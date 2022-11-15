Read full article on original website
Related
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
Drayton Farley & JR Carroll Are Teaming Up On ‘Coal For Christmas’ Run
Two of the most underrated artists in country music are hitting the road together this December, and it’ll be a must-see for anyone lucky enough to be nearby. In a move reminiscent of Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum’s legendary “Naughty or Nice” Christmas tours from a few years back, up and comers Drayton Farley and J.R. Carroll announced last week their first ever “Coal For Christmas” co-headlining run. The stretch will start out at Zanzabar in Louisville, KY on December […] The post Drayton Farley & JR Carroll Are Teaming Up On ‘Coal For Christmas’ Run first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Daily 11-17-22 Twitter engineers jump ship as Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum fails
Twitter is falling apart. Employees are apparently jumping ship after Elon Musk’s Google Form ultimatum for total and utter fealty. Meanwhile, Musk is already bored with his $44 billion toy, saying he no longer wants to be CEO in court this week. Now, Twitter’s closing up its offices through the weekend. The reason remains unclear, but according to industry insider Zoe Schiffer, it's out of an abundance of caution that an employee would “sabotage” Twitter on their way out.
Bills Mafia helps players in Buffalo snowstorm
A monster snowstorm has hit the Buffalo area. But that didn’t stop Bills Mafia from helping out. Bills fans have always been a spirited bunch. They famously have been a very tight-knit community. The fans have shown grace to players like Scott Norwood and showed themselves to be crazy in the past, too. Whatever you Read more... The post Bills Mafia helps players in Buffalo snowstorm appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SFGate
CBS News and Top Affiliates Pause Twitter Activity ‘Out of an Abundance of Caution’
Amid the potential impending demise of Twitter, mass resignations and the influx of rule changes instituted by Elon Musk, CBS News and some of the major affiliates under the company’s umbrella have suspended tweeting on the platform. In the closing of a televised CBS News report about the chaos...
Comments / 0