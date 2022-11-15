Read full article on original website
Daily Free Press
4th and Inches: Christian McCaffrey makes the 49ers Super Bowl contenders
Versatile players are a luxury in the National Football League. There might not be a more versatile player in the league than former Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey’s phenomenal 2019-20 campaign showed just how versatile he is. He scored 19 total touchdowns and racked up 2392 yards...
NFL
Did Commanders' Taylor Heinicke knock off Carson Wentz' old team and take his spot on Monday?
Once upon a 2022 schedule release, Week 10 was circled on the Carson Wentz reunion tour. With Wentz' finger injury having halted the Philadelphia homecoming storyline, Washington Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke grabbed the headlines and perhaps the QB1 job on Monday night. Behind Heinicke, the Commanders handed the Philadelphia...
49ers release practice squad QB ahead of trip to Colorado
The San Francisco 49ers have released practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert ahead of the team's trip to Colorado. The player broke the news himself this morning. "Really enjoyed this stint in Santa Clara," Benkert wrote. Today is a travel day for the Niners. They will board a plane bound for...
Dallas Cowboys Sign Notable Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing a former Cleveland Browns wide receiver this Wednesday afternoon. In a move announced by Ari Meirov earlier today, the Cowboys added Antonio Callaway as well as defensive end Takk McKinley to the team's practice squad. "The #Cowboys have added ...
49ers announce practice squad roster moves ahead of Cardinals game
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Jacob Eason and WR Dazz Newsome to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad injured reserve list and released QB Kurt Benkert. Eason (6-6, 230)...
NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera's Quarterback Decision
Fresh off an incredible win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has the potential to get his team back into playoff contention. But which quarterback will he be using this week?. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rivera announced that Taylor Heinicke will start against the...
A Miami Dolphins fan’s guide to watching games during the bye week
The Dolphins aren’t playing Sunday as they enjoy the final day of their bye week, but at 7-3 and first place in the AFC East, it’s not too early to look at the weekend slate and think of how it could impact them.
Ron Rivera Was Asked About Decision On Carson Wentz
In the middle of October, the Washington Commanders placed starting quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve. Over the past four weeks, the Commanders have compiled a 3-1 record with Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback. Despite his success, fans wondered if Wentz would be the starting quarterback when he came back from injury.
How To Watch Arizona Wildcats Basketball Live in 2022
Catching the latest Arizona Wildcats game is easy with the right live TV streaming service.
Cleveland Browns sign Ben Stille off Miami Dolphins practice squad
The Browns looked to the team they just played to try to provide some help for their defensive line, signing Ben Stille off the Miami Dolphins practice squad, the team officially announced Wednesday. Stille, 25, is a 6-foot-4, 296-pound rookie out of the University of Nebraska. His lone regular-season action came in a...
