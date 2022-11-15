ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed News

Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections

Americans are voting in the 2022 midterms Tuesday, and which party controls Congress — and with that, the trajectory of the country for at least the next two years — will be decided. If Republicans take over the House of Representatives as polling suggests, President Joe Biden and...
tipranks.com

DWAC and the Rest: How Trump’s 2024 Bid Is Impacting These Stocks

Former U.S . President Donald Trump has remained undeterred after the recent midterms verdict and has announced a 2024 Presidential bid. While the results of the midterms indicate the task may not be a smooth sailing, Mr. Trump announced, “America’s comeback starts right now…soon we will be a great nation again.”
The Hill

Why the midterms may prove to be good for Republicans and bad for Democrats

The general spin on the election results is that they were good for Democrats and bad for Republicans. And they were, at least in the short term. But they may ultimately prove to be good for Republicans, since former President Trump’s grip on the GOP has taken a beating, opening the door to younger and more electable 2024 Republican presidential candidates.
TEXAS STATE
People

Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split

Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
GEORGIA STATE
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.17%, 0.88%, and 1.45%, respectively. The materials sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.16%. Conversely, the communications sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.45%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tipranks.com

Nio (NYSE:NIO) Stock: Brace for Continued Volatility

Shares of EV maker Nio might continue to be volatile over the near term due to the uncertainty associated with COVID-19 restrictions in China and a challenging macro backdrop. Nevertheless, most Wall Street analysts remain bullish about Nio’s long-term growth potential based on the growing demand for EVs. Shares...
tipranks.com

FSLR, SEDG, or RUN: Which Solar Stock is a “Strong Buy” for Wall Street Pros?

The global energy crisis is driving higher demand for renewable energy sources, including solar. Take a look at these three solar companies and Wall Street analysts’ opinions on their stocks. We used TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool to stack up First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG), and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) against each...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democratic governors have voters seeing red

With their election prospects looking grimmer by the day, Democrats are discovering that Democratic governance during and since the pandemic has not been particularly popular. According to Axios, Democratic campaign operatives working on House races are laying blame on Democratic governors for dragging down their candidates down-ballot. With races in New York, California, and Oregon shifting toward the GOP, those operatives are laying blame on their respective governors: Kathy Hochul, Gavin Newsom, and Kate Brown.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy