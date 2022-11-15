ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Begins Work This Week to Change Highway Signs to New Name

Lincoln, Nebraska
 4 days ago

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced that work will begin this week to change the signs on a portion of Nebraska Highway 2 to its new designation: Nebraska Parkway. LTU will replace more than 400 general traffic signs between South 120th Street and U.S. Highway 77.

The name change follows the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s (NDOT) plans to relinquish the nine-mile portion of the street to the City of Lincoln when NDOT completes the Lincoln South Beltway Project. Work to change the primary Highway 2 street signs will begin in December.

“This effort will provide some time for drivers to become familiar with street signage that meets City of Lincoln traffic standards along this street and encourage businesses to update their office documents and advertisements,” said Liz Elliott, LTU Director.

The street name change will require one resident, nine businesses and three State of Nebraska Department office buildings to update their addresses. LTU has notified the individuals who are directly affected.

Thomas Shafer, Assistant Director of Transportation, said once the relinquishment is complete and the City takes full responsibility for the street, LTU will review the corridor to determine possible opportunities for future street improvements.

Old street signs will be resurfaced for further use. The Nebraska Parkway name was proposed to the City’s Street Name Change Committee by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department. The name change was approved by the Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board in 2020.

For current information on the Lincoln South Beltway Project, visit the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s website at dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Two Streets to Close November 20 for Utility Work

Portions of two streets will temporarily close Sunday, November 20 for Lincoln Electric System (LES) utility work. LES will remove overhead powerlines and utility poles. The closures are as follows:. South 48th Street from Sumner to Glade streets – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. South Street from South 47th...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Click It or Ticket Seatbelt Enforcement | November 2022

The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit will join in a nationwide ‘Click it or Ticket’ traffic enforcement effort Wednesday, November 23 through Sunday, November 27, 2022. Officers will be conducting enforcement throughout the city, concentrating on areas with high injury crash rates. We will be placing special emphasis on those drivers who are not wearing a seatbelt. We will also be watching closely for child restraint violations. Nebraska law requires children under the age of 8 to ride correctly secured in a federally approved child safety seat. The NDOT- Highway Safety Office is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this campaign.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Separation of Grass And Leaves Ends December 1

Beginning Thursday, December 1, Lincoln and Lancaster County residents will no longer be required to separate grass and leaves from their household trash. The Nebraska Integrated Solid Waste Management Act requires that grass and leaves be separated from household trash from April 1 through November 30 of each year. During these months, the grass and leaves are diverted to the City’s compost facility, and local waste haulers charge a separate fee for the yard waste collection.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Nature Center offers Twilight Hike November 18

Pioneers Park Nature Center invites residents to participate in a Twilight Hike on Friday, November 18 at the Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. The event is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will take hikers through the Nature Center woodland to learn about nocturnal wildlife, astronomy, and natural history. Participants are asked to check in 15 minutes prior to start time at the Prairie Building.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of North 27th Street Now Closed for Water Main Repair

The northbound lanes of North 27th Street between Fairfield and Old Dairy streets are now closed for an emergency water main repair. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) expects one northbound lane to reopen by noon on Thursday, November 10. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Salt Creek Levee Trail to Close November 14

Beginning Monday, November 14, the Salt Creek Levee Trail between West South and West “A” streets on the east side of Salt Creek will be closed for a drainage pipe rehabilitation project. The project is expected to be completed in three weeks. Trail users are advised to use...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Saltillo Road to Close November 9

Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, Saltillo Road between South 25th and South 27th streets will be closed for railroad track repair. This project is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Friday, November 11. The recommended detour is South 27th Street to Yankee Hill Road to South 14th...
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Weekly Update – November 15

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move from low yellow to mid-yellow as some key indicators are showing an increase. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln City Libraries Hosts One Book – One Lincoln Event November 20

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invites residents to an online discussion November 20 with New York Times bestselling author Amor Towles. Towles, author of this year’s One Book – One Lincoln winning title “The Lincoln Highway,” will join a live discussion via Zoom From 2 to 3 p.m. To participate, register at lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Hosts Rent and Utility Assistance Event November 18

The City of Lincoln invites residents needing financial assistance due to the pandemic to attend a Rent and Utility Assistance Event Friday, November 18. The free event is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Health 360 Integrated Care Clinic, 2301 “O” St. Staff will be onsite to provide assistance and issue payments to landlords.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Streets to Temporarily Close November 13 for Veterans Parade

Portions of several streets will temporarily close Sunday, November 13 for the Lincoln Veterans Parade. The fourth annual parade begins at 2 p.m. with opening ceremony on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow “K” Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Provides Updates on Recent Emergency Street Closures

North Antelope Valley Parkway between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street is now fully open. A portion of the street had been closed since October 28 while Lincoln Transportation and Utilities inspected a bridge damaged by fire. LTU will continue to do regular inspections to ensure the bridge remains safe for traffic.
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Offers Aging Partners Property For Sale

The City of Lincoln is now accepting offers for the Aging Partners property at 1005 “O” St. The deadline to submit an offer is December 31. The facility is scheduled to be vacant in March 2023. The three-story building and lower level is 35,408 sq. ft. and has...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Older Adults Invited to Aging Partners Events November 14 through 20

Aging Partners invites older adults and the public to a variety of activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from November 14 through 20:. Aging Partners foot clinic, Northeast Senior Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7151) – 9 a.m. Computer lab, Downtown Senior Center – 9 a.m. to...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Trails Near Haymarket Park Closed Through February 2023

The Haymarket Connector Trail along North Sixth Street between Charleston and “V” streets is now closed for a holiday event at Haymarket Park. The trail is scheduled to reopen March 1, 2023. Adjacent trails in the area leading to the Salt Creek Levee Trail and Haymarket Pedestrian Bridges will remain open.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Drivers Urged to Avoid Portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway

UNL football and volleyball traffic will be affected. North Antelope Valley Parkway between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street is reduced to two lanes while Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) inspects a bridge damaged by fire. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen. Digital signs...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor and LTU Director Showcase 12 New Multi-Use Trucks

New snowfighting equipment will allow City crews to complete arterial plowing faster. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Liz Elliott, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director, and City officials today showcased new snowfighting equipment and discussed elements of this season’s winter operations plan. “When it comes to preparation for winter weather...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Mopac Trail to Close November 1 Through 4

The Mopac Trail between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle will be closed November 1 through 4 for pavement repairs. Trail users are advised to bypass the work by using the trail access sidewalk north to Corporate Drive, follow Cherrywood Drive east to Sycamore Drive, and travel south on Sycamore Drive to rejoin the trail.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor, LTU Director Provide Streetlight Replacement Update

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced that an effort to replace malfunctioning LED streetlights is moving forward. LTU has determined that about 1,500 of the more than 26,000 LED lights installed during the LED Streetlight Conversion Project completed in 2019 have...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public invited to Put the Beds to Bed Saturday

The Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to volunteer for the annual “Put the Beds to Bed” event at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, November 5, at Sunken Gardens, 26th and “D” Streets. Registration is not required and there is no limit to the number of volunteers who can help.

