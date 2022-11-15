ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

CN2 Picture of the Day – CN2 News Crew Celebrates

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We here at CN2 News getting together outside of the newsroom with our co-workers from our parent company Comporium to celebrate CN2’s 30th Anniversary. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com....
ROCK HILL, SC
Catawba Indian Nation Celebrating Yap Yè Iswà Festival

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Catawba Cultural Center is celebrating Yap Yè Iswà Festival (Day of the Catawba’s) and the community is invited to explore the rich Catawba history and culture. Visitors will see the cultural drumming and dancing, eat the famous corn from the fire pit, learn from speakers and what determines a culture from their garbage.
ROCK HILL, SC
Counting Down to Thanksgiving with a Turkey Drive

In preparation for Thanksgiving, an area Rapper/Celebrity will be hosting 4th Annual Turkey Drive on Sunday. Raphael Ratliff “Money Train” will be handing out 100 turkeys to families in need this Sunday, November 20 from 3 to 5PM at Northside Recreation Center in Rock Hill. Organizers say there...
ROCK HILL, SC
Pathways Giving Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thanksgiving is near and Rock Hill’s own Pathways Community Center isn’t waiting for the holiday to start giving. The non-profit organization spent today giving out boxes of foods meant to help make the holidays a little easier for those who need help.
ROCK HILL, SC
CN2 Today – Pets of the Week Meet Gatlin and Lovely

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet face catches your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902. • Remember all members of the family that live in the household must be at the appointment. • REMEMBER: transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Karson’s Kompassion Project Hosting Holiday Market this Weekend

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Karson’s Kompassion Project is once again hosting a holiday market. Proceeds benefit its efforts to help families with foster children, but the market will also help your holiday shopping list. You can link to either or both of these pages for more...
ROCK HILL, SC
Spartanburg Opportunity Center

Homelessness is increasing and the key to transitioning back into independence is to provide resources needed as quickly as possible and provide a safe place to sleep in order to give them the ability to maintain a job and take the next steps to independence. Jamarcus takes us to Spartanburg Opportunity Center, Spartanburg’s premiere homeless resource center, offering day services to over 100 people per day and night shelter to 85 plus unhoused citizens.
SPARTANBURG, SC
CN2 Business Spotlight: Gray’s Anatomy Med Spa

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A New business in Rock Hill is making Healthy Happen…Beautifully, that’s their slogan and they live it!. After a car wreck stopped her in her tracks many years ago Cat Gray began to reclaim her life after doctors told her the injuries would keep her in a wheelchair for most of her life.
ROCK HILL, SC
More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC

