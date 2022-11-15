ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Free Press

4th and Inches: Christian McCaffrey makes the 49ers Super Bowl contenders

Versatile players are a luxury in the National Football League. There might not be a more versatile player in the league than former Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey’s phenomenal 2019-20 campaign showed just how versatile he is. He scored 19 total touchdowns and racked up 2392 yards...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera's Quarterback Decision

Fresh off an incredible win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has the potential to get his team back into playoff contention. But which quarterback will he be using this week?. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rivera announced that Taylor Heinicke will start against the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Ron Rivera Was Asked About Decision On Carson Wentz

In the middle of October, the Washington Commanders placed starting quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve. Over the past four weeks, the Commanders have compiled a 3-1 record with Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback. Despite his success, fans wondered if Wentz would be the starting quarterback when he came back from injury.
WASHINGTON, DC

