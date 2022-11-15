ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodinville, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Man injured in Renton shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon, the Renton Police Department said. According to police, the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Meadow Avenue North and North Second Street. The adult male victim drove himself to the 1400 block of Bronson Way...
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest.com

BREAKING: Plane crash in Snohomish County near Harvey Field

A plane has crashed in Snohomish County near Harvey Field. Reports began coming in around 10:40 a.m. Snohomish County Sheriff’s reports that US Highway 2 is closed from 88th to Westwick. Emergency crews are responding. Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at the crash site. It is...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

2 dead in small plane crash in Snohomish County field

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Two people were killed in a plane crash east of Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish County on Friday morning, officials said. Before 10:30 a.m., several agencies responded to a report of a possible aircraft collision. When crews arrived at the scene, a small plane was down...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Armed carjacking suspect arrested in Tacoma after car needed jump start

TACOMA, Wash. - An armed car theft suspect was arrested outside of St. Joseph Medical Center early Thursday morning, after realizing the car he tried stealing needed a jump start. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:43 a.m., someone called 911 saying they were robbed at knife...
TACOMA, WA
kentreporter.com

Downtown Kent business suffers major damage after attempted break in

Pawn Express in downtown Kent suffered an estimated $75,000 to $100,000 in damages after a man reportedly rammed a stolen truck into the business. The man, who as of Nov. 18 remained at large, allegedly stole a Ford F-150 from Way Scarff Ford in Auburn, broke into a cabinet shop in Kent to steal tools and then tried to break in to Pawn Express, 320 E. Gowe St., according to Yuriy Khryukin, a Pawn Express employee who reached out to the Kent Reporter.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Crews battle barn fire at Spooner Farms in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Officials are investigating what caused a fire Thursday night at Spooner Farms in Puyallup. Before 9:30 p.m., crews with East Pierce Fire and Rescue, Central Pierce and Orting Valley Fire responded to a report of a commercial fire at 9710 State Route 162 East. When firefighters arrived,...
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman arrested after man shot in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a woman during a domestic violence incident at a Des Moines apartment, according to police. At 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Des Moines police officers were dispatched to the 22800 block of 30th Avenue South for a shooting inside an apartment, with the armed suspect inside.
DES MOINES, WA
kism.com

Whidbey Island 911 calls 11/18/22

A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary

TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman

REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police arrested a suspect in the disappearance of a woman in 2011. On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011. Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in...
REDMOND, WA

