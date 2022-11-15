ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

losalamosreporter.com

County: Planned Outage To Continue

The scheduled power outage affecting much of the Los Alamos townsite will continue past the estimated resolution time of 3:00 p.m. Initial repairs didn’t hold so electric crews from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) are continuing to work to fix the system. A new estimate for restoration has not been set yet.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Planned Power Outage In Progress

A scheduled power outage is affecting much of the Los Alamos townsite. Utility customers on North Mesa, Barranca Mesa and in North Community are currently without power while utility line workers from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) collaborate on a feeder repair.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Power Restored for Townsite Utility Customers

Power was restored at 3:55 p.m. in the scheduled power outage that affected much of the Los Alamos townsite. The first estimated restoration time was 3:00 but the initial repairs didn’t hold. Electric crews from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) were successful in restoring power to all Los Alamos residents on their second attempt.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LANL Seeks Expressions Of Interest In Establishment Of A Childcare Operation In Los Alamos To Address Childcare Issues Faced By Staff

Childcare services for Los Alamos National Laboratory staff and other working parents in the community has been a challenge for quite some time. At LANL, some 68 percent of staff with 0-5 years at LANL who are moving on to work elsewhere have cited the childcare challenge as one of their reasons for doing so.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Hazard Mitigation Survey Closes Nov. 18

Los Alamos County Emergency Management (EM) Division is conducting a study to better understand the preparedness needs and risk perceptions of those who live and work in the County as part of the Hazard Mitigation Plan update process. To do so, a questionnaire has been created. EM encourages the entire community to participate in the Hazard Mitigation Survey before it closes this Friday, November 18, 2022.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Caliber Collision close to completion

Construction continues at Caliber in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Caliber Collision, a new auto-body shop under construction at 4705 Sundt Rd., could be completed sometime in December. It all depends on the nation’s crippled supply chain, said Michael Vines, the foreman with Albuquerque-based Wilger Enterprise Construction. The 11,500-square-foot body...
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Councilor Sara Scott: Chapter 18 – What Is The Nuisance Code And Why Is It Being Updated?

I hope this fall finds you well and enjoying the natural beauty and crisp weather here in Los Alamos. In this note I’ll provide some information regarding the status of the Nuisance Code update, key changes being proposed to the code, background information on why this update was undertaken and how the current code has been used in our community.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Council Proclaims Saturday, Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday In Los Alamos County

Los Alamos County Councilor Sara Scott, far right, presents a proclamation to Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce representatives Ryn Hermann, center, and Sam McRae proclaiming Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday in Los Alamos County. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Council members meeting Tuesday evening at the...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Family Council And Youth Activity Centers Honored By Council With A Proclamation

Los Alamos County Councilors on Tuesday evening recognized the 60th anniversary of Los Alamos Family Council and the 40th anniversary of the Youth Activity Centers with a proclamation. Pictured are, from left, Ed Vigil, Mae Lopez, Maegan Carter, Family Council Executive Director Jordan Redmond and Councilor David Izraelevitz. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Lanes of Interstate 25 reopened due to crash in Albuquerque

Interstate 25 has been reopened after a crash closed the interstate for a short time on Friday. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says the accident happened near the Lead/Coal exit on the interstate. The KOAT Action Cam showed a backup stretching for miles. Further information is limited at this...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Kiwanis Aluminum Collection Is Saturday

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Los Alamos Kiwanis club will be collecting and buying aluminum cans to be sent for recycling. The collection location is the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church on Diamond Drive (near Sullivan Field). Collection hours are 9am to 1 pm. The community is encouraged to bring the aluminum cans they’ve had accumulating and help support our environment and the Kiwanis. Photo Courtesy Kiwanis.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Santa Clara Apartments Closing Down

Santa Clara Apartments has been condemned and all residents must move from the building by Nov. 21. The notice of condemnation was sent to residents on Nov. 7 and they were given two weeks to evacuate. Several residents took issue with only receiving a $30 one-time voucher that they said can only be used at Pajarito Mobile Homes or Las Lomas Apartments.
ESPANOLA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos School Board Member Erin Green To Resign

The resignation of School Board member Erin Green is listed on the Los Alamos School Board agenda for Thursday evening as well as an action item for the board to decide on a process to use for her replacement. The Los Alamos Reporter reached out to Green by email but...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

SALA Gets Set To Launch

Allan Saenz, owner and operator of the SALA Event Center in the former Reel Deal building. Photo by Kevin Holsapple. The buzz is growing around the new SALA Event Center in downtown Los Alamos. “Our work is now at a feverish pace to complete all of the things that need...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Co+Op Market Hosts Giving & Gifting Fair Sunday, Nov. 27

Black Friday…Small Business Saturday…Cyber Monday…Giving Tuesday…if you’ve started thinking about holiday presents and end-of-year donations, you’re in good company. This year, the Los Alamos Cooperative Market is helping community members fulfill their December to-do lists with a “Giving & Gifting Fair” on Sunday, Nov....
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Engagement Announcement: Neff/Aikin

Holly Aikin, daughter of Doug Aikin and Brenda Kelley, is excited to announce her engagement to Brian Neff, son of Warren and Shona Neff. Holly and Brian are Los Alamos High School graduates of 2015 and 2008 respectively. Holly earned a B.S. in Earth and Planetary Science from the University of New Mexico and Brian earned a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University. Holly and Brian are working at Los Alamos National Laboratory and plan to marry in Fall of 2023. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

