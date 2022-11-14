Read full article on original website
Open Kids Craft Day at the high school Nov. 20
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School community service/interact club will be holding an Open Kids Craft Day at the high school on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 20. From 10-11:30 a.m. in room 132 near the gym, there will be several stations set up for kids to participate in different crafts including slime making, cookie decorating, pouch decorating and painting, jinglebell bead necklaces and turkey handprint crafts. Each piece will cost $5 or you can pay $20 to access all five craft stations. All the proceeds will go to benefit the clubs fourth annual Teen Stocking Drive.
Harbor House holds tag sale Nov. 19
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Thanks to the Claremont Hotel, Harbor House Community Service Center will be having a tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Items will include furniture, lamps, shelving, mirrors, couches, assorted chairs, an executive desk, tables, headboards, flatware, plates and more. The sale...
Third annual free Thanksgiving dinner set for Southwest Harbor
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The third annual free Thanksgiving dinner sponsored by Sips 2.0 and the Southwest Harbor Congregational Church is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24. Meals are for takeout only and the deadline for ordering is Nov. 18.
Editorial: Creative solutions needed for dentist shortage
The addition of dental coverage to MaineCare benefits already is changing lives for the people who are finding care after years of having to put it off. And it’ll do the same for tens of thousands of others – once Maine solves a problem vexing so many rural states.
‘The adults know what they're doing’
BAR HARBOR — In the aftermath of the emailed threat to Mount Desert Island High School last week, which prompted a lockdown of the school and then the busing of students to Mount Desert Elementary School to be reunited with their parents, School Superintendent Mike Zboray and other administrators continue to gather information and input and review what went right and what might have been done better.
Smith to serve on MRC Board of Directors
BAR HARBOR — The Town Council voted for Tony Smith to serve on the Municipal Review Committee Board of Directors. The MRC is a group of 115 Maine communities to manage their municipal solid waste issues. Smith is one of five individuals vying to fill three positions for a three-year term on the board.
Town Hall shingles job to cost $34,820
MOUNT DESERT — A drop in the bucket is better than drips in the Town Hall, the Select Board decided at its Nov. 7 meeting. The veritable drop in the bucket is the $34,820 that will be added to the $3.9 million cost of the Northeast Harbor fire station expansion to replace failing shingles on the roof of the Town Hall building, which the fire station is part of.
MDI Historical hires new assistant director
MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society is expanding its staff and has hired Lisa Taplin Murray as its new assistant director, a position created in response to the organization’s continued growth in collections, collaborations and programming. Murray will work with elementary and high school students,...
Town to determine broadband needs
BAR HARBOR — The first step to bringing comprehensive broadband coverage to the town is determining what areas are without it. During a meeting Tuesday night, the Bar Harbor Town Council authorized $15,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to go to Casco Bay Advisors, a telecommunications and broadband consulting firm, to develop a town-wide report mapping out underserved areas.
Athlete of the Week: Noreen Hogan
Bar Harbor resident Noreen Hogan recently completed a 3,000 mile bicycle trip, mostly off-road, from Jasper, Alberta, Canada, to the Mexican border at Antelope Wells, New Mexico. Hogan followed the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.
Seasonal workforce building may come to Kebo Street
BAR HARBOR — A three- story building that will house at least 83 seasonal workers will likely replace the existing two-story breakfast room at the corner of Kebo and Mount Desert streets. The Design Review Board approved the plans from Witham Family Limited Partnership, a hotel company with headquarters...
Virginia “Ginny” LeHardy Bell Libhart
Virginia “Ginny” LeHardy Bell Libhart passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2022, at MDI Hospital. Ginny was born Aug. 21, 1930, in Rochester, N.Y., eldest daughter of Stanley L. and Virginia (LeHardy) Bell.
Finding of fact review approved for portable classroom
TREMONT — The Planning Board met on Nov. 15 to hold a public hearing and review the finding of fact for a proposed portable classroom to be installed at the Tremont Consolidated School. During the hearing, Planning Board Chair Mark Good asked Tremont Consolidated School Principal Jandrea True about the safety of a portable classroom in a lockdown situation.
Bar Harbor creates overnight parking permits for winter
BAR HARBOR — After a public hearing on Tuesday night, the Town Council approved an amendment to create winter overnight parking permits. This move reverses the town’s past approach of “no overnight parking” from the months of November through April as a way to clear streets of snowfall. Now, when the public works director or chief of police determines snow removal is required, they will provide notifications to permit holders of those parking bans.
Island police log for week of Nov. 17
Southwest Harbor — An individual reported on Nov. 10 that they had listed their house for sale and then found an ad on Craig’s List from someone claiming to be offering the house for rent. The ad was removed and an investigation is underway. The police department received...
DTI makes shuttle service additions
ELLSWORTH — Downeast Transportation will implement a variety of service additions beginning next week. A Bar Harbor shuttle will operate three days a week instead of just one day a week. The Bar Harbor shuttle will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
DCP hires new finance director
ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners has hired Kris Franklin to be its new finance director. Franklin comes to DCP from the White Mountains Regional School District in Whitefield, N.H., where she was director of finance over a $23-million-dollar budget. “DCP is fortunate to have found just the right person...
Referee shortage threatens youth sports
BAR HARBOR — There’s a looming issue in youth sports that threatens the very existence of athletic contests, from middle school all the way to the collegiate level. But it may not be a problem that many have considered when thinking about the situation. “There’s a shortage of...
Administrative appeal seeks conduct clarity
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A conduct policy adopted by the Select Board in August is at the center of an administrative appeal that was heard by the Board of Appeals on Nov. 9. Kenneth Rozsahegyi submitted the appeal following an Oct. 20 Planning Board meeting. “My goal in bringing this appeal is to clarify my understanding of municipal application of conflict of interest policy and related ordinances,” Rozsahegyi wrote to the Board of Appeals.
