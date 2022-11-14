Read full article on original website
Book club brings people together
MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Island Historical Society, in partnership with Jesup Memorial Library, is hosting its next book club meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 on Zoom, where Francis Marion Crawford’s “Love in Idleness” will be discussed. This month’s book selection is by a prolific...
SWH library to hold benefit holiday sale
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library is launching its Holiday Book Sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring the annual 1-gallon fresh-caught Scallops Raffle and another raffle for a chance to win a limited-edition print of Judy Taylor’s “Echo Lake Beach.”
Town to determine broadband needs
BAR HARBOR — The first step to bringing comprehensive broadband coverage to the town is determining what areas are without it. During a meeting Tuesday night, the Bar Harbor Town Council authorized $15,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to go to Casco Bay Advisors, a telecommunications and broadband consulting firm, to develop a town-wide report mapping out underserved areas.
Pet of the Week: Tigger
TRENTON — Tigger is a 9-year-old cat who was surrendered due to her owner’s housing circumstances. Tigger was adopted from the SPCA as a kitten and was unfortunately returned just a month ago. She is a very sweet old lady who loves company and to be held. Tigger...
Viewpoint: Reflections on recent cruise ship initiative vote
In reflection on last week’s passage of Ballot Question 3, the citizens’ initiative to limit cruise ship disembarkation in Bar Harbor, I first and foremost wish to recognize and thank numerous friends and fellow voters for their efforts, participation and support. You know who you are, and I salute you. It is no small thing for a citizenry to take back governance that has strayed from democratic norms and clearly expressed community values. As one correspondent wrote, “I saw the results Tuesday night & was totally thrilled – & surprised. I didn’t think we had it in us but I’m glad we do.” Congratulations and well done!
Virginia “Ginny” LeHardy Bell Libhart
Virginia “Ginny” LeHardy Bell Libhart passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2022, at MDI Hospital. Ginny was born Aug. 21, 1930, in Rochester, N.Y., eldest daughter of Stanley L. and Virginia (LeHardy) Bell.
Athlete of the Week: Noreen Hogan
Bar Harbor resident Noreen Hogan recently completed a 3,000 mile bicycle trip, mostly off-road, from Jasper, Alberta, Canada, to the Mexican border at Antelope Wells, New Mexico. Hogan followed the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.
Two MDI schools get grants for electric buses
BAR HARBOR — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded grants totaling $790,000 to the Mount Desert Island Regional School System to buy one electric school bus for MDI High School, which already has an electric bus, and one for Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor. The grants...
Town forms solid waste task force
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — With the goal of researching and identifying fiscally and environmentally preferable methods for municipal solid waste (MSW) management, the newly formed Solid Waste Reduction Task Force met for the first time on Nov.8. The task force will examine the composition of the town’s waste stream as...
DTI makes shuttle service additions
ELLSWORTH — Downeast Transportation will implement a variety of service additions beginning next week. A Bar Harbor shuttle will operate three days a week instead of just one day a week. The Bar Harbor shuttle will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
DCP hires new finance director
ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners has hired Kris Franklin to be its new finance director. Franklin comes to DCP from the White Mountains Regional School District in Whitefield, N.H., where she was director of finance over a $23-million-dollar budget. “DCP is fortunate to have found just the right person...
Referee shortage threatens youth sports
BAR HARBOR — There’s a looming issue in youth sports that threatens the very existence of athletic contests, from middle school all the way to the collegiate level. But it may not be a problem that many have considered when thinking about the situation. “There’s a shortage of...
Hinckley launches student loan program
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Hinckley Yacht Services and The Landing School have announced the expansion of their ongoing partnership to increase both creative recruitment into the marine industry as well as educational programs that support employee retention and career development opportunities for existing employees. Hinckley currently employs 60 people at...
Island police log for week of Nov. 10
An officer responded to the head of the island on Oct. 31 for a report of several vehicles that had gotten flat tires after running over debris in the roadway. Three vehicles were involved and the officer collected the driver’s information.
