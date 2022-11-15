An Emporia man who had accepted a plea agreement on kidnapping and other counts stemming from an incident a year ago now wants to withdraw his plea. In May, Larry Vaughn pleaded no contest to aggravated domestic battery, attempted aggravated witness intimidation, criminal threat and criminal trespass after allegedly trying to stop the victim’s breathing in separate incidents last year, as well as robbing the alleged victim of her phone and taking her vehicle without consent. Other counts, including kidnapping, aggravated burglary and robbery, were dismissed. He was then sentenced to 37 months in prison.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO