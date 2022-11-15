Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lawrence County Festival of Trees, Christmas market return to Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Lawrence County, Ohio is getting into the Christmas spirit this weekend! The eighth annual Festival of Trees runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce Building in South Point. Local businesses decorate the trees, and then the Chamber sells them through a silent auction. The money from […]
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Nila Beckett
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One woman in Cabell County has dedicated more than a year of her life to honoring veterans. 85 year-old Nila Beckett from Barbousville crochets prayer shawls for veterans in the Hospice House in Huntington. “It’s good to have someone in our community that has a servant’s...
WSAZ
Swing Sing 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is a musical tradition in Kanawha County that dates back to the 1970. The middle weekend of November brings together all eight high school music students. Swing Sing is a celebration of youth in song and dance and again this year Tony had a front row seat on the floor and in the balcony for the musical theatrics.
WSAZ
Cycle for the Children with BDY Studios
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A good sweat can heat things up, and a local yoga studio plans to keep kids warm this winter. Jodi Estep, an instructor with BDY Studios, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Cycle for the Children.
WSAZ
Great American Smokeout with Saint Mary’s Medical Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. We all know smoking and vaping increases your risk for cancer, but quitting is never easy. Rhonda Sheridan, Pulmonary Rehabilitation Coordinator at St. Mary’s Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Great American Smokeout.
WSAZ
Swing Sing in Charleston
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school show choir season is ramping up with local groups busy fine tuning their routines in the classroom. There is a lot of hard work to be put forth before the entertainers can hit the road this winter. In Kanawha County, the season begins with...
Times Gazette
A tale of two bells
From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell’s Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
WSAZ
“Drive Through Christmas” in South Point this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All across the region, people are getting into the holiday spirit. Becky Bowling and Connie Lynd stopped by First Look at Four to talk about a way you can celebrate the Christmas season without leaving the warmth of your car.
WSAZ
Thanksgiving dinner with Pappy’s Cookin’
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost Thanksgiving! This year you can ditch the stress of cooking, and let Pappy’s Cookin’ handle dinner. Carl and Denice Wellman, owners of Pappy’s Cookin’, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their holiday offerings. This segment is...
WSAZ
Tablecloth tradition with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving isn’t just the time to celebrate old traditions, you can also create new ones!. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with a fun activity that only requires a tablecloth.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Becomes Part of Ohio Holiday Lights Trail
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Shine On Chillicothe’s light display, lighting Yoctangee Park for the holidays, is ready to put you in the holiday spirit with more lights than ever! This year the display features a Field of Memory Spheres honoring loved ones that are no longer here. Along with...
Ironton Tribune
Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds
PROCTORVILLE — The SE Ohio Foodbank (a HAPCAP program) and Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute food for Lawrence County residents at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits...
WSAZ
Huntington City Mission to serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Thanksgiving less than a week away, Huntington City Mission is getting everything in order. Kyle Newman, who is the food service coordinator, says his team is making sure they’re prepared to serve upwards of 1,000 meals to those in need. Executive Director Mitchell Webb says for the first time in years, everyone can enjoy their meal under one roof.
WSAZ
Adopt an Angel through The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree Program hopes to help more than 965 children this year. Salvation Army Angel Trees are at Walmarts in Southridge, Nitro, Hurricane, and Quincy as well as, Burkes Outlet and other businesses during the holidays. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who may not receive a gift on Christmas.
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Wheelersburg Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Saturday, November 19. The Wheelersburg area will again this year be blessed with a free community dinner. This annual event is sponsored by three area churches: St. John Lutheran, Wheelersburg United Methodist and Haverhill United Methodist. Preparation will begin at 7:00 a.m. to cook the meal which will feed approximately 1,000 people. Dozens of volunteers from each church help prepare, serve and cleanup the meal. A traditional feast of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls and dessert are planned. The dinner is always on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year the date is November 19 from noon till 2:00 p.m.. Again, this year the dinner will be at the Wheelersburg School Cafetorium, please use the high school entrance. The meal is for dine-in only, there will be no carry-out meals. For more information call 574-2900.
WSAZ
9 homes up for faster demolition with Kanawha Co. program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not only are abandoned properties an eyesore for neighbors but they can also be safety hazards. A new program this year in Kanawha County is working to bring down some of those buildings faster. Nine homes were approved for demolition through the program by the Kanawha County Commission’s Redevelopment Authority.
WSAZ
Knee Pain Awareness month with Blanton Chiropractic
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Visit www.c1doc.com or call 304-523-3333 for more information. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
thelevisalazer.com
Grandsons of Wayne County resident honor late grandfather with new scholarship
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Three Marshall University medical alumni have established a new endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in honor of their late grandfather. Cousins Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist in Hickory, North Carolina; Marc A. Workman,...
WSAZ
Golden Apple | Dawn Baumgardner
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While teachers dedicate their lives to their classroom, few teachers have the kind of dedication that Dawn Baumgardner has -- just to stay in the classroom. Her young students at Buffalo Elementary School call her “Miss B.”. As substitute teacher Brooke Ord said, “She...
WSAZ
Staff shortages forcing Kanawha schools to prepare for potential remote learning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the combination of staff shortages and an abbreviated, holiday work week, Kanawha County Schools is preparing families for a potential return to remote learning. “I have a concern about every day, as far as do we have enough drivers, do we have enough cooks, do...
Comments / 0