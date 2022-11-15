Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Clinton Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident in Independence Twp. Charged with DUI
(Independence Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reported on Thursday, November 17, 2022 that they were dispatched to the scene of a one vehicle accident on Route 151, Gringo Road, in Independence Twp., Beaver County at 8:35 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Troopers say that...
Suspect arrested in Jefferson Hills accused of robbing Washington County gas station
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A suspect was taken into custody in Jefferson Hills on Friday night. According to police, local and state officers took the suspect, identified later as 42-year-old Thomas Terrill Spell, into custody at the Jefferson Hills Motel, on Route 51 near Lewis Run Road around 8:30 p.m.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Venango County, Surrounding Areas
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Venango County and surrounding areas due to snowy weather. According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area. The affected...
wtae.com
New charges filed in death of a man in Washington County
New homicide charges were filed in the shooting death of a man in Washington County. Jaisen Irwin, 29 was shot and killed last month in Finleyville. Police now say 29-year-old Keaundre Crews was involved in an altercation at a bar with Irwin before the shooting. Crews faces several charges including...
WATCH: Ambulance almost in crash during snow squall on I-79 in Butler County
CRANBERRY, TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - While responding to a reported accident on I-79 in Butler County, a Harmony EMS ambulance had to veer off the road to avoid hitting another vehicle Friday afternoon.In the video, the ambulance was traveling in the left-hand lane going approximately 44 mph when an SUV, trying to get around a truck, started spinning out, causing the ambulance to veer off the road. According to Harmony EMS, nobody was injured.
cranberryeagle.com
Crews respond to multiple I-79 crashes
A Friday afternoon snow squall made Interstate 79 the scene of several vehicle accidents, according to on-scene responders. According to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh, a dangerous squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike were predicted. At 12:40...
Heavy police presence at Jefferson Hills motel
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a heavy police presence outside of a motel in Jefferson Hills.Law enforcement was called to the hotel around 7 p.m. on Friday. Sources tell KDKA-TV that a man involved in an armed robbery is inside the motel, which is off Route 51.KDKA-TV was told the man called 911 and talked with negotiators. It is not clear if the situation is over.
Officer accused of tackling man who died after incident at Beaver County Walmart on leave
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Center Township police officer accused of tackling a good Samaritan who later died is on administrative leave, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> State police investigating death at shooting scene outside Beaver County Walmart. Kenneth Vinyard, 46,...
butlerradio.com
Friday Morning Crash Leads To Multiple Injuries
Multiple injuries have been reported as a result of a crash involving multiple vehicles late Friday morning in southern Butler County. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 11:30 a.m. for a six vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 8 South and Route 228 West. At...
erienewsnow.com
State Police in Crawford County to Conduct DUI Operations this Month
Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County will conduct DUI enforcement sometime this month, troopers at the Meadville station announced Wednesday. Troopers did not disclose any particular dates or locations but said they will be using sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols throughout the holiday season to deter driving under the influence.
cleveland19.com
Trumbull County police increase security after attempted Walmart shooting
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bazetta Township police are assuring community members that there is no “immediate danger” after two shootings in the past two weeks. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related, and investigating them separately. The first of the two police reported taking...
explore venango
Local Woman Charged After Troopers Find Stolen License Plate in Her Purse
CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing theft charges after police found a stolen license plate in her purse. According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 40-year-old Shannon Lynn Winters, of Clintonville, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, November 14:
Man arrested after police chase, crash in Columbiana County
Police in St. Clair Township have arrested a man after a police chase throughout Columbiana County Thursday morning.
Crash shuts down 1 lane on I-70
According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, a crash has shut down one lane on I-70. -I70 west bound between the 6 and 7-mile marker is shut down. This is due to a single-vehicle crash. There is no reported injury.
Sheriffs pick up Homestead man charged in fatal West Mifflin stabbing
A Homestead man accused of fatally stabbing a 65-year-old man on Tuesday in West Mifflin was picked up Thursday. Robert Anger, 19, is responsible for the stabbing, according to Allegheny County Police. County police have charged Anger with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and burglary. West Mifflin Police responded to...
beavercountyradio.com
District Attorney David J. Lozier Issues Statement Regarding Death of an Industry Man
(File Photo of Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier) (Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier released a statement about the death of 46-year-old Kenneth Vinyard of Industry. Vinyard died Sunday, November 6, 2022 as he was rendering aid along with an off duty police officer to a shooting victim who was injured outside of Center Township Walmart. The circumstances surrounding Vinyard’s death have been questioned and the district attorney said that his office along with PA State Police are all working to ensure that the investigation is objective and lawful in every way. State Police took over the investigation immediately since a police officer was involved. Speculation of what happened to Mr. Vinyard has been rampant. despite releases from the DA’s office, state and Center Township Police.
explore venango
Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
explore venango
Area Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle in Parking Lot
HARRISVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured after police say he was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Butler County last week. According to a release issued by Butler-based State Police on Thursday, November 17, the incident happened at 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, in the parking lot of a healthcare facility on South Main Street, in Harrisville Borough, Butler County.
WFMJ.com
Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified
The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
Meadville man facing homicide charges after body found in Lawrence County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Meadville man is in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition for charges of criminal homicide. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., a 31-year-old Meadville man, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, after a body was found on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township (Lawrence County), Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania State Police report said. According to the report, […]
