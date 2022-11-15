Read full article on original website
Cycle for the Children with BDY Studios
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A good sweat can heat things up, and a local yoga studio plans to keep kids warm this winter. Jodi Estep, an instructor with BDY Studios, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Cycle for the Children.
Adopt an Angel through The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree Program hopes to help more than 965 children this year. Salvation Army Angel Trees are at Walmarts in Southridge, Nitro, Hurricane, and Quincy as well as, Burkes Outlet and other businesses during the holidays. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who may not receive a gift on Christmas.
Thanksgiving dinner with Honey Baked Ham of Barboursville
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Thanksgiving, you can spend more time at the table and less time in the kitchen. Jeff and Toni Madden, owners of Honey Baked Ham of Barboursville, stopped by First Look at Four to show off some of their holiday offerings. This segment is sponsored content...
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
“Drive Through Christmas” in South Point this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All across the region, people are getting into the holiday spirit. Becky Bowling and Connie Lynd stopped by First Look at Four to talk about a way you can celebrate the Christmas season without leaving the warmth of your car.
9 homes up for faster demolition with Kanawha Co. program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not only are abandoned properties an eyesore for neighbors but they can also be safety hazards. A new program this year in Kanawha County is working to bring down some of those buildings faster. Nine homes were approved for demolition through the program by the Kanawha County Commission’s Redevelopment Authority.
Swing Sing in Charleston
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school show choir season is ramping up with local groups busy fine tuning their routines in the classroom. There is a lot of hard work to be put forth before the entertainers can hit the road this winter. In Kanawha County, the season begins with...
USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
Huntington City Mission to serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Thanksgiving less than a week away, Huntington City Mission is getting everything in order. Kyle Newman, who is the food service coordinator, says his team is making sure they’re prepared to serve upwards of 1,000 meals to those in need. Executive Director Mitchell Webb says for the first time in years, everyone can enjoy their meal under one roof.
Swing Sing 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is a musical tradition in Kanawha County that dates back to the 1970. The middle weekend of November brings together all eight high school music students. Swing Sing is a celebration of youth in song and dance and again this year Tony had a front row seat on the floor and in the balcony for the musical theatrics.
Thanksgiving dinner with Pappy’s Cookin’
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost Thanksgiving! This year you can ditch the stress of cooking, and let Pappy’s Cookin’ handle dinner. Carl and Denice Wellman, owners of Pappy’s Cookin’, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their holiday offerings. This segment is...
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Tablecloth tradition with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving isn’t just the time to celebrate old traditions, you can also create new ones!. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with a fun activity that only requires a tablecloth.
Chick-fil-A Beckley Galleria is now open
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A local restaurant has opened its doors back up to customers after months of renovations. The Chick-fil-A Beckley Galleria location has officially opened its doors again after four months. Today, Thursday, November 17th, 2022 the restaurant opened at 6:30 AM sharp ready to serve breakfast to customers in a newly-renovated building.
Knee Pain Awareness month with Blanton Chiropractic
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
WSAZ Investigates | Bridge Hole Concerns
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A heavily traveled interstate bridge had to be shut down for emergency repairs Wednesday after a large hole was discovered by a crew chief. It happened on Interstate 79 South near the Interstate 77 split in the Charleston area. Crews had the area opened within...
Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
New, modern travel plazas coming to W.Va. turnpike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike’s three travel plazas are about 30 years old. Officials say their replacement is long overdue. “They should have been bulldozed years and years ago,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. And that will happen very soon. Justice, during a press conference...
Person of interest wanted in connection to fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for any information to help identify a person of interest connected to a fire in Huntington. The fire occurred on October 24 in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. The person of interest is seen on...
Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds
PROCTORVILLE — The SE Ohio Foodbank (a HAPCAP program) and Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute food for Lawrence County residents at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits...
