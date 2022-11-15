Montgomery County Supervisors set public hearing dates for Rezoning Petition and 222nd Street Upgrade

(Montgomery Co) The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors set the date for a public hearing for a Petition for rezoning filed by Joshua Kendrick for property at 2663 U Avenue just outside of the city limits of Villisca, changing the zoning designation from R-Residential to C-Commercial.

Megan Kendrick appeared before the board to explain…

The Supervisors set December 6th as the public hearing date for the petition for rezoning.

The Supervisors also set a hearing date for the upgrade of 222nd Street from a Level B to a Level A grade road.

This hearing will also be held on December 6th.