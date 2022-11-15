Read full article on original website
County: Planned Outage To Continue
The scheduled power outage affecting much of the Los Alamos townsite will continue past the estimated resolution time of 3:00 p.m. Initial repairs didn’t hold so electric crews from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) are continuing to work to fix the system. A new estimate for restoration has not been set yet.
County: Planned Power Outage In Progress
A scheduled power outage is affecting much of the Los Alamos townsite. Utility customers on North Mesa, Barranca Mesa and in North Community are currently without power while utility line workers from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) collaborate on a feeder repair.
County: Power Restored for Townsite Utility Customers
Power was restored at 3:55 p.m. in the scheduled power outage that affected much of the Los Alamos townsite. The first estimated restoration time was 3:00 but the initial repairs didn’t hold. Electric crews from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) were successful in restoring power to all Los Alamos residents on their second attempt.
LANL Seeks Expressions Of Interest In Establishment Of A Childcare Operation In Los Alamos To Address Childcare Issues Faced By Staff
Childcare services for Los Alamos National Laboratory staff and other working parents in the community has been a challenge for quite some time. At LANL, some 68 percent of staff with 0-5 years at LANL who are moving on to work elsewhere have cited the childcare challenge as one of their reasons for doing so.
Community Development Advisory Board’s Recommendations On Nuisance Code Available Online
The Community Development Advisory Board has spent much of its time this year informing ourselves about and discussing, debating, and tussling over details of Chapter 18 of the Los Alamos County Municipal code, aka the Nuisance Code, and the rewrite of it led by contractor Dekker/Perich/Sabatini. The Chapter 18 rewrite...
County: Hazard Mitigation Survey Closes Nov. 18
Los Alamos County Emergency Management (EM) Division is conducting a study to better understand the preparedness needs and risk perceptions of those who live and work in the County as part of the Hazard Mitigation Plan update process. To do so, a questionnaire has been created. EM encourages the entire community to participate in the Hazard Mitigation Survey before it closes this Friday, November 18, 2022.
Caliber Collision close to completion
Construction continues at Caliber in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Caliber Collision, a new auto-body shop under construction at 4705 Sundt Rd., could be completed sometime in December. It all depends on the nation’s crippled supply chain, said Michael Vines, the foreman with Albuquerque-based Wilger Enterprise Construction. The 11,500-square-foot body...
Councilor Sara Scott: Chapter 18 – What Is The Nuisance Code And Why Is It Being Updated?
I hope this fall finds you well and enjoying the natural beauty and crisp weather here in Los Alamos. In this note I’ll provide some information regarding the status of the Nuisance Code update, key changes being proposed to the code, background information on why this update was undertaken and how the current code has been used in our community.
Council Proclaims Saturday, Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday In Los Alamos County
Los Alamos County Councilor Sara Scott, far right, presents a proclamation to Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce representatives Ryn Hermann, center, and Sam McRae proclaiming Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday in Los Alamos County. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Council members meeting Tuesday evening at the...
LANL Employees In Los Alamos And Santa Fe Facilities Required To Wear Masks Indoors
Effective Tuesday, Los Alamos National Laboratory must wear masks indoors in both Los Alamos and Santa Fe Lab facilities in accordance with CDC guidance. The announcement to employees says that on November 10, the COVID-19 community level moved to high in Los Alamos and Santa Fe counties. “All other Lab...
Los Alamos Family Council And Youth Activity Centers Honored By Council With A Proclamation
Los Alamos County Councilors on Tuesday evening recognized the 60th anniversary of Los Alamos Family Council and the 40th anniversary of the Youth Activity Centers with a proclamation. Pictured are, from left, Ed Vigil, Mae Lopez, Maegan Carter, Family Council Executive Director Jordan Redmond and Councilor David Izraelevitz. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
The Periodic Table On Nov. 21 Features Eric Davis On Brewing Beer At The Speed Of Light
Scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory met with craft breweries in the Denver area in 2021 and asked what problems they faced. What would make brewing easier and more efficient? The ability to monitor fermentation stood out as a key issue. Brewing beer may be a novelty at Los Alamos,...
Lanes of Interstate 25 reopened due to crash in Albuquerque
Interstate 25 has been reopened after a crash closed the interstate for a short time on Friday. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says the accident happened near the Lead/Coal exit on the interstate. The KOAT Action Cam showed a backup stretching for miles. Further information is limited at this...
Kiwanis Aluminum Collection Is Saturday
On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Los Alamos Kiwanis club will be collecting and buying aluminum cans to be sent for recycling. The collection location is the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church on Diamond Drive (near Sullivan Field). Collection hours are 9am to 1 pm. The community is encouraged to bring the aluminum cans they’ve had accumulating and help support our environment and the Kiwanis. Photo Courtesy Kiwanis.
Santa Clara Apartments Closing Down
Santa Clara Apartments has been condemned and all residents must move from the building by Nov. 21. The notice of condemnation was sent to residents on Nov. 7 and they were given two weeks to evacuate. Several residents took issue with only receiving a $30 one-time voucher that they said can only be used at Pajarito Mobile Homes or Las Lomas Apartments.
Los Alamos School Board Member Erin Green To Resign
The resignation of School Board member Erin Green is listed on the Los Alamos School Board agenda for Thursday evening as well as an action item for the board to decide on a process to use for her replacement. The Los Alamos Reporter reached out to Green by email but...
Bernalillo County Commission approves winter funding for unhoused population
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As cold weather sets in around the Albuquerque metro, the Bernalillo County Commission has approved over $1 million for winter housing for those in need. The funds will go towards the city’s “winter wellness” hotels. Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque offer wellness hotels as a way to provide housing to […]
SALA Gets Set To Launch
Allan Saenz, owner and operator of the SALA Event Center in the former Reel Deal building. Photo by Kevin Holsapple. The buzz is growing around the new SALA Event Center in downtown Los Alamos. “Our work is now at a feverish pace to complete all of the things that need...
Los Alamos Co+Op Market Hosts Giving & Gifting Fair Sunday, Nov. 27
Black Friday…Small Business Saturday…Cyber Monday…Giving Tuesday…if you’ve started thinking about holiday presents and end-of-year donations, you’re in good company. This year, the Los Alamos Cooperative Market is helping community members fulfill their December to-do lists with a “Giving & Gifting Fair” on Sunday, Nov....
Engagement Announcement: Neff/Aikin
Holly Aikin, daughter of Doug Aikin and Brenda Kelley, is excited to announce her engagement to Brian Neff, son of Warren and Shona Neff. Holly and Brian are Los Alamos High School graduates of 2015 and 2008 respectively. Holly earned a B.S. in Earth and Planetary Science from the University of New Mexico and Brian earned a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University. Holly and Brian are working at Los Alamos National Laboratory and plan to marry in Fall of 2023. Courtesy photo.
