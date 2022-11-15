ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

‘Throwaway Boy’ partially set in St. Augustine

Set in St. Augustine and Dahlonega, Georgia, “Throwaway Boy,” author J.E. Mooney’s second book, explores the complicated yet beautiful relationship of Ricky Plyer and Christina Spear. Inspired by actual events, Christina is heartbroken to hear that Ricky, her mentee and friend, has committed suicide. Just four years...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Watch Live | Stand your ground case continues in St. Johns County court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hearing that began on Monday in St. Johns County will determine if a St. Augustine man will be granted immunity from prosecution in the shooting death of Adam Amoia. Luis Casado stands accused in the crime -- his attorney argues he would have been justified in shooting Amoia because his safety was threatened, calling it a "classic stand your ground case".
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
PulteGroup starts construction of new amenities at Summer Bay at Grand Oaks

PulteGroup has announced that sales are underway at its newest 55+ active adult community, Summer Bay at Grand Oaks and construction has begun on the community’s amenities. “We are thrilled to begin construction on the spectacular amenities and active lifestyle at our Pulte Homes Active Adult community, Summer Bay at Grand Oaks,” said Tony Nason, division president of PulteGroup’s Northeast Florida Division. “We are experiencing tremendous interest among 55+ homebuyers who are seeking an enhanced lifestyle with exclusive amenities and innovative home designs in a sought-after location.”
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Cold front headed to Tampa Bay area this week!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We know all too well in Florida that the temperature may not always line up with how cool the calendar says it should be, especially in November!. While most of the country is already dealing with frigid winter air, temperatures in the Tampa Bay region have mostly been running near or slightly above normal for this time of year.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville, FL
