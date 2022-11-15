Two of the most underrated artists in country music are hitting the road together this December, and it’ll be a must-see for anyone lucky enough to be nearby. In a move reminiscent of Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum’s legendary “Naughty or Nice” Christmas tours from a few years back, up and comers Drayton Farley and J.R. Carroll announced last week their first ever “Coal For Christmas” co-headlining run. The stretch will start out at Zanzabar in Louisville, KY on December […] The post Drayton Farley & JR Carroll Are Teaming Up On ‘Coal For Christmas’ Run first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 10 MINUTES AGO