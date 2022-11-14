In reflection on last week’s passage of Ballot Question 3, the citizens’ initiative to limit cruise ship disembarkation in Bar Harbor, I first and foremost wish to recognize and thank numerous friends and fellow voters for their efforts, participation and support. You know who you are, and I salute you. It is no small thing for a citizenry to take back governance that has strayed from democratic norms and clearly expressed community values. As one correspondent wrote, “I saw the results Tuesday night & was totally thrilled – & surprised. I didn’t think we had it in us but I’m glad we do.” Congratulations and well done!

