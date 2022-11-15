Read full article on original website
Boy stabbed by homeless man inside downtown Los Angeles Target recovering
A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed by a homeless man inside a downtown Los Angeles Target earlier this week is on the road to recovery and has begun physical therapy, family members say. “He is a strong child. We know he will get through this,” Lizzette Molina, the aunt of Brayden Medina, posted on a […]
Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City
Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights
Ladera Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting occurred around 2:08 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the 7-Eleven located on the 5500 block of West Centinela Avenue… Read more "Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights"
Man shot, jewelry stolen in Westlake robbery
A man was taken to the hospital Friday after he was shot during a robbery in which two men stole his Rolex watch and three gold chains. It happened around 4:20 p.m. at a luxury apartment building on the 2800 block of Sunset Place in the Westlake District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
Long Beach Post
Man, woman arrested in connection with deadly North Long Beach shooting, police say
Long Beach police say they’ve arrested a man and a woman in connection with the August shooting death of a 48-year-old man in North Long Beach’s College Park neighborhood. Daven Trotter, 27, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder Thursday morning at his Long Beach apartment near Houghton Park, police records show. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Geneece Swallowhorn was arrested on suspicion of one count of accessory to murder, according to police. Booking records show she lived at the same apartment as Trotter.
Police release video of shooting that left 2 brothers dead in West Covina; cousin sought
Police on Friday released new video of a shooting that left two brothers dead earlier this month as the search for the suspect, their cousin, continues. The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3400 block of Sentous Avenue. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim […]
Beverly Hills police arrest shoplifting suspect who escaped using ‘force’
Police in Beverly Hills nabbed a shoplifting suspect who “used force to escape” after he was confronted by employees at an undetermined business Friday morning. It happened on the 300 block of North Beverly Drive in an area with several high-end stores and shopping centers. Lieutenant Orth of the Beverly Hills Police Department said officers responded for a […]
Driver released from custody after arrest for Whittier crash that injured 25 recruits
A man who authorities believe intentionally crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits was released from custody Thursday evening, according to jail records.
signalscv.com
Woman found dead in donation collection box identified
The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's cadet who survived Whittier crash could face foot amputation, family friend says
A family friend of one of the 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets injured in the Whittier crash from Wednesday is now raising money for his medical expenses. Carole Lynch said she is close friends with the wife of one of the victims who is being identified only as Jose at this time. Jose is a husband and father of two.
LAPD offers $5,000 reward for info on violent hit-and-run crash caught on camera
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a violent hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera. A video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the moment the suspect smashes into the victim before speeding away. Police say the suspect ran a red light moments before it slammed into another car at […]
foxla.com
LA Cargo Theft: 91 arrested, $18 million worth of stolen train cargo recovered
LOS ANGELES - A year-long investigation into the theft of train cargo resulted in the arrest of 91 people, the Los Angeles Police Department announced. Since July 2021, law enforcement agencies in Southern California, were investigating a series of train burglaries that occurred in Los Angeles. Shocking images, taken in...
Person shot near freeway offramp in Torrance area
A person was shot and wounded today near a freeway offramp in the Torrance area, and an investigation was underway. The northbound 405 Freeway closed from Western Avenue to Crenshaw Boulevard while an investigation was conducted.
Santa Monica Mirror
Delivery Driver Beat Up and Robbed in Santa Monica
Police arrested six people recently for assaulting and robbing a delivery driver in Santa Monica. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 13 around 9:35 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard for a reported robbery. “Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim,...
Man Arrested in Burbank Store Burglary; Second Suspect Sought
A man who allegedly burglarized a store early Thursday in Burbank was arrested and a second suspect was being sought.
NBC Los Angeles
13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area
Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
Man wanted as suspect in killing of his two cousins in West Covina
West Covina police today sought the public’s help to find a man who allegedly shot his two cousins to death. The crime occurred on Nov. 2 at 10:45 p.m. in a carport parking lot of the Walnut Ridge apartment complex.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Wednesday. The shooting was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
3-Hour Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash
Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen white Kia that traveled along multiple freeways and entered multiple counties Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, just after 1:00 a.m. The suspect led California Highway Patrol and LAPD on a pursuit that lasted three hours. The pursuit...
foxla.com
Wrong-way California driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits intentionally
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities confirmed Thursday a 22-year-old driver was arrested and is accused of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits from various agencies across Los Angeles County with a Honda CR-V while driving the wrong way in Whittier. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar...
