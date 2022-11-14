BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School community service/interact club will be holding an Open Kids Craft Day at the high school on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 20. From 10-11:30 a.m. in room 132 near the gym, there will be several stations set up for kids to participate in different crafts including slime making, cookie decorating, pouch decorating and painting, jinglebell bead necklaces and turkey handprint crafts. Each piece will cost $5 or you can pay $20 to access all five craft stations. All the proceeds will go to benefit the clubs fourth annual Teen Stocking Drive.

