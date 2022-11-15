ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Nation stock plummets after Taylor Swift tour meltdown

Ticketmaster's site crashed for many people when pre-sales for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour began Tuesday and the blowback has been massive ... and swift. Catch up quick: The stock price of Live Nation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, fell nearly 9% after the New York Times reported that the Justice Department has been investigating the companies for months. It recovered slightly to close down 7.9%.
Axios Nashville

Fans look back on favorite Exit/In memories as iconic Nashville venue changes hands

The changing of the guard at Exit/In has stirred up decades of memories for local music fans.Driving the news: When we reported this week about longtime operator Chris Cobb and his wife Telisha Cobb ending their tenure there, we asked readers for their favorite Exit/In memories.Your recollections paint a picture of why Exit/In is so beloved in Nashville. Fans got the chance to see bands perform in a 500-person venue before they went on to sell out arenas.What they're saying: Alan B. shared two memories of Exit/In. He recalled pop-rock hitmakers Train playing there and handing out CDs recorded of...
