KVOE
Hearing in Emporia attempted murder case pushed to March
A pretrial hearing in a Lyon County attempted murder case will now take place next spring. A hearing for Marcos Diaz this week was continued to March 9 at Diaz’s request. Charges against Diaz followed an alleged shooting of one person near Linn and Whildin and a robbery at 9 South Rural. Two other defendants have already been sentenced for their involvement. Lance Sutton was sentenced to over 20 years in prison, while Kenneth Hopkins received 29 months.
KVOE
Preliminary hearing ahead in Emporia weapons discharge, threat case
Gabriel Salas will have a preliminary hearing in Lyon County District Court next month after accusations he threatened a woman and fired a gun in the city limits. Salas had his first appearance Thursday. Salas is charged with single counts of unlawful discharge of a weapon, criminal damage, criminal threat...
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces renewed searches — and ongoing rewards — for two suspects
After success in finding three highlighted suspects, Lyon County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding two other individuals. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding 39-year-old Walter Armando Duarte, wanted on suspicion of seven different counts of violating protection orders, and 19-year-old Tyler John Aubuchon, wanted on felony warrants.
Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
KVOE
Man accused in Lyon County District Court of firing gun, threatening woman
One man is accused of firing a gun in the Emporia city limits and threatening a woman as part of a Lyon County court case. Gabriel Antonio Salas is charged with single counts of unlawful discharge of a weapon, criminal damage, criminal threat and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon after an alleged incident Monday. Besides allegedly firing a gun after allegedly threatening the reported victim, Salas is accused of damaging a car. Salas is also a convicted felon after a drug possession and weapons use case last year.
kmmo.com
FUGITIVE FROM KANSAS BEING HELD IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Geary County, Kansas woman is currently being held on a felony in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Cassie Clemons, who is being held in the Pettis County Jail, was found by authorities to have an active warrant and is wanted for extradition back to Kansas. Clemons...
KVOE
Lyon County Game Warden now investigating second deer poaching incident this month
Already investigating one deer poaching incident, the Lyon County Game Warden’s Office is now investigating a second case since the start of the month. Warden Aaron Scheve says a deer was shot and killed Wednesday night near the intersection of Roads 170 and T, about two miles east of Emporia. Scheve says early indications are the hunter used a high-powered rifle and shot in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
Aggravated battery investigation underway after man shows up with gunshot wound
TOPEKA (KSNT) -Police want to know more about a man who showed up at a local hospital Friday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to the Topeka Police Department just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning officers were called to a local hospital after a victim of a non-life-threatening gunshot showed up for medical care. […]
WIBW
KBI hands findings in two officer-involved shootings to Shawnee Co. DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has turned over its findings in two shootings involving Topeka Police Officers to the District Attorney. The KBI has been investigating two officer-involved shootings: first, a shooting between officers and 33-year-old Eric Perkins after a pursuit September 29th ending at 6th and Kansas Avenue. Perkins was hospitalized and is currently in custody charged for the murder that started the pursuit.
WIBW
Ogden teen arrested after Casey’s break-in leads to short manhunt
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen was arrested after a break-in at a local Casey’s led to a short manhunt. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, officials were called to the Casey’s in the 300 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports that the business alarm had gone off.
WIBW
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound. 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area around 3 a.m. on November 18. About 40 minutes later, Topeka Police confirmed a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said the person’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
KVOE
Suspects recently highlighted by Lyon County Crime Stoppers arrested, hearings scheduled
Searches for two Lyon County suspects wanted for bond revocation purposes didn’t last long. Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced separate rewards for 33-year-old Kopana Abdalla-Lenox and 19-year-old Keagan Hinrichs on Saturday. Crime Stoppers made a follow-up announcement late Monday to say both had been captured. Court documents indicate Abdalla-Lenox...
Man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 12-year-old in Topeka after fleeing to Mexico
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After 16 years on the run, a man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of an underage girl. The Shawnee County District Attorney announced that on Wednesday Efrain Garcia-Castillo was sentenced to life in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2006. He must serve a minimum of […]
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
KVOE
Emporia man seeking to withdraw plea after no-contest agreement on battery, witness intimidation counts
An Emporia man who had accepted a plea agreement on kidnapping and other counts stemming from an incident a year ago now wants to withdraw his plea. In May, Larry Vaughn pleaded no contest to aggravated domestic battery, attempted aggravated witness intimidation, criminal threat and criminal trespass after allegedly trying to stop the victim’s breathing in separate incidents last year, as well as robbing the alleged victim of her phone and taking her vehicle without consent. Other counts, including kidnapping, aggravated burglary and robbery, were dismissed. He was then sentenced to 37 months in prison.
Topeka Police arrest woman after stabbing
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a woman Monday after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound to the back. Police said an officer responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. Sunday close to the Villa West apartments in Topeka and found a man with a stab wound to […]
KVOE
Pair of missing Emporia juveniles found
Two juveniles briefly listed as missing Friday were found shortly after being highlighted by Emporia Police. Officers put out separate social media calls to the public asking for help in finding 10-year-old Alexis Holt and 11-year-old Daisy Blevins after they went missing around 4:30 pm in eastern Emporia. Both were reported as safe by Friday night.
KVOE
Lyon County drug distribution suspect has hearings in two separate cases this week
One woman will be in Lyon County District Court twice this week as separate criminal cases move forward. Nikki Rae Garrison will be in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on drug distribution and other charges. Besides distribution, Garrison was charged with possession of paraphernalia, both with intent to use and intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate after an alleged incident Aug. 5.
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after they allegedly choked a classmate with a phone cord. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officials were called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of an aggravated battery.
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces rewards for two bond revocation suspects
After announcing the arrest of a suspect late last week, Lyon County Crime Stoppers is announcing separate searches for two other suspects. Crime Stoppers says rewards of up to $1,000 are available in the arrests of 33-year-old Kopano Abdalla-Lenox and 19-year-old Keagan Hinrichs. Both are wanted for bond revocation, although case details are not immediately available.
