Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
Yellow Beetle Crashes Into Sassy Nails in Ellsworth
This happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Ellsworth. The driver of this yellow VW Beetle crashed into the side of the Sassy Nails building in the Ellsworth Shopping Center, striking three propane tanks, according to the Ellsworth American. This resulted in the road being closed but subsequently...
mdislander.com
Open Kids Craft Day at the high school Nov. 20
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School community service/interact club will be holding an Open Kids Craft Day at the high school on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 20. From 10-11:30 a.m. in room 132 near the gym, there will be several stations set up for kids to participate in different crafts including slime making, cookie decorating, pouch decorating and painting, jinglebell bead necklaces and turkey handprint crafts. Each piece will cost $5 or you can pay $20 to access all five craft stations. All the proceeds will go to benefit the clubs fourth annual Teen Stocking Drive.
mdislander.com
Island police log for week of Nov. 17
Southwest Harbor — An individual reported on Nov. 10 that they had listed their house for sale and then found an ad on Craig’s List from someone claiming to be offering the house for rent. The ad was removed and an investigation is underway. The police department received...
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
mdislander.com
Virginia “Ginny” LeHardy Bell Libhart
Virginia “Ginny” LeHardy Bell Libhart passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2022, at MDI Hospital. Ginny was born Aug. 21, 1930, in Rochester, N.Y., eldest daughter of Stanley L. and Virginia (LeHardy) Bell.
mdislander.com
Bar Harbor creates overnight parking permits for winter
BAR HARBOR — After a public hearing on Tuesday night, the Town Council approved an amendment to create winter overnight parking permits. This move reverses the town’s past approach of “no overnight parking” from the months of November through April as a way to clear streets of snowfall. Now, when the public works director or chief of police determines snow removal is required, they will provide notifications to permit holders of those parking bans.
Ellsworth American
Cold case haunted investigators for years
HANCOCK — Maine State Police detectives on Nov. 9, thanks to help from a private genetic laboratory in Woodlands, Texas, charged a Gouldsboro man in a 26-year-old cold case involving sexual assaults and break-ins dating to the mid- to late-’90s in Hancock, Sullivan and Franklin. Detective Dana Austin,...
Corinth man dies in truck crash
CORINTH, Maine — A man from Corinth died Sunday after the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and flipped. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Route 43 in Corinth, also referred to as Hudson Road, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday.
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
wabi.tv
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Concert announcement season continues in Bangor. The Cross Insurance Center will host the “Rock Resurrection Tour,” featuring Theory of a Deadman, Skillet and Saint Asonia on Sunday, Feb. 26. Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets on-sale for the general public Friday at...
wabi.tv
Maine Vintage Collective Market holds pop-up at Bangor Arts Exchange
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Vintage Collective Market held a pop-up shop at the Bangor Arts Exchange on Sunday. From 20 curated vintage vendors, there was an endless amount of clothing, decor, and accessories to choose from. With everything ranging in style, price, and time period, there was definitely something fitting for everyone’s tastes!
wabi.tv
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
New lobster boat fulfills the need for speed
Most Maine lobstermen just like to go fast; it’s been that way since the days of sail and probably will always be that way. It’s true for lobstermen who like a good race and true for those that fish offshore and don’t want to waste a lot of time getting there. Both facts explain the 1,000-hp FPT diesel in the Reverence, a 42’ Mussel Ridge lobster boat that Sargent’s Custom Boats in Milbridge, Maine, built this year for Duncan Haass of Lamoine, Maine. Asked why 1,000 horses were needed for a lobster boat, boatyard owner Joe Sargent laughed and said, “Why? Go Fast!”
Looks Like Bangor’s First Flakes Are Gonna Fly on Wednesday
How is this possible? It was 70 degrees last week!. I will never stop ringing the bell that Mother Nature is either bi-polar, or she just gives us all the leftover weather no one wants. Maine rarely gets good, steady weather. If it's bright and sunny, the wind blows like crazy. If it's nasty weather, it comes at the weirdest times. Like this year, winter may start a little earlier than it seems like it should.
mdislander.com
Lose your head at a one-of-a-kind puppet show
BAR HARBOR — From Kermit the Frog to Bert and Ernie, puppets have stolen the hearts of children across America for generations. It is rare, however, to see a live puppet show, and even more rare to meet the people behind the curtain. Brothers Erik and Brian Torbeck and...
mdislander.com
Athlete of the Week: Noreen Hogan
Bar Harbor resident Noreen Hogan recently completed a 3,000 mile bicycle trip, mostly off-road, from Jasper, Alberta, Canada, to the Mexican border at Antelope Wells, New Mexico. Hogan followed the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.
mdislander.com
Third annual free Thanksgiving dinner set for Southwest Harbor
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The third annual free Thanksgiving dinner sponsored by Sips 2.0 and the Southwest Harbor Congregational Church is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24. Meals are for takeout only and the deadline for ordering is Nov. 18.
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Portion of Route 17 closed after truck downs wires
UNION — A portion of Route 17 (Heald Highway) is closed this afternoon in Union after a garbage truck took out a guide wire and five poles at the intersection of Sennebec Road. The intersection will be closed for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
Comments / 0