Infantino scolds World Cup critics in extraordinary diatribe

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gianni Infantino said he feels gay. That he feels like a woman. That he feels like a migrant worker. He lectured Europeans for criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and defended the host country’s last-minute decision to ban beer from World Cup stadiums. The...
Canada enters 1st World Cup in 36 years plagued by injuries

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada is battling injuries to several key players as it goes into the World Cup in Qatar. It’s Canada’s first World Cup in 36 years. Alphonso Davies is arguably Canada’s top player and is doubtful for the opening match in Group F against Belgium. Having the Bayern Munich player out injured is bad enough. But two other top Canadian players are also questionable with injuries. They are playmaking midfielder Stephen Eustaquio and No. 1 goalkeeper Milan Borjan. Canada also faces Morocco and Croatia in Group F.
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
US decathlon champ out for Paris after missed doping tests

U.S. decathlon champion Garrett Scantling will miss the Paris Olympics due to a ban imposed after he falsified an email in trying to cover up a missed doping test. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency says the 29-year-old, who won national championships earlier this year, had accepted a three-year ban retroactive to June 27.
Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year

Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday. “In the assessment of the Finnish Border Guard, the...
English speakers, here’s how to pronounce ‘Qatar’

The beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will also kick off another intense international sport: Pronouncing “Qatar.”. To Arabic speakers and speakers of similar languages, the name of this year’s World Cup host is a no-brainer. However, to English speakers, it is literally one tricky letter after another. That’s because even the word Qatar is a Romanized version of the original Arabic قطر , which means each letter isn’t exactly as it seems. Let’s try our best to figure it out.
Appeals court strikes down federal horseracing rules act

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Congress gave too much power to a nonprofit authority it created in 2020 to develop and enforce horseracing rules. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act is “facially unconstitutional.” The authority created by the act was meant to bring uniform policies and enforcement to horseracing amid doping scandals and racetrack horse deaths. But the 5th Circuit ruled in favor of opponents of the act in Louisiana, West Virginia and Texas. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority said it would appeal.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW

SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. government has taken a step toward approving the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest — a move opposed by environmentalists and the attorneys general of Oregon, California and Washington state. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced Friday...
Children’s deaths ‘must stop’ in Iran, says UNICEF, as protests continue

The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, said it remains deeply concerned by reports of children being killed, injured, and detained in Iran, it said in a statement on Friday, adding that the reported deaths of children at anti-government protests “must stop.”. An “estimated 50 children have reportedly lost...

