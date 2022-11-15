Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
CN2 Picture of the Day – CN2 News Crew Celebrates
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We here at CN2 News getting together outside of the newsroom with our co-workers from our parent company Comporium to celebrate CN2’s 30th Anniversary. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com....
Catawba Indian Nation Celebrating Yap Yè Iswà Festival
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Catawba Cultural Center is celebrating Yap Yè Iswà Festival (Day of the Catawba’s) and the community is invited to explore the rich Catawba history and culture. Visitors will see the cultural drumming and dancing, eat the famous corn from the fire pit, learn from speakers and what determines a culture from their garbage.
CN2 Today: Antiques, Thanksgiving Parade Floats & Yap Ye Iswa Festival
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil and Jenna Woods get an inside look at Brown’s Antiques & Things in Lowrys. Plus, do you know a senior who needs help eating a healthy meal? Chefs For Seniors is here to whip up a meal!
Counting Down to Thanksgiving with a Turkey Drive
In preparation for Thanksgiving, an area Rapper/Celebrity will be hosting 4th Annual Turkey Drive on Sunday. Raphael Ratliff “Money Train” will be handing out 100 turkeys to families in need this Sunday, November 20 from 3 to 5PM at Northside Recreation Center in Rock Hill. Organizers say there...
Pathways Giving Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thanksgiving is near and Rock Hill’s own Pathways Community Center isn’t waiting for the holiday to start giving. The non-profit organization spent today giving out boxes of foods meant to help make the holidays a little easier for those who need help.
Local News Roundup: A local graduate among those killed at UVA, Tepper and Rock Hill come to an agreement, Juneteenth officially a holiday in Charlotte
The shooting at the University of Virginia hits the Charlotte area as one of the victims, Devin Chandler, was a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius. Chandler was a member of the UVA football team, and his former high school team plans to wear decals on their helmets for the rest of the season.
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Race & Reconciliation Presents Racial Gaps in Income and Wealth
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill presents Racial Gaps in Income and Wealth with guest speaker – Dr. Laura Ullrich. Dr. Ullrich will present data on the economic wealth gap and engage in a discussion of possible solutions as we work toward a more equitable world.
CN2 Today – Pets of the Week Meet Gatlin and Lovely
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet face catches your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902. • Remember all members of the family that live in the household must be at the appointment. • REMEMBER: transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the...
Karson’s Kompassion Project Hosting Holiday Market this Weekend
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Karson’s Kompassion Project is once again hosting a holiday market. Proceeds benefit its efforts to help families with foster children, but the market will also help your holiday shopping list. You can link to either or both of these pages for more...
'Once in a lifetime': SC dance team joining Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
IRMO, S.C. — The Dance Department in Irmo will be strutting to the Big Apple next Thursday for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lauren Metts owns the company and said, over the years, they've sent dancers about six times, but her experience with the parade goes back much further.
“Celebrate as Her Impact and Spirit has been Felt by Millions” – Says Husband of Wife Who Fought Publicly
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Winthrop University Alum whose love for his wife went viral shared the heartbreaking news that his wife has passed away. Roslyn Singleton captured the hearts of millions through social media videos of her husband, Ray, singing to her. Her battle with brain...
Rock Hill committee votes to move funds to complete road from I-77 to canceled Panthers facility
ROCK HILL, S.C. — In a controversial vote on Friday, transportation leaders in Rock Hill earmarked more than $10 million in public funds to finish work on a road that would’ve connected Interstate 77 to the Carolina Panthers practice facility that ultimately never got done. One county official...
Spartanburg Opportunity Center
Homelessness is increasing and the key to transitioning back into independence is to provide resources needed as quickly as possible and provide a safe place to sleep in order to give them the ability to maintain a job and take the next steps to independence. Jamarcus takes us to Spartanburg Opportunity Center, Spartanburg’s premiere homeless resource center, offering day services to over 100 people per day and night shelter to 85 plus unhoused citizens.
CN2 Business Spotlight: Gray’s Anatomy Med Spa
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A New business in Rock Hill is making Healthy Happen…Beautifully, that’s their slogan and they live it!. After a car wreck stopped her in her tracks many years ago Cat Gray began to reclaim her life after doctors told her the injuries would keep her in a wheelchair for most of her life.
Non-Profit Providing “Final Resting Place” for Homeless Needs Financial Support
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Mercy House in Rock Hill, the only nonprofit of its kind in South Carolina says it needs the community’s help to keep its doors open. Mercy House is a final resting place for the homeless who are terminally ill and have no place to go.
Chester County Coroner requests second building as county grows
Coroner Terry Tinker says one department people don't think about when it comes to growth -- is his office.
More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
‘Our wife earned her wings’: Charlotte woman dies after battle with brain cancer
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman’s battle with brain cancer has ended. Roslyn Singleton captured the hearts of millions through social media videos of her husband, Ray, singing to her. Her family told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown she died Tuesday. In the fullness of her light, Roslyn Singleton...
Vernon Grant’s Annual Holiday Card And Ornament Unveiled At Museum Of York County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There’s still a few weeks left before Christmas, but Santa came early to the Museum of York County. To be more specific drawings of him came in the form of this year’s annual Vernon Grant Holiday card and ornament. The unveiling...
