Infantino scolds World Cup critics in extraordinary diatribe
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gianni Infantino said he feels gay. That he feels like a woman. That he feels like a migrant worker. He lectured Europeans for criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and defended the host country’s last-minute decision to ban beer from World Cup stadiums. The...
Crowded fan zone turns thousands away before Qatar World Cup
Authorities have turned away thousands of fans from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar
Canada enters 1st World Cup in 36 years plagued by injuries
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada is battling injuries to several key players as it goes into the World Cup in Qatar. It’s Canada’s first World Cup in 36 years. Alphonso Davies is arguably Canada’s top player and is doubtful for the opening match in Group F against Belgium. Having the Bayern Munich player out injured is bad enough. But two other top Canadian players are also questionable with injuries. They are playmaking midfielder Stephen Eustaquio and No. 1 goalkeeper Milan Borjan. Canada also faces Morocco and Croatia in Group F.
‘Crass’ and an ‘insult’. FIFA president criticized for speech on Qatar’s human rights ahead of World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s near hour-long speech on the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been described as “crass” and an “insult” to migrant workers by human rights groups. In an explosive monologue at the start of a news conference in Doha,...
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Giant panda gifted to Taiwan from China dies at Taipei Zoo
A giant panda, which was gifted to Taiwan from mainland China has died after suffering a series of strokes at the Taipei Zoo, officials said.
US decathlon champ out for Paris after missed doping tests
U.S. decathlon champion Garrett Scantling will miss the Paris Olympics due to a ban imposed after he falsified an email in trying to cover up a missed doping test. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency says the 29-year-old, who won national championships earlier this year, had accepted a three-year ban retroactive to June 27.
‘It’s not safe and it’s not right.’ Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
“I’m a man and I love men. I do — please don’t be shocked — have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football.”. Dario Minden was a relatively unknown German football fan before a video of a powerful speech he made was widely shared on social media in September.
Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year
Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday. “In the assessment of the Finnish Border Guard, the...
English speakers, here’s how to pronounce ‘Qatar’
The beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will also kick off another intense international sport: Pronouncing “Qatar.”. To Arabic speakers and speakers of similar languages, the name of this year’s World Cup host is a no-brainer. However, to English speakers, it is literally one tricky letter after another. That’s because even the word Qatar is a Romanized version of the original Arabic قطر , which means each letter isn’t exactly as it seems. Let’s try our best to figure it out.
Appeals court strikes down federal horseracing rules act
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Congress gave too much power to a nonprofit authority it created in 2020 to develop and enforce horseracing rules. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act is “facially unconstitutional.” The authority created by the act was meant to bring uniform policies and enforcement to horseracing amid doping scandals and racetrack horse deaths. But the 5th Circuit ruled in favor of opponents of the act in Louisiana, West Virginia and Texas. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority said it would appeal.
Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW
SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. government has taken a step toward approving the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest — a move opposed by environmentalists and the attorneys general of Oregon, California and Washington state. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced Friday...
Children’s deaths ‘must stop’ in Iran, says UNICEF, as protests continue
The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, said it remains deeply concerned by reports of children being killed, injured, and detained in Iran, it said in a statement on Friday, adding that the reported deaths of children at anti-government protests “must stop.”. An “estimated 50 children have reportedly lost...
