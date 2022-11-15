Read full article on original website
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder’s most likely destination finally revealed
Recent NBA trade rumors revealed the most likely fate for Jae Crowder, who has been on the trade block for several weeks now. The first meaningful trade of the NBA season often doesn’t happen until January, and that trade has an avalanche-inducing effect leading up to the trade deadline in February. This year, it seems as though the first trade of thew season will come before the end of November, and with that, we could see a dramatically different arms race in the trade acquisition space than we normally do.
Detroit Pistons: Pros and cons of this 3-way trade with Bucks and Suns
We are only 15 games into the season but things are looking grim for the Detroit Pistons. They have only won three games, Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are both hurt, and they are hitting the road for a six-game trip that starts with a back-to-back. Things might be ugly...
NBA Trade Rumors: Everything Shams dropped on Friday
Shams Charania dropped a bunch of information on early trade market whispers. Here’s everything he reported and why it matters. The NBA trade market is going to kick off early this year, it would appear, and Shams Charania’s Friday reporting helps us piece together some whispers from the last week or so.
Best Bets for Philadelphia Eagles versus Indianapolis Colts in Week 11
Perhaps we should have called an audible. Monday night during Week 10 of the NFL season was a bummer. If you’re like the rest of us, you went to bed following the Philadelphia Eagles‘ first loss of the season possibly feeling like you’d sleep things off and feel better on Tuesday. That didn’t work. We woke up on Tuesday feeling just as bad as we did after Monday Night Football. Nothing went right. Vegas cleaned up.
Atlanta Falcons: Expect to have more spare time Sunday evening
What is the best recipe for a short football game? Two teams who run the ball on the majority of plays which is exactly the formula for the two teams playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday — the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. For those who dedicate a portion...
