiving dinner with Pappy’s Cookin’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost Thanksgiving! This year you can ditch the stress of cooking, and let Pappy’s Cookin’ handle dinner. Carl and Denice Wellman, owners of Pappy’s Cookin’, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their holiday offerings. This segment is...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Tablecloth tradition with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving isn’t just the time to celebrate old traditions, you can also create new ones!. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with a fun activity that only requires a tablecloth.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Becomes Part of Ohio Holiday Lights Trail

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Shine On Chillicothe’s light display, lighting Yoctangee Park for the holidays, is ready to put you in the holiday spirit with more lights than ever! This year the display features a Field of Memory Spheres honoring loved ones that are no longer here. Along with...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds

PROCTORVILLE — The SE Ohio Foodbank (a HAPCAP program) and Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute food for Lawrence County residents at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Huntington City Mission to serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Thanksgiving less than a week away, Huntington City Mission is getting everything in order. Kyle Newman, who is the food service coordinator, says his team is making sure they’re prepared to serve upwards of 1,000 meals to those in need. Executive Director Mitchell Webb says for the first time in years, everyone can enjoy their meal under one roof.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Adopt an Angel through The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree Program hopes to help more than 965 children this year. Salvation Army Angel Trees are at Walmarts in Southridge, Nitro, Hurricane, and Quincy as well as, Burkes Outlet and other businesses during the holidays. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who may not receive a gift on Christmas.
QUINCY, WV
Portsmouth Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Wheelersburg Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Saturday, November 19. The Wheelersburg area will again this year be blessed with a free community dinner. This annual event is sponsored by three area churches: St. John Lutheran, Wheelersburg United Methodist and Haverhill United Methodist. Preparation will begin at 7:00 a.m. to cook the meal which will feed approximately 1,000 people. Dozens of volunteers from each church help prepare, serve and cleanup the meal. A traditional feast of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls and dessert are planned. The dinner is always on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year the date is November 19 from noon till 2:00 p.m.. Again, this year the dinner will be at the Wheelersburg School Cafetorium, please use the high school entrance. The meal is for dine-in only, there will be no carry-out meals. For more information call 574-2900.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

9 homes up for faster demolition with Kanawha Co. program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not only are abandoned properties an eyesore for neighbors but they can also be safety hazards. A new program this year in Kanawha County is working to bring down some of those buildings faster. Nine homes were approved for demolition through the program by the Kanawha County Commission’s Redevelopment Authority.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Knee Pain Awareness month with Blanton Chiropractic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Visit www.c1doc.com or call 304-523-3333 for more information. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Golden Apple | Dawn Baumgardner

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While teachers dedicate their lives to their classroom, few teachers have the kind of dedication that Dawn Baumgardner has -- just to stay in the classroom. Her young students at Buffalo Elementary School call her “Miss B.”. As substitute teacher Brooke Ord said, “She...
BUFFALO, WV

