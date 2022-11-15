Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Gets A Call That Local Hit-And-Run Victim Is Her SonStill UnsolvedSaint Augustine Beach, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in FloridaDianaSaint Augustine, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Related
St. Augustine recycles old junk ahead of the holidays
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — People getting ready to welcome guests for the holidays but still had a pesky pile of papers to shred, or that box of old devices to get rid of, got some free help from the City of St. Augustine on Friday. The City helped folks...
Local man’s boat home destroyed by Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Almost a week after Tropical Storm Nicole, people are still feeling its impact. For one St. Augustine man, his boat home is in shambles after the storm smashed it into the Bridge of Lions. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “My heart is trembling...
pontevedrarecorder.com
‘Throwaway Boy’ partially set in St. Augustine
Set in St. Augustine and Dahlonega, Georgia, “Throwaway Boy,” author J.E. Mooney’s second book, explores the complicated yet beautiful relationship of Ricky Plyer and Christina Spear. Inspired by actual events, Christina is heartbroken to hear that Ricky, her mentee and friend, has committed suicide. Just four years...
Photos | Nicole unearths signs pointing to Marine Studios from over 80 years ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a lot of damage and took a lot away from the St. Augustine community, but the storm also gave something back. Metal signs directing traffic to Marine Studios, the old name for what is now Marineland, were unearthed during the storm. Marineland says they are from the 1930's to mid 1940's, based on the logo.
“It’s going to be very expensive”: Officials discuss one-two punch to St. Johns Beaches
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County beaches were hit with a one-two punch to the beaches after Nicole and Ian hit within about a month. Dr. Joe Giammanco, the director of Emergency Management for St. Johns County, said the dunes stood up to Ian, but Nicole eroded away millions of dollars of projects.
Nights of Lights kicks off Saturday in St. Augustine, and the tree has arrived! 🎄
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Just in time for this years Nights of Lights, the Christmas Tree is going up in St. Augustine!. All the way from Sugar Mountain Nursery in North Carolina, the tree arrived safely Wednesday. It...
Businesses learn how to bounce back in St. Augustine after Nicole floods Downtown
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It was incredible to see the downtown area of St. Augustine flooded during Nicole last week. And just as amazing is how fast the city has bounced back. Businesses are open. Customers are bustling along streets and storefronts. Reggie Maggs is a co-owner Meehan’s Irish...
Grieving family holds justice rally 6 years after 2 St. Augustine men were found dead in a burning car
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — First Coast News cameras captured heartbreaking screams from a grieving mother during a justice rally for her son. Charles Durden’s mother spoke with First Coast News as November 16, 2022 made six years since her son and another young man, Steffan Larry, were found shot to death in a burning car in St. Augustine.
Publix in St. Augustine will offer beer and wine to shoppers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. St. Augustine shoppers will now get a chance to sip while they shop at Publix, as a new feature called Publix Pours comes to Florida comes to the Parkway Village of St. Johns location.
Bishop Felipe Estevez recovers from recent surgery
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The former Bishop of St. Augustine, Felipe Estevez, said he is recovering well following surgery. The following is a message from Estevez, which was released on Thursday, Nov. 17. “I wanted to let you know that I am doing very well following surgery (Nov. 16)...
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
‘It does mean the world to us’: Nights of Lights set to kick off in St. Augustine on Saturday
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — This year’s first Light-Up! Night in downtown St. Augustine is just four days away. The event kicks off the month long Nights of Lights spectacular. Before the fun can get started, crews are working around the clock to repair damage from Tropical Storm Nicole.
Watch Live | Stand your ground case continues in St. Johns County court
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hearing that began on Monday in St. Johns County will determine if a St. Augustine man will be granted immunity from prosecution in the shooting death of Adam Amoia. Luis Casado stands accused in the crime -- his attorney argues he would have been justified in shooting Amoia because his safety was threatened, calling it a "classic stand your ground case".
pontevedrarecorder.com
PulteGroup starts construction of new amenities at Summer Bay at Grand Oaks
PulteGroup has announced that sales are underway at its newest 55+ active adult community, Summer Bay at Grand Oaks and construction has begun on the community’s amenities. “We are thrilled to begin construction on the spectacular amenities and active lifestyle at our Pulte Homes Active Adult community, Summer Bay at Grand Oaks,” said Tony Nason, division president of PulteGroup’s Northeast Florida Division. “We are experiencing tremendous interest among 55+ homebuyers who are seeking an enhanced lifestyle with exclusive amenities and innovative home designs in a sought-after location.”
Cold front headed to Tampa Bay area this week!
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We know all too well in Florida that the temperature may not always line up with how cool the calendar says it should be, especially in November!. While most of the country is already dealing with frigid winter air, temperatures in the Tampa Bay region have mostly been running near or slightly above normal for this time of year.
‘Stand your ground’ hearing in deadly St. Augustine shooting now in the hands of a judge
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A judge will have to make a decision on whether or not a deadly St. Augustine shooting was justified. Prosecutors and the attorney for Luis Casado wrapped up their arguments on Thursday, in the “stand your ground” hearing. In 2021, 37-year-old Adam Amoia...
Florida Neighborhood Listed as One of the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the United States
Home prices have risen all over the country, but some zip codes are still more pricey than others. And some neighborhoods in the United States are so highly-priced that you'd need over $9 million to buy a home there because they're the most exclusive neighborhoods in the country.
First Coast News
St. Augustine business owner worried about family in Poland after missile explosion
Jerry Maresca owns and operates the I Love Pierogi food truck. He's concerned about his family still living in Poland after a missile explosion Tuesday night.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Foodies Rejoice! Lobstah on a Roll Opens St. Augustine Location
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine residents and visitors will soon be able to experience “The Biggest Lobstah Roll in Boston” in their own backyard as the popular New England Lobster sandwich shop plans to open a third location in the city later this year. Lobstah on...
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 3