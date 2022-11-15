Read full article on original website
Related
Ticketmaster provides no real answers as it struggles to explain disastrous Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert sale
The company issued an apology Friday night, blaming overwhelming demand and bots while providing few tangible ways to improve its ticket sale process.
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, saying overwhelming demand broke records and site
The ticket sales company Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans on Friday following the major issues users had while trying to purchase tickets to Swift’s upcoming tour. “We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying...
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale after Taylor Swift shatters record
Ticketmaster announced Thursday it has canceled the general public ticket sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour after a chaotic and glitch-filled presale event. The latest: Ticketmaster said the on-sale was cut "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand." This...
Taylor Swift condemns "excruciating" Ticketmaster experience for fans
Taylor Swift made her first public comments Friday on the controversy over her Eras Tour presale, saying it was "excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse." Why it matters: The presale for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour was marred by technical glitches from Ticketmaster and led...
Live Nation stock plummets after Taylor Swift tour meltdown
Ticketmaster's site crashed for many people when pre-sales for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour began Tuesday and the blowback has been massive ... and swift. Catch up quick: The stock price of Live Nation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, fell nearly 9% after the New York Times reported that the Justice Department has been investigating the companies for months. It recovered slightly to close down 7.9%.
Fans look back on favorite Exit/In memories as iconic Nashville venue changes hands
The changing of the guard at Exit/In has stirred up decades of memories for local music fans.Driving the news: When we reported this week about longtime operator Chris Cobb and his wife Telisha Cobb ending their tenure there, we asked readers for their favorite Exit/In memories.Your recollections paint a picture of why Exit/In is so beloved in Nashville. Fans got the chance to see bands perform in a 500-person venue before they went on to sell out arenas.What they're saying: Alan B. shared two memories of Exit/In. He recalled pop-rock hitmakers Train playing there and handing out CDs recorded of...
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0