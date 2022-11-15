ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City

Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
KTLA

Man shot, jewelry stolen in Westlake robbery

A man was taken to the hospital Friday after he was shot during a robbery in which two men stole his Rolex watch and three gold chains. It happened around 4:20 p.m. at a luxury apartment building on the 2800 block of Sunset Place in the Westlake District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Man, woman arrested in connection with deadly North Long Beach shooting, police say

Long Beach police say they’ve arrested a man and a woman in connection with the August shooting death of a 48-year-old man in North Long Beach’s College Park neighborhood. Daven Trotter, 27, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder Thursday morning at his Long Beach apartment near Houghton Park, police records show. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Geneece Swallowhorn was arrested on suspicion of one count of accessory to murder, according to police. Booking records show she lived at the same apartment as Trotter.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Beverly Hills police arrest shoplifting suspect who escaped using ‘force’

Police in Beverly Hills nabbed a shoplifting suspect who “used force to escape” after he was confronted by employees at an undetermined business Friday morning. It happened on the 300 block of North Beverly Drive in an area with several high-end stores and shopping centers. Lieutenant Orth of the Beverly Hills Police Department said officers responded for a […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
signalscv.com

Woman found dead in donation collection box identified

The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Delivery Driver Beat Up and Robbed in Santa Monica

Police arrested six people recently for assaulting and robbing a delivery driver in Santa Monica. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 13 around 9:35 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard for a reported robbery. “Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area

Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Wednesday. The shooting was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
PALMDALE, CA
Key News Network

3-Hour Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash

Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen white Kia that traveled along multiple freeways and entered multiple counties Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, just after 1:00 a.m. The suspect led California Highway Patrol and LAPD on a pursuit that lasted three hours. The pursuit...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy