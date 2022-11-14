Read full article on original website
Harbor House holds tag sale Nov. 19
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Thanks to the Claremont Hotel, Harbor House Community Service Center will be having a tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Items will include furniture, lamps, shelving, mirrors, couches, assorted chairs, an executive desk, tables, headboards, flatware, plates and more. The sale...
Third annual free Thanksgiving dinner set for Southwest Harbor
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The third annual free Thanksgiving dinner sponsored by Sips 2.0 and the Southwest Harbor Congregational Church is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24. Meals are for takeout only and the deadline for ordering is Nov. 18.
Bar Harbor creates overnight parking permits for winter
BAR HARBOR — After a public hearing on Tuesday night, the Town Council approved an amendment to create winter overnight parking permits. This move reverses the town’s past approach of “no overnight parking” from the months of November through April as a way to clear streets of snowfall. Now, when the public works director or chief of police determines snow removal is required, they will provide notifications to permit holders of those parking bans.
Smith to serve on MRC Board of Directors
BAR HARBOR — The Town Council voted for Tony Smith to serve on the Municipal Review Committee Board of Directors. The MRC is a group of 115 Maine communities to manage their municipal solid waste issues. Smith is one of five individuals vying to fill three positions for a three-year term on the board.
Seasonal workforce building may come to Kebo Street
BAR HARBOR — A three- story building that will house at least 83 seasonal workers will likely replace the existing two-story breakfast room at the corner of Kebo and Mount Desert streets. The Design Review Board approved the plans from Witham Family Limited Partnership, a hotel company with headquarters...
Town to determine broadband needs
BAR HARBOR — The first step to bringing comprehensive broadband coverage to the town is determining what areas are without it. During a meeting Tuesday night, the Bar Harbor Town Council authorized $15,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to go to Casco Bay Advisors, a telecommunications and broadband consulting firm, to develop a town-wide report mapping out underserved areas.
DCP hires new finance director
ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners has hired Kris Franklin to be its new finance director. Franklin comes to DCP from the White Mountains Regional School District in Whitefield, N.H., where she was director of finance over a $23-million-dollar budget. “DCP is fortunate to have found just the right person...
Council proceeds with cruise ship limits, weighs options for charter change litigation
BAR HARBOR — After two decisions that will affect the town’s future occurred within two weeks of one another, the Town Council entered into executive session last Thursday to navigate how it will respond. On Nov. 8, voters put the kibosh on a massive sector of the tourism...
Virginia “Ginny” LeHardy Bell Libhart
Virginia “Ginny” LeHardy Bell Libhart passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2022, at MDI Hospital. Ginny was born Aug. 21, 1930, in Rochester, N.Y., eldest daughter of Stanley L. and Virginia (LeHardy) Bell.
Two MDI schools get grants for electric buses
BAR HARBOR — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded grants totaling $790,000 to the Mount Desert Island Regional School System to buy one electric school bus for MDI High School, which already has an electric bus, and one for Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor. The grants...
‘The adults know what they're doing’
BAR HARBOR — In the aftermath of the emailed threat to Mount Desert Island High School last week, which prompted a lockdown of the school and then the busing of students to Mount Desert Elementary School to be reunited with their parents, School Superintendent Mike Zboray and other administrators continue to gather information and input and review what went right and what might have been done better.
DTI makes shuttle service additions
ELLSWORTH — Downeast Transportation will implement a variety of service additions beginning next week. A Bar Harbor shuttle will operate three days a week instead of just one day a week. The Bar Harbor shuttle will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Administrative appeal seeks conduct clarity
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A conduct policy adopted by the Select Board in August is at the center of an administrative appeal that was heard by the Board of Appeals on Nov. 9. Kenneth Rozsahegyi submitted the appeal following an Oct. 20 Planning Board meeting. “My goal in bringing this appeal is to clarify my understanding of municipal application of conflict of interest policy and related ordinances,” Rozsahegyi wrote to the Board of Appeals.
