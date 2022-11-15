Read full article on original website
Pedestrian carjacks semi-truck in Thurston County, crashes on I-5, leading to traffic backups
A pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck in Thurston County Friday, later crashing the vehicle on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol. At about 2 p.m. Friday, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was blocked after a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. According to trooper Robert Reyer, the suspect hit several...
Man injured in Renton shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon, the Renton Police Department said. According to police, the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Meadow Avenue North and North Second Street. The adult male victim drove himself to the 1400 block of Bronson Way...
MyNorthwest.com
BREAKING: Plane crash in Snohomish County near Harvey Field
A plane has crashed in Snohomish County near Harvey Field. Reports began coming in around 10:40 a.m. Snohomish County Sheriff’s reports that US Highway 2 is closed from 88th to Westwick. Emergency crews are responding. Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at the crash site. It is...
q13fox.com
'Remarkable recovery:' Celebration planned for 9-year-old shot during Renton road rage incident
RENTON, Wash. - The 9-year-old boy who was shot in the chest and mouth during a road rage incident in Renton last week is making a "remarkable recovery," according to family and loved ones. According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other on...
2 dead after plane crashes, catches fire in field near Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Two people are confirmed to have died in a small plane that crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to Don Waller with Snohomish County Fire District 4. The single-engine Textron 208B crashed at around 9:35 a.m. on Friday, according to the Federal...
Police: Man killed, woman injured in shooting while interrupting car prowl in Tukwila
A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Tukwila’s Southcenter district Friday night, the Tukwila Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to a shooting at a Southcenter parking garage around 6:39 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman...
q13fox.com
2 dead in small plane crash in Snohomish County field
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Two people were killed in a plane crash east of Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish County on Friday morning, officials said. Before 10:30 a.m., several agencies responded to a report of a possible aircraft collision. When crews arrived at the scene, a small plane was down...
q13fox.com
Armed carjacking suspect arrested in Tacoma after car needed jump start
TACOMA, Wash. - An armed car theft suspect was arrested outside of St. Joseph Medical Center early Thursday morning, after realizing the car he tried stealing needed a jump start. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:43 a.m., someone called 911 saying they were robbed at knife...
Chronicle
UPDATED: I-5 Remains Closed Following Officer-Involved Shooting in South Thurston County
There is no estimated time frame for reopening Interstate 5 near Martin Way in Lacey as what began as a standoff with a pedestrian who hijacked and rolled over a semi-truck turned into an officer-involved shooting Friday evening. Southbound lanes closed when the hijacking occurred at 2 p.m. on Friday...
kentreporter.com
Downtown Kent business suffers major damage after attempted break in
Pawn Express in downtown Kent suffered an estimated $75,000 to $100,000 in damages after a man reportedly rammed a stolen truck into the business. The man, who as of Nov. 18 remained at large, allegedly stole a Ford F-150 from Way Scarff Ford in Auburn, broke into a cabinet shop in Kent to steal tools and then tried to break in to Pawn Express, 320 E. Gowe St., according to Yuriy Khryukin, a Pawn Express employee who reached out to the Kent Reporter.
q13fox.com
Crews battle barn fire at Spooner Farms in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Officials are investigating what caused a fire Thursday night at Spooner Farms in Puyallup. Before 9:30 p.m., crews with East Pierce Fire and Rescue, Central Pierce and Orting Valley Fire responded to a report of a commercial fire at 9710 State Route 162 East. When firefighters arrived,...
q13fox.com
2 people in custody; 1 at-large after reports of shots fired near UW campus
SEATTLE - Two suspects have been arrested and authorities are still searching for another after reports of shots fired near the University of Washington campus on Friday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., a woman called 911 to report that at least one of the suspects had pointed a gun at her....
Woman arrested after man shot in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a woman during a domestic violence incident at a Des Moines apartment, according to police. At 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Des Moines police officers were dispatched to the 22800 block of 30th Avenue South for a shooting inside an apartment, with the armed suspect inside.
Man tries to carjack vehicle with dead battery in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested after trying to steal a car in Tacoma overnight. At 2:43 a.m. Thursday, a man with a knife tried to steal a car from a victim in the 1700 block of South J Street, unaware that the car’s battery was dead, according to Tacoma police.
kism.com
Whidbey Island 911 calls 11/18/22
A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
Man Found with Gunshot Wound to Head in Apartment
Des Moines, WA: A gunshot victim was found Wednesday night, Nov. 16, after police responded to calls for a man shot in the head at approximately 8:50 p.m. in an apartment on the 22800 block of 30th Avenue South in the city of Des Moines. Officers arrived on scene initially...
q13fox.com
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary
TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
Death investigation underway after body found in burned-out trailer
A body was found following a large fire in unincorporated South King County Thursday. Josh Hoffman of PNW Thinline Photography, who shot video of the fire, said firefighters were called to the 30800 block of Military Road South at about 1:36 a.m. near Auburn. Video showed what appeared to be...
q13fox.com
Redmond Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman
REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police arrested a suspect in the disappearance of a woman in 2011. On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011. Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in...
